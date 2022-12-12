Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of December 12 – December 18, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at December horoscope for this week.

The moon begins her waning journey after her glorious final full phase for the year. Along with her, the year is coming to an end, allowing us ample opportunities to let go off all the traumatic dregs that bind us and prevent us from being the best that we can be. Even though it’s a time of great merriment and cheer, with the winter festivities, it is also important to remember that we need to release the old and worn out to receive new and bountiful blessings and miracles. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

December horoscope for this week ahead