Valentine’s Day week 2023: Love horoscope for 12 zodiac signs

The English dictionary meaning of valentine is a card or gift, but in Latin it is strength. Later, the English meaning was modified to sweetheart, or someone who receives attention on this day. Will you be my valentine? This will translate to will you be my strength? You ask your loved one with a rose, gift or card? Isn’t that sweet!

14 February, Valentine’s Day, is the day of love, not only for romantic declarations, but also affection and care towards friends and family. It is a festival of love celebrated across the globe.

Do you know why this day is celebrated? It is believed that Saint Valentine helped the Christians escape the harsh Roman prisons. In doing so, he fell in love with the daughter of the jailor, who used to visit him during his confinement. Before his death, on 14 February, he wrote a letter to his lover, and he signed that letter with ‘from your Valentine’.

Another story is that King Claudius believed single men made better soldiers, so he did not allow young people to get married. Saint Valentine started to get the couples married secretly. When the king found out he ordered his troops to put Saint Valentine to death. The day was 14 February. People are said to celebrate Valentine’s Day to remember the Saint who died uniting the lovers.

The most logical explanation is that mid-February, the avian mating season begins, and this day is associated with lovebirds. They have a strong monogamous pair bonding and spend long periods sitting and being together.

Astrologically, Valentine’s Day and week is going to be special as Venus the planet of love, beauty, harmony, and affection will be transiting to Pisces, on 15 February, the sign it is most comfortable in, this is its exaltation sign. Some zodiac natives will fall in love, some will want to fall in love, some will stay in love, some would turn romantic, some would tie the knot, and few might not be lucky in love. Other planetary motions and transits will also be affecting the Valentine’s love story of each zodiac sign.

Symbols that are used today include hearts, roses, cuddly stuffed toys, balloons, doves, and the figure of the winged Cupid. The idea is to have a good time and celebrate love in whichever way you are comfortable!

Valentine’s Day and week horoscope for 12 zodiac signs