Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of February 20 – February 26, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s see what this week’s February horoscope is.

As we bid adieu to the emotionally detached whirlwind that was Aquarius Season – we now welcome the hypnotically magical season of Pisces. Gone are the times for quirky experimentation. Now we need to see the world through rose-coloured Instagram filters. Venus and Jupiter are conjoined to symbolise the abundantly magical powers of beauty and love. Mercury and Pluto form a powerful conjunction – reminding us that the words we speak are magical. It’s called a ‘spell’ for a reason. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

February horoscope for the week ahead