Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 8 – January 14, 2024

Take guidance of the divine message the cards foretell for each zodiac this week and make the best of the cosmic energies affecting you. Read on to see what the weekly horoscope says for each zodiac sign in 2024, and try to make the best of situations you are likely to face.

Horoscope for zodiac signs 2024: Weekly prediction for January 8 – January 14

Aries weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Cups indicates distractions relating to your work. You might be having a lot of things which need your attention, and you need to streamline and prioritise your schedule. Do not get carried away. Think carefully before you sign the new contract. Business natives need to take an organised approach. Finances will be good, and you might get a new opportunity to increase your financial standing.

Health: Page of Swords indicates no major ups and downs on the health front, but you need to take precautions.

Relationships: Six of Cups indicates rekindling of a relationship. You might find your bonhomie with your mate increasing, and a good time in between the sheets will help improving your relationship. It can be taken as an advice to add spark in your relationships. Family bonding will be good as you might relive the moments and memories of the past.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Eight of Swords indicates boredom at work. You need to break the monotony and take a break. Taurians are hard-working and like to give their best, but do not take unnecessary pressure. Business natives might be overloaded with work. You need to do the right thing in the right way. Financially, you are likely to be in a comfortable position.

Health: Tower is the health card for you and it is not a good omen. It indicates sudden onset of illness. Get some health check-ups done. It can also indicate accidents and the tarot advice is to be careful while driving and otherwise.

Relationships: Nine of Cups is the relationship card for this week. This card indicates good relationships all around. You will be content and experience fulfilment with your partner. Family will be supportive and you will enjoy peace and harmony.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Pentacles suggests moving up in your career. Good opportunities will come your way and your seniors will hold you in high esteem. You will be getting good remunerations. Businesses will flourish and the profits will escalate. Investments of the past will yield good returns.

Health: Ace of Sword Reversed is your health card. Some health-related issues might crop up. It can also indicate surgery. You need to relax and address any health symptoms immediately.

Relationships: King of Cups Reversed is the relationship card for this week. This card indicates dominance by partner causing an imbalance in the relationship. You need to respect and support each other emotionally. Some elders in the family might be overbearing.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Chariot card indicates fulfilment of ambitions. With hard work, you will be able to achieve almost everything. Businesspeople will have to work very hard to achieve their targets. You might have to work hard for the financial stability you strive for.

Health: Page of Swords suggests your health will be average, but you need to take precautions and look after your health.

Relationships: Knight of Swords Reversed card indicates a warning. You need to nurture your relationship. Try not to be overbearing with your partner. Love, respect, and understanding are key factors for any relationship to progress. Try not to be brash and do not nitpick with family.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Four of Cups is the career and finance card for this week for Leo sun sign natives. This card is indicative of dissatisfaction and preoccupation. You will get some opportunities and you need to be alert to grab them timely. Set realistic goals for yourself and work with positivity. Business natives need to be alert. A lax attitude can cost you dear. Financially, you might be dissatisfied, but it does not indicate a financial crunch.

Health: The Magician is the health tarot card indicating good physical health. You will be active and full of energy. Look after your health and you will reap the fruits.

Relationships: Page of Wands Reversed indicates a dull and boring time with your partner. You need to make amends and spice your relationship, according to horoscope for zodiac signs this week. Ignite the spark and work towards a better sex life to improve your bonds. Family will be satisfied but some extra attention will make them happier.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Pentacles indicates new projects coming your way, new lucrative deals are likely to be signed. This is a good card for partnerships and expansions. Businesses will do well. Your finances will be good and you will get good profits.

Health: Eight of Wands suggests that you will be struggling with small health issues, but with your high energy levels and fighting spirit you will get over it quickly.

Relationships: Ten of Swords indicates you need to forget all the grudges of the past and start on a clean slate if you must move ahead with your partner. Some past issues with the family might surface and cause friction. For the health of the relationships do not dig up the past, and do not let it spoil the present which will shape the future.

Libra weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Nine of Pentacles Reversed card often indicates boredom and neglect of important issues at work. You need to get involved and committed at work. Business natives might face some quality issues at work. Financially, it indicates overspending and can also mean some added burden and responsibility.

Health: Knight of Pentacles indicates good health. If you have been unwell lately, you are on your way to recovery.

Relationships: King of Wands suggests strengthening of relationships amongst partners. You will enjoy stability in your relationship and enjoy good carnal pleasures, according to weekly horoscope for zodiac signs in 2024. With family, healthy and satisfying relationships are indicated.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Five of Wands card often indicates stiff competition at work. Some strife among colleagues also may arise. You need to be careful dealing with your seniors least you rub them the wrong way. Business natives might be under stress of losing out to their competitors. To maintain your financial comfort, you will have to struggle and put in a lot of efforts.

Health: Hermit is the health card indicating you need to go in for a health check-up. If already under treatment, it suggests you take a second opinion.

Relationships: The Fool is your relationship card for this week. This card indicates an exciting carefree relationship. You need to nurture your relationship. Taking your partner for granted even after years of togetherness is not a good idea. Family will enjoy your extra attention.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Empress card indicates abundance and prosperity. You will be at your creative best, and you will be an inspiration. Financially, you will excel this week. It is a good time to increase your business prospects. Service people can expect a big raise and good profits are indicated for businesspeople.

Health: King of Swords card does not indicate perfect health. Do not neglect your health, and address even the smallest of issues.

Relationships: The Star is the relationship card for Sagittarians. This card indicates strengthening of the relationship. Your understanding and camaraderie with your partner will improve and you will enjoy marital bliss, according to weekly horoscope for zodiac signs in 2024. Family will be very happy and enjoy the extra attention they get from you.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Devil indicates overload of work. Managing too many things together might make you lose focus from your goals and make you unhappy. The advice is to only bite what you can chew. Finances will be a little too messy. You will need to sort out and get some semblance in monetary matters.

Health: Knight of Wands indicates good health. You will be energetic and enthusiastic. Your mental health will match your physical well-being. This does not mean you can slack in any way. Healthy eating and exercising and good sleep are crucial to good health.

Relationships: The High Priestess Reversed indicates stress in relationships. Your busy schedule might not permit you to spend enough time with your partner. Lack of time and decrease in libido might make your partner feel neglected. With family, be frank and communicate well. They will be supportive.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Swords Reversed indicates work pressure and overload. This card can denote some deceit and underhand dealings, according to weekly horoscope for zodiac signs in 2024. Natives of this sun sign, especially business natives need to be careful while signing any documents. Finances might cause some stress.

Health: Death Reversed is indicative of neglect towards your health. You need to pay attention to self-care. Cultivate good eating habits and work towards your physical well-being.

Relationships: Wheel of Fortune Reversed foretells sudden fallout among partners. Two individuals living together keep having difference of opinions. You need to respect the partners’ thinking and views. The tarot advice is to give space to each other.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Hierophant card indicates success. Teamwork will make you achieve success and get good appreciation, according to horoscope for zodiac signs this week. Business natives should not be very adventurous and should follow the conventional ways. Finances will be good but refrain from extra expenses.

Health: Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates good physical and mental well-being. You will be relaxed and energetic, but to stay so, keep working towards it.

Relationships: The Moon is the relationship card for Pisceans foretelling miscommunication and insecurity. In some cases, it can denote cheating and infidelity, according to weekly horoscope for zodiac signs in 2024. Familial bonds will be average. You need to spend more time with the family members.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock