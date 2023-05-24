Introducing Slowcombo, Thailand’s first mindfulness playground

“Health is wealth” is a saying we often hear. One can survive without an excessive amount of money, but good health is something we all need to live a long and happy life. With that, we introduce Thailand’s first mindfulness playground, Slowcombo.

As the majority live in a fast-paced world, sometimes we all need to slow down, recharge, and rebalance our energy. Good health is one of life’s most essential things, and Slowcombo is here to help. Slowcombo is one of Bangkok’s newest community spaces. Located in the heart of Samyan, on Soi Chulalongkorn 50, visitors are invited to refocus on their minds, body, and soul. How does that work? Let’s find out.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Slowcombo]

Everything you need to know about Slowcombo, Thailand’s first mindfulness playground

Food & drink

Although eating clean has a bit of a stigma around it, as some believe that healthy food is bland and boring, Slowcombo proves this belief wrong. On the first floor, Slowcombo offers delicious but also healthy food options. For instance, Maekamnuan serves tasty and flavourful Thai food using healthy ingredients. The meals also provide macronutrients, so those cutting or bulking can note their macros. There’s also a Green Geek kombucha shop, Good Cha premium matcha, Mamafu Japanese gyoza at Co-Café, Onward all-day bar, and more. One of the main highlights of the first floor is the Co-Café, an area where people can rent for 3 to 4 months. Perfect for new entrepreneurs to test their businesses without investing a lot of money in a location.

Recharge & reenergise

Slowcombo’s energy space with daily classes sits on the second floor— the perfect place to recharge your mind and body. One of the great features of this level is the yoga room. Uniquely zen, this room has a semi-futuristic feel due to its interior design and layout. Plus, the warm wooden floors and tree views evoke a sense of relaxation as soon as you enter. Crystal Bowl Sound Healing Bath classes, tarot reading, and other activities are also offered here. There’s even an eco-florist flower shop, Malibarn, that not only sells beautiful Thai flowers but also teaches guests about botany.

Creativity & activity

Those who love to move their bodies can head up to the third floor, where the creative and active space exists. The creative space is where many activities and workshops happen. Such activities include art exhibitions, flower workshops, meditation, dance classes, and yoga. The active space currently hosts a pop-up called ‘Pickleball Court’ by Floétique, a Thai athleisurewear brand. This area is excellent for families and friends to get moving and to have fun. Make sure to check Slowcombo’s Facebook page for their activities timetable.

With that, Slowcombo is the perfect space to reconnect with yourself and others, practice mindfulness, and contribute to a sustainable lifestyle. It is also a safe space aiming to cast no judgement, only acceptance. “We want this place to be a space where everyone can fully unleash their creativity and try out fun things without judgment; there’s no wrong, there’s no right. It’s a space to share experiences with each other,” says one of the founders, Nu Nimsomboon.

Slowcombo is located at 126 Soi Chulalongkorn 50, Wang Mai Subdistrict, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok, 10330. The community space is open every day from 10AM to 8PM.