Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 7 – November 13, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at the November horoscope.

Eclipse season comes to an end this week with a powerful lunar eclipse that signifies a powerful time to cleanse and release old negative patterns. While the period of ‘karmic fast-tracking comes to an end, the planet Mars has gone into retrograde, and shall continue it’s fiery retreat all the way till January 2023 – bringing with it a time where our actions lead to unexpected consequences in very obvious ways. However, worry not, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

November horoscope for the week ahead