Money horoscope: Financial predictions for all zodiac signs in October 2023

The money horoscope for October will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. When the transit activates the aforesaid house or planets your wealth increases or dwindles.

Jupiter is retrograde in Aries in the axis of the nodes. This might translate to bad luck and stagnation for some zodiac signs . Mercury is getting combust on 8 October and might have a negative impact on trade. Saturn in retrograde motion will make you work harder and Sun transiting to Libra , its sign of debilitation, will reduce hard work and commitment of the natives of some zodiacs. Venus, that’s very comfortable in Leo will increase creativity and Moon which is the fastest moving will traverse the entire zodiac in October, hence its transit is not of much consequence.

Pisces sun sign natives will have some ups and downs in their career this month. Natives expecting a promotion might face disappointment. Increments will be minimal, and bonuses would be unsatisfactory. This is a wait and watch month for Pisceans. Be guarded against pilferage and theft.

Aquarius sun sign natives will face a lot of challenges in the first fortnight of the month. Businesspeople might lose out to their competitors, and you need to focus on the quality of work. Financially, the initial two weeks will be average and then good gains are likely to come through. You will have to control your expenses and spend judiciously.

Capricorn sun sign natives will see ups and downs and a yo-yoing between in flow and out flow of money. The month might not start as expected. Some obstacles may delay the results and might cause financial losses. You need to be cautious while dealing with people. Businesspeople need to be careful of their business rivals. Finances are likely to improve as the month progresses.

Sagittarius sun sign natives will experience financial gains and stability. Some assignment abroad will yield good results and get you financial rewards. Good bonuses’ and increments are foretold this month for you. Businesspeople are likely to do well and are all set to increase and expand their field of work and the gains are going to be big. Financially, a very profitable month. You are likely to make some economically profitable investments this month.

Scorpio sun sign natives’ October financial journey will commence on a very good note. Your hard work will be highly rewarded. Your past investments will be getting you good returns. Businesses will grow with leaps and bounds with good financial gains. Your fiscal situation will be good, and you will be indulging a lot. A new car, a new house, or some property may be bought in this month.

Libra sun sign natives will achieve a lot this month. Expect huge increments and bonuses. Finances will be good, but the advice is not to be extravagant. If you are making investments, be very sure and consider all the legalities.

Virgo sun sign natives will have an average month in terms of financial growth. Things will be status quo and there will be delays in the fructification of the results you have been expecting. Business natives will be struggling to compete with their competitors and losing out on business. This month’s transit might not favour you much but having focus and dedication will help you tide over the crisis. Finances will be lesser than expected but money crunch is not foreseen.

Leo sun sign natives can enjoy the fruits of their labour done earlier. You will experience excellent financial rewards and gains. The stars are favourable this month, hence work harder and make the best of this transit. A work trip abroad will get very lucrative results and will get you rich dividends. Businesspeople might collaborate with some company abroad and this will be very profitable. Financially, the entire month will get good rewards and profits. It is not a good time to invest in property. Do not indulge in risky investments no matter how much you might be tempted.

Cancer sun sign natives will face a lot of stress and pressure when it comes to money matters. Some unforeseen obstacles and delays will upset the work schedule and you might face a credit crunch. There’s a possibility of losing money. Businesses will do average. Some ups and downs will be experienced. Postpone any investment and expansion plans for the moment. Finances will be average but some losses are expected. Avoid trading and investments this month.

Gemini sun sign natives will have a good month in terms of money. The second half of the month will get you bigger gains. Businesspeople will have the Midas touch this month. Any plans to expand and grow will come into being and will be beneficial to your business. Finances will be good, and you will be earning big bucks. The advice is to be careful with your money. The expenses are all slated to escalate.

Taurus sun sign natives will have a slow start in October. There might be a lot of delay in money coming through which feel cause stress and upheavals. Later in the month, the stars foretell good achievements and advancements in your career and money pouring in from more than one source. Businesspeople will have an average start financially but in the second fortnight, the business will increase manifold. Avoid any investment early in the month.

The natives of Aries sun sign are all slated to begin the month on a good note. You are likely to get a substantial increment. Do not let the success go to your head. Be polite to your colleagues and avoid impertinence towards your superiors. Businesspeople will be at their creative best and are likely to be a notch above their competitors. You will be winning a lot of projects/orders and making good profits. This is a good time to invest your money wisely.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which astrology is best for money?

There are basically three types of astrology Vedic, Western and Chinese. Vedic astrology based on Moon has more than 80 forms. Chinese astrology is an ancient belief system based on lunisolar calendar. People who believe in western astrology which is based on the Sun vouch by it. It is a question of faith and what works for you. The predictions are backed by karma, and it depends on how much effort and hard work a native puts in. These predictive tools should be used only as guidance and not followed blindly.

– Which planet is responsible for money?

No single planet is responsible for money. Jupiter is the main money giving planet, the significator of wealth, grandeur, and fortune. All planets depending on their placements and the houses they owe, are capable of giving wealth.

– Which zodiac signs are lucky in amassing wealth?

Although there are no fixed rules in this matter. The Earthy signs – Capricorn Virgo, and Taurus generally are more practical and not extravagant, therefore, they collect more wealth. The placement of Jupiter and other planets in your horoscope determines your financial status.

– Which houses rule money?

The two main houses which tell you the wealth of a person are the 2nd and 11th house. Significator of both these houses is Jupiter.

– Which zodiac signs are most billionaires?

According to research, Libra emerged as the most common sign among the richest followed by Pisceans, followed by Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, Aries, Aquarius, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn (Source – Forbes billionaire 2023 rich list). This list keeps changing every year with the transit of planets. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. When the transit activates the aforesaid house or planets your wealth increases or dwindles.