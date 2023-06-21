So close yet so far as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will head to Japan and Singapore

It’s a bittersweet moment for Swifties in Thailand as Taylor Swift announced international tour dates for The Eras Tour, which include Japan and Singapore, but sadly, no Bangkok.

Taylor Swift has just announced her international tour dates. Named “The Eras Tour,” this international tour is set to cover parts of Latin America, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and both Japan and Singapore.

The songstress announced the entire tour dates over Instagram with: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

The entire tour will see Taylor Swift perform in 27 stadiums in total with her first show happening in late 2023 (August 24) in Mexico City’s Foro Sol, then eventually ending in 2024 (August 17) in London’s Wembley Stadium — that’s a full year of touring.

This announcement for Taylor Swift just so happens to be revealed during her highly-successful Stateside leg of the tour with her next show taking place in Minneapolis this Friday. The Eras Tour will see a three-hour performance that covers her career’s work. As a result of the global pandemic, this will be Swift’s first world tour since 2018.

Fans in Asia will not want to miss this performance. Those interested can find the dates below with their respective links to secure tickets.

WED, FEB 7, 2024 – TOKYO DOME

THUR, FEB 8, 2024 – TOKYO DOME

FRI, FEB 9, 2024 – TOKYO DOME

SAT, FEB 10, 2024 – TOKYO DOME SAT, MAR 2, 2024 – NATIONAL STADIUM, SINGAPORE with Sabrina Carpenter

SUN, MAR 3, 2024 – NATIONAL STADIUM, SINGAPORE with Sabrina Carpenter

MON, MAR 4, 2024 – NATIONAL STADIUM, SINGAPORE with Sabrina Carpenter

(Image: Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)