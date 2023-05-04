Thai Election 2023 for dummies: How does it work and what does it all mean?

It’s important to vote. Whether you’re looking for change or want things to stay the same, you can express that through the ballot. Here’s everything to know about the Thai Election 2023.

Ronald Reagan once asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Well, Ronald, we gave it eight years. The Thai Election this year has more eyes on it than ever before. A lot of candidates running are proposing a lot of daring changes, including some that are unprecedented in Thai history. Don’t know where to begin? Here’s a quick rundown to the Thai Election 2023.

What to know about the Thai Election 2023

What has changed?

The biggest change to the previous election is undoubtedly social media has a breeding ground for political discourse. Especially younger generations are less afraid to voice political views online, and voters have more access to information (and fact-checking what is claimed). As Ben Lockerd of Grand Valley State University suggests, now, everything is political.

It doesn’t only target older generations. Politics is closer to the millennial and Gen Z population than ever before. Even in the lifestyle media space, many have started to host their own talk shows, podcasts, and debates, as they invite key players running for cabinet to showcase their skills, experience, and, many times, political illiteracy. There are also more ads on social media platforms than before. For example, according to a report by Meta Ads, a party named Plien, spent over THB 1.5 million on Facebook ads alone.

How the voting process works

14 May, 2023—mark the date. The ballot opens at 8am until 5pm. In case it gets crowded at the end of the day, as long as you make your presence known to the authorised officers, you’ll still be eligible to vote even after 5pm.

Voters get two ballot papers on the day. Of the 500 members of the House of Representatives to be elected, 400 seats are elected from single-member constituencies (purple ballot paper) and 100 seats will be filled by 100 party-list members (green ballot paper).

Those 400 seats are from 400 voting districts across the country, and those who win the election will be directly seated in the House of Representatives. For the 100 party-list members, they will be divided based on how many votes the political parties get during the election.

It’s very important to keep in mind that if you aim to vote for the same party in both ballot papers, their numbers may not be the same. Be sure to double check before you mark your sheet.

How the prime minister will be elected

The 500 members of the House of Representatives will be coupled with the 250 members of the Senate, appointed by the Junta. These 750 members total will cast their votes on who will become the 30th prime minister of Thailand. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate need to have at least 376 votes as majority for a prime minister to be appointed.

As a fun fact, as the Senate is appointed by the Junta, the prime minister only needs 126 more votes to regain power again, even if it’s not the majority vote by the House of Representatives that are elected by the people.

A new look at policies

Economy, education, corruption—all the popular issues are still on the billboards. We’re not denying that those are very serious problems for the country, but it seems the population has also taken interest in policies in other areas this time, too.

Top competitors have been asked about their views of LGBTQ+ marriage, sex workers, legalisation of cannabis, alcohol sales, among other subjects that have been rarely touched upon in history. The ones that people have their eyes on the most are undeniably the changes (if any) in the military system as well as the mandatory enlistment, along with the controversial lese-majeste law.

Two dry weekends in a row

According to the constitution, alcohol sales are prohibited from 6pm before the election date to 6pm on the election date in order for people to have a crystal sense of clarity when they’re making big decisions.

As 7 May is the early voting round for those qualified, and 14 May is the actual election date, look forward to two Saturdays of no alcohol in public places. Many bars may be closed too, so be sure to double check before you leave the house.