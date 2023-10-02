Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 2 – October 8, 2023

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of an occultist to read and express them. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from October 2 – October 8, 2023.

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards used by numerous mystics. The deck has pictures on the cards which represent different parts of life and shows what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.

The universe is vast it includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies and the earth where humans live is a very small part of it. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilise their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – October 2 – October 8, 2023.

Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from October 2 – October 8.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for October 2 – October 8