Discovering ‘the art of Montegrappa’ through the creativity of Thai artists

With their rich heritage in crafting luxury writing instruments, Montegrappa has partnered with five Thai artists to create an incredible project— ‘The Art of Montegrappa.’

From today until August 31, 2023, Montegrappa invites all visitors to ‘The Art of Montegrappa’ event held at Siam Paragon at the Crystal Court (in front of the TKI boutique) on the M floor. This special event is Thailand’s first-ever unveiling of the brand’s rich and successful craftsmanship in writing instruments. As Montegrappa was founded in 1912, they are Italy’s oldest luxury writing manufacturer. With their long history, they have gained worldwide recognition from artists to collectors and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Al Pacino and even H.R.M. Queen Elizabeth II.

[All Images Courtesy of Montegrappa]

The Art of Montegrappa event

What makes Montegrappa’s pens so remarkable? Each product has its uniqueness. They’re more than just a pen. They are art itself. By joining this event, one will be exposed to the true embodiment of the traditional craftsmanship of luxury writing instruments. Every item goes through a meticulous production process. Some pens take two to three months to dry thoroughly, whereas others with miniature artwork require hundreds of hours to complete. With every collection having its own special story, it is no wonder why Montegrappa’s products are beyond exceptional. They even have a pen that turns into a cigar cutter.

Besides embarking on a captivating journey of the brand’s heritage, this event also showcases breathtaking works from Pasinee Kongdechakul, Phannapast Taychamaythakool, Jidapa Chansirisarthaporn, Panrasri Sasinin, and Arthit Lertlalitkul.

Check out some of the remarkable art pieces created by Thai artists using Montegrappa’s pens and inks below:

For those interested in a private walkthrough or to request more information, please visit TKI’s website here.