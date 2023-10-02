Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 2 – October 8, 2023

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of an occultist to read and express them. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from October 2 – October 8, 2023.
The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards used by numerous mystics. The deck has pictures on the cards which represent different parts of life and shows what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
The universe is vast it includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies and the earth where humans live is a very small part of it. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilise their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – October 2 – October 8, 2023.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from October 2 – October 8.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for October 2 – October 8
1 /12
Career and Finance
The Empress indicates positive changes in your career. Your colleagues will be extra supportive, and your seniors will be very generous and caring. You will be at your creative best and enjoying the physical and financial remunerations. Financially, this card indicates abundance of money and growth.
Health
Eight of Cups Reversed indicates neglect towards your health. You need to take things easy and reduce your stress levels. Focus on a healthy diet and some physical activity.
Relationships
Eight of Swords Reversed indicates that you might be blind to certain aspects of your relationship. You need to address the issues and set some ground rules with your partner. Do not ignore and neglect the family.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Page of Pentacles indicates satisfaction and success. It is a good time to upscale your skill set as it will fetch lucrative results. Your performance will be applauded and appreciated by your superiors and you will be rewarded substantially. Businesses will flourish and you will be expanding your work. A good time indicated is financially.
Health
Ten of Swords Reversed indicates a recovery of sorts. If you are recuperating, this is a good card to get. You are likely to overcome the stresses of the past, and small health issues will get cured.
Relationships
Three of Cups Reversed suggests a third-party intervention might rock the boat of your partnership. An unwanted pregnancy might be stressful, so you need to take precautions. This card can indicate a cancellation or postponement of celebration.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Six of Pentacles represents a good position at work. You will win accolades and respect from your colleagues and superiors. Businesspeople will increase their work manifolds. The advice is to share your good fortune with your workers and move up together. A profitable time financially as good gains and overall wealth surge are indicated.
Health
King of Swords Reversed portends some health problems. It is time for a thorough check-up and if you are undergoing some treatment, make sure to follow the advice, medicines, and check-up schedules religiously.
Relationships
Nine of Swords represents some guilty and remorse from the past. The advice is to leave the past behind. There is nothing you can do about it. Focus on your present as this is going to define your future. Family will be supportive.
4 /12
Career and Finance
King of Pentacles indicates a good professional position. It can also indicate that you are likely to get guidance and support of a mentor which will make you succeed in your career. Businesses are all set to flourish and financially you will be very comfortable.
Health
Two of Pentacles Reversed is the health card reminding you to have a balance in life. Do not neglect your health, find the time to exercise, indulge in your taste buds once in a while, and focus on healthy eating.
Relationships
Five of Cups foretells that you need to make more effort in your relationship. You need to work towards adding spice in your life and increasing your intimacy with your partner. Family might be feeling neglected. Be more communicative and indulgent towards them. Singles might be going through a breakup and emotional loss.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Five of Wands Reversed indicates you and your workmates will team up for an important and exciting project. The past conflicts will be resolved, and you will work together with bonhomie. Businesspeople will resolve the differences with their workforce and the work is all set to increase. Finances will improve and your monetary situation will be satisfactory.
Health
Ten of Wands Reversed indicates release of stress and pressures. You will be able to take out time to achieve your health goals. The minor health issues you were undergoing will ease out and you will feel energetic and robust.
Relationships
The Fool is your relationship card indicating an exciting love life. The childlike qualities this card denotes are refreshing and adds fun to your relationships. The carefree and impulsive behaviour and gestures can create rift at times, but your satisfactory sex life will blot out all the differences. Your family will love the attention and the fun and frolic they have with you.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Page of Pentacles indicates success at work. Your hard work and planned approach will win you accolades, and your colleagues will look up to you. Businesspeople will get the breakthrough they have been waiting for. Your hard work will fetch your good returns and you will enjoy your money.
Health
Queen of Swords Reversed indicates some small health issues. You need to be careful with your health regime. This card denotes some fertility issues and pregnant women need to be very careful.
