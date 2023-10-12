Songwat Week is back for another year–here’s what we know so far

Soi Songwat, the historic road that sports a more laid-back vibe compared to Yaowarat’s main artery streets, is about to host its yearly neighbourhood event next month. From 3-12 November, a mix of old and young businesses of Songwat are gathering to host Songwat Week 2023, featuring workshops, guided tours, and open houses to celebrate their beloved communities.

Despite running only one kilometre long along the Chao Phraya River, the century-old Songwat street contains a judicious mix between old and new businesses that are often overshadowed by its bigger and older counterparts in Yaowarat.

Still, roaming along this historic Soi is much more convenient–as you can explore most of their iconic places in a single day–and it can offer a bewildering variety of options you can explore. Whether it’s the legendary food stalls that have been operating for over 80 years or the newer spots that cater to modern tastes while not sacrificing their older charms, Songwat streets have embraced them all.

Aiming to promote their community, a group of old and new entrepreneurs have joined forces to kickstart their neighbourhood project Made in Songwat, a community page that celebrates their community charm.

From 3-12 November, the group is, once again, hosting its yearly neighbourhood event dubbed as Songwat Week 2023. The event will see workshops, walking guided tours, and open houses to some of their century-old businesses that are still very much alive and thriving.

While the details are yet to be released, we’ve gathered a list of spots you should check out the next time you head to Yaowarat.

Legendary Food Spots

Urai Braised Goose , a 60-year-old spot selling braised goose palo (booking highly recommended).

Wooden Barrel Guay Jab , a 60-year old noodle stall known for its peculiar noodle preparation where they place the noodles inside wooden barrels to give off unique flavours.

Yok Hua , a legendary Hakka restaurant operated by 90ish-year-old grandma–try their khao mak (red yeast noodle) for THB250.

, Limlaosa , a 80-year-old fish ball noodle spot that has been making its fish balls from scratch .

, Noo Ri Chestnut Ice Cream – chestnuts have been synonymous with Yaowarat streets, but did you know that you can eat them cold with ice cream? This place is selling this, and on the top of that there’s a boozy option available for THB90.

Cool, hip spots

Rongklanneur , a beef noodle spot that has generated a lot of buzz since its opening; situated inside a two-storey shophouse, Rongklanneur braises their beef goodies daily in the broth that is as thick as the waiting queues. Now, the place also has another spot in Yaowarat.

, Arteasia, a photogenic spot incorporating Chinese touches into tart-making. The owner Ornong “Art” Prasarnphanich has designed her tart-tasting experience (THB315), blending dishes like duck palo by using the duck fat into mousse.

For more information about Songwat Week 2023, follow Made in Songwat on Facebook.