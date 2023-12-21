facebook
Thailand says yes to draft marriage equality bills
What's On
21 Dec 2023 08:59 PM

Thailand says yes to draft marriage equality bills

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Thailand’s draft four marriage equality bills received a big thumbs up, with 360 votes in favor, 10 against, and 1 no vote–a promising step towards equality. This may be a small start, but it represents a significant step towards equality as the LGBTQA+ community will finally be recognized as equal.

Thailand has received an early Christmas gift this year as the parliament has voted in favor of all drafts for marriage equality bills, including the newly drafted one approved by the cabinet on 19 Dec

Unlike its last year’s attempt, all four drafts have been met with an overwhelming support from both government and oppositions with 360 votes in favor, 10 against, and 1 abstention. If one of these drafts were to pass, this could mean that Thailand will become the third places in Asia to recognise the same-sex marriage following Taiwan and Nepal. 

Like any other drafts, the bills must undergo several rounds of debate in Parliament before they can be approved. Once they are completed and signed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the bills will become law.

This may be a small start, but this represents a significant step towards equality. 

 

Porpor is the Features Editor at Lifestyle Asia Thailand. She is your definitive guide to the latest in Thailand’s internet dramas and trending topics, ensuring that no drama goes unnoticed. When not busy unraveling the latest online buzz, Porpor is often found phone in hand, delving into Bangkok’s food scene. If it’s edible and in Bangkok, Porpor has probably written about it–or is about to.

   
