Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of December 25 – December 31, 2023

While couples of Aries natives will experience stability in their relationship, Gemini singles might be headed for an arranged match. Read this week’s love horoscope to know what it’ll be like for all zodiac signs. Love quote for the week – ‘Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own’.

December love life horoscope 2023 weekly prediction

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Aries natives will have stability in their relationship, but they need to change their approach towards their partner. Let your guard down do fun things with your partner. A good sex life can dissolve all sorts of whining. Family life will be average. You need to be more understanding and relaxed with your family. Do not nitpick and give space to your family members.

Singles: Singles might get lonely on not finding a partner of their choice. You need to introspect and lower your expectations. No one is perfect and you need to be adaptable. Natives in love need to have a more carefree approach and have fun together. Do not rush into commitment.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Taurus natives might struggle to set their equations right. You might face some anxieties and insecurities and the best way is to address them openly. Having ground rules in a relationship is very important. Families might be edgy and reactive.

Singles: Singles will be enjoying their single status and in no hurry for any romantic liaison. Enjoy your single status until you are struck by the golden arrow. Natives in love might be struggling to maintain a healthy balance in their relationship the advice is to only give in as much as you can cope with giving in too much might create unpleasantness later.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini natives are likely to enjoy a stable and satisfactory partnership with their partner. You will enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front, but the advice is to add spice to your routine and schedule. Your family will be happy with your care and attention but at times going beyond the duty calls is exhilarating for the family members.

Singles: Singles will be sharing a good bond with a special someone which might develop and advance to more than friendship. Arrange matchmaking cannot be ruled out. Natives in love will be happy and satisfied with their relationship. This is a good week to propose.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer natives need balance in their lives. Work pressure might deprive you of quality time with your partner. You need to scale down and spend enough time with your partner if you want to enjoy peace and harmony. You need to give importance to your partner’s likes and dislikes and value their opinion. Find amicable solutions together and dissolve any issue by mutual consent. Give respect and love to the family members.

Singles: Singles need to socialise more and give more attention to their social lives. Remember all work and no play makes jack a dull boy. The balancing act is the key for success in all relationships. Natives in love might be unhappy with the lack of time on their hands.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo sun sign natives will enjoy domestic bliss this week. You are likely to work up magic in your relationship and will enjoy harmony and carnal bliss. Your relationships will grow and become strong. Family members will be happy and satisfied with your care and attention.

Singles: Singles will be in luck and meet a lot of interesting and like-minded people but will not want to single out one special one. Enjoy your single status but make sure you are honest about your intentions. Natives in love will be happy and satisfied in the cosiness of their love nest and will be ready to tie the knot.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo natives will be emotional, passionate, and lavish in expressing their love and their partners are going to love this. You will share a great mental and physical vibe with your partner. Family will be caring and understanding and you will have harmony and satisfaction in your relationships.

Singles: Singles are likely to find their significant other and their relationship will develop and might move towards something permanent. Natives in love will fall deeper in love and will be all set to propose with positive reciprocation.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Couples will enjoy a mature, stable, and loving relationship. Your understanding will increase manifold and your love for each other will grow. You need to work towards increasing your libido. Family will be happy with your love and care and enjoy the attention they get from you.

Singles: Singles will enjoy their single status with a lot of socialising. Do not commit and take your time till you are absolutely sure. Natives in love will be content and satisfied with their significant other but the advice is to be certain before you pop the question.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will be brash and egoistic this week thus spoiling their camaraderie with their partner. Be patient with the family members do not be hurtful and pay special attention towards the youngsters of the family.

Singles: Singles need to be cautious and not give wrong impression to their dates. Any prevarication is likely to cost you dear. Natives in love should be absolutely honest and true to their partner if they want permanency.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius sun sign natives will be dissatisfied in their relationship with their partners. Do not hold grudges and clear misunderstandings before they snowball into bigger issues. You need to work towards rekindling and rejuvenating your relationships. Family will want to spend more time with you.

Singles: Singles might be lonely not being able to find a partner of their choice time. Natives in love will be yo-yoing between yes and no and the advice is to be sure in matters of the heart.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn natives need to work on spicing their relationship. A dull and monotonous one can be disastrous. A holiday together will increase your bonding and rekindle your passion. Family will enjoy a good time together.

Singles: Singles are likely to meet up with their old flame and the advice is to move ahead only if you can identify and get over the reason of the breakup earlier. Natives in love might have patched up after a row and the advice is to take your time before committing.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius natives might be facing some fertility issues and might be unhappy because of that. Best way is to discuss openly and frankly and move ahead in unison with the decision and course of action. Some disagreement with the elders might be upsetting for you, time and patience is the best weapons you have.

Singles: Singles who have been in and out of relationships too often, need to introspect and work on adaptability issues. Natives in love might not be sure of their relationship and the best thing is to wait and see how.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces natives will have positivity in their relationship and enjoy a good camaraderie with their partners this week. You will be enjoying with your partner and will have a satisfying week. Family will be supportive, and you will be spending good time with the family members.

Singles: Singles will be having a good time with someone and the relationship might grow and develop positively. Do not rush into things. Go slow and let cupid do its job. Natives in love will be ready to get married and this is a good time to propose.

