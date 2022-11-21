Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 21 – November 27, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at this week’s November horoscope.

A very intense Scorpio season (that consisted of a powerful eclipse season) has come to an end. Pluto descends back into the transformative realms of the underworld as Jupiter begins its benevolent ascent as Sagittarius season begins. This season brings with it a much-needed sense of jovial spirits and optimism. A powerful new moon shall enable us to make room for new changes in our lives, that can be incredibly healing and joyful. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

November horoscope for the week ahead