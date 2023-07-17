Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of July 17 – July 23, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at this week’s July 17 – July 23, 2023, horoscope.

Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises them to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – July 17- July 23, 2023.

Sun, the source of energy enters Cancer zodiac sign on 17 July. The motion of planets, their combustion, retrogression, and aspects keep changing and affect everyone differently. The energies of the universe are never constant hence change is the only constant in life which reflects on the cards and with their expertise the occultist can offer guidance to natives according to their situation and resources. Read on to see which energies are positive for you and which ones create a challenge for different sun signs this week.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for July 17 – July 23