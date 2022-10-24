Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 24 – October 30, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s take a look at October horoscope for this auspicious week.
Happy Diwali everyone! Diwali is a powerful time for it not only is a powerful celebration of light winning over darkness – but it also signifies the beginning of a prosperous new chapter within our lives. Perhaps that’s why many cultures consider it a ‘new year’ celebration of sorts. However, the day post Diwali, eclipse season begins with a powerful solar eclipse and will culminate two weeks later with a powerful lunar eclipse. During this time, we go through a period of intense ‘karmic fast-tracking’, where we get a chance to speed through karmic lessons, and clear them off as soon as possible. However, it’s oh so important that we don’t get carried away by the rush of it all – less we wish to trip and stumble along the way and land right back at karmic square one. Don’t worry, the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
October horoscope for the week ahead
This week is all about finding a sense of tranquility through your ability to maintain harmony and balance. Yes, that does sound incredibly hard, especially when there are so many triggering forces all around you. However, the art of compromise, as well as tolerance for those with different views and opinions from your own will indeed take you a long way. Sometimes it might be wise to just maintain the peace rather than insist on proving yourself right. Building this virtue will help you navigate the eclipse season more smoothly.
All work and no play can indeed make Taurus a dull bull (or cow), however, just because you have the strength to take on the burdens of the world – doesn’t mean you must break your back in the process. There’s no shame in relieving yourself of responsibilities that were never yours to begin with. Nor is there anything wrong in delegating tasks that are keeping you from focusing on what’s important – time with the people you love. Speaking of them – perhaps this is an important time to take a step back and evaluate the relationships within your life. Those that are healthy and uplift you – honour and nurture them. Those that have become a burden – well, apply your wisdom on what to do with them – just make sure the boundaries are drawn and you’re protected.
It’s so easy to give into apathy – especially with all the chaos going on in the world around you, as well as the world within you. However, it would be wise not to give into it, because then you’ll not be able to recognise wonderful opportunities that you have been presented with. Do not project your own delusions onto these. Just because the past few didn’t turn out to be all that they were cracked up to be, doesn’t mean this one is too. This is also a much-needed wake-up call for you to snap out of your jaded haze and recognise how you’ve been just putting things and people into boxes, and not understanding what makes them unique and special.
This is the week for you, Cancer to take charge and use all your willpower, courage, strength, and intellect to reach your goals. Allow yourself to express new ideas and beliefs without any fear or hesitation. Even the most random flash can be incredibly illuminating. Trust these ‘ah-ha’ moments, for they may not only help you to solve old problems that seemed incredibly unresolvable, but also enable you to find brilliant new ways to look at things that are incredibly mundane and see a different side of them – full of untapped potential. However, when things are getting obsolete, or they aren’t really serving your highest good – do not be afraid to cut them out of your life.
Do not be afraid to cut ruthlessly through what you perceive as unnecessary or illogical, Leo. You don’t need to burden yourself with things, situations, or even people who aren’t serving your greater good, as it will only become major liabilities in the long run. Yes, it may mean you have to put a rock upon your heart and not allow sentiments to soften the blow – however, this is a time where severity is the need of the moment. It’s important you exercise the strictest levels of self-discipline with yourself. It may be hard at first, but it will truly take you a long way ahead!
It’s high time you released the past and started afresh. Prioritise paying off old-debts – especially romantic and karmic ones. When done, don’t just cut cords – uproot them! This way you’ll prevent them from returning and re-attaching to you, as well as, get rid of any remaining dregs, or ‘lingering nostalgic feelings’ where you see them with rose-tinted filters and conveniently forget how truly toxic, they were for you in the first place. It’s important you remember that happiness doesn’t lie outside yourself. It’s within you and is controlled by how you view the world (around and within you), and how much you’re willing to put in the work for your own betterment.
Sometimes, we need to introspect whether what we are chasing is truly making us happy. As gratifying it is to achieve that moment of joy – is it fleeting too soon, leaving you overcome with a sense of bitterness and resentment? Perhaps, rather than chase happiness – we chase peace and contentment? Yes, that can be incredibly hard – and perhaps incredibly boring. However, as thrilling drama can be, it can also be incredibly toxic to the point that it severely skewers our perception of what is truly good for us, as well as what life truly is all about. When we focus on peace, and reach a point of contentment, our body is infused with a magical sense of empowerment that allows us to be the best that we can be.
This is a time for you to set financial goals and stick to them. Be it establishing a personal budget (and sticking to it), or even diversifying your investments to yield higher interests and more returns. The key is to remember that caution and prudence can truly prove to be powerful virtues – especially when rash and impulsive financial decisions can prove detrimental in these economically challenging times. True, it may seem hard to do – particularly when others around you seem to be living it up. However, in the long run, you’ll have the last laugh as you’re resting on your comfortable financial cushion while they are dealing with crippling debt. Today’s savings is tomorrow’s gain.
Sometimes it’s important that ‘profit’ not be our only motive. This way, not only can you add a wholesome element to your career, but you can focus on doing what you love to do, rather than slave away doing things that you cannot stand. Of course, responsibilities are real, and bills can mount up more easily. However, they are ways to take care of it all, while still pursuing what you love. It’s all about balancing your mind with your heart, as well as being honest with yourself about what’s truly important to you – and focus on it instead of anything else.
When life leads us to proverbial forks in the road, it’s a sign that an important decision needs to be made that can forever alter the course of our lives. Of course, it’s wise to take our time and not be rushed into doing so, however, sooner or later, we must end the stalemate. The more we procrastinate or prolong it, the more we’ll risk wasting time and potentially losing out on lucrative opportunities. If you’re having trouble deciding, then it’s always best to trust your heart. Yes, our minds will give us the most logical and practical solution – but our heart always guides us truthfully with our highest interest and greater good given priority. Just be sure to be able to differentiate the voice of your heart and the ego.
Sometimes, it’s okay to be stuck in neutral. It’s the perfect time to build up your strength that has been severely exhausted, as well as revitalise your energy levels that have been depleted. Take time off to devote to yourself and the things that truly matter to you and make you happy. It’s not about giving up on all your responsibilities – it’s about taking a much-needed break. Whenever in doubt, take a step back, and see the situation for what it is from a safe distance – rather than be enmeshed within it and plagued with confusion. Don’t be afraid to just ‘sleep on it’. It might solve things easily.
This week is all about balance and moderation. It’s okay to indulge during the festive season – however, too much of a good thing can be incredibly toxic in the worst possible ways. Prioritise your sleep, and make sure you drink enough water. Perhaps it would even be wise to increase your water in-take so as to flush out all the toxins that come with all the festive fun. Even if you just do ten minutes of exercise a day – do it! It’ll enable you to not only feel better with all the endorphins, but will also, bring with it surprisingly refreshing ideas. Enjoy yourself all you can, but don’t take it to such a level that you wake up regretting the night before.