Stardew Valley is hosting an orchestral concert in Bangkok in 2024

The beloved slow-life farming game, Stardew Valley, is set to bring its in-game four-season soundtrack to life at an orchestral concert hall in Bangkok next year. Here’s what we know so far.

It has been 8 years since the indie farming simulation game, Stardew Valley, reignited interest in the farming sim fantasy among gamers–yes, even the descendants of the progenitor of the genre, Harvest Moon: Back to Nature, are nowhere near the level of this game.

The journey began with Seattle-based game designer Eric Barone, the one-man creative force behind the game. Barone taught himself the basics of game design, music, art, and soundtrack production to create what would later become the much-beloved farming simulation game we know today.

Recently, Barone revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) his plans to bring all of the mesmerizing in-game soundtracks to life with an orchestral concert tour. The tour is set to begin in 2024, starting in February in Los Angeles. Among the destinations is Bangkok, though the details have yet to be announced.