Relationships
Nine of Wands indicates that you need to put effort towards improving your relationship. You and your partner will work together for the betterment and reap rich dividends. You will have a pleasurable time in between the sheets. You will achieve harmony with the family members and they will be appreciative towards your efforts.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups indicates a lot of opportunities coming your way. Remember all that glitters is not gold. Therefore, commit with proper deliberation. Businesspeople should not get carried away with the opportunities. Financially, it is a good time. You will get money from several sources.
Health
Ace of Wands Reversed cautions you to be conscious and careful. Follow your health regime and do not ignore any persistent symptoms. You need to be careful against accidents.
Relationships
Lovers Reversed is the relationship card indicating some differences with your partner but your intimacy and harmony in bed will compensate for everything else. Familial bonds will be good.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Judgement Reversed indicates that any career move you make, you need to be vigilant. Businesses might suffer due to a wrong decision taken in the past. Do not dwell on the dark moments and focus on the light. Money will be okay but you need to be fiscally prudent and stick to your ethics and values.
Health
Seven of Wands indicates that some health problem from the past might reoccur, and you need to face it with positivity and determination. Focus on a healthy diet and some yoga.
Relationships
Page of Swords Reversed indicates a lack of love and care from your partner and the advice is not to compromise on your self-respect. Children or youngsters might cause some stress and upset the harmony at home.
9 /12
Career and Finance
Six of Cups is a good omen in a career and finance reading. This is a goodwill card, and you might be rejoining your previous place of work on better terms, and you will achieve success and cooperation of the team. Businesspeople might adapt the previous line of work or rehire the workforce. Financially, profits are indicated.
Health
Three of Pentacles Reversed indicates some effort is required towards your wellbeing. Include exercises and take out some time to relax.
Relationships
Two of Wands indicates dissatisfaction in relationships. Sometimes this card can indicate infidelity. This card can also mean staying away from your partner for different reasons. Work towards improving and nurturing your bonding. Your family might feel neglected and may want more time and attention.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups Reversed indicates your extremely sensitive demeanour this week. You will be edgy and reactive that will cause some rift with your colleagues. The tarot advice is to be composed and keep a grip on your emotions. Businesspeople should also follow the same advice. Finances will be good but you are likely to be extravagant.
Health
The Hierophant is the health card indicating traditional cures and practices work best for you. Although this card denotes good health, it advises you to work hard towards maintaining your health.
Relationships
Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates you are making efforts to make your relationship work. Changing your attitude can improve your relationship and efforts do not go waste. Your relationship is all set to improve and flourish.
11 /12
Career and Finance
Five of Swords indicates some disputes at the workplace. You need to be mindful of your suggestions and reactions lest they create a toxic environment at work. Businesspeople might face some unreasonable demands from their workers. Do not be aggressive and sort out amicably. Inflow of money will be okay, but the outflow and expense might skyrocket.
Health
Seven of Cups is the health card indicating you are into too many things and neglecting what is most important – your health. Make healthy lifestyle changes and make your health the priority.
Relationships
Six of Swords indicates an improved relationship. Your efforts have made a positive change and your bonding is getting better. Keep an honest and positive communication with your mate. Familial bonds will remain average.
12 /12
Career and Finance
The Emperor card indicates a position of authority in your work sphere. Your colleagues will be in awe of your capabilities and your bosses will be very appreciative. Businesspeople will be in the same boat. Your financial situation will be stable, and you will be extremely comfortable with your earnings.
Health
The Sun Reversed is the health card indicating good health, but you need to work towards maintaining it. It can indicate a negative mind set as well. The advice is to entertain only positive thoughts. A difficult or unwanted pregnancy is also indicative of this card.
Relationships
Page of Cups Reversed is the relationship card indicating emotional immaturity from your partner. It indicates that your contribution in the relationship is much more, and you do not get the attention you desire from your mate. You can sort this out by proper communication and some basic ground rules. Familial bonds will be average.