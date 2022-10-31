Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 31 – November 6, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. On that note, let’s take a look at November horoscope.
Happy Halloween everyone. Halloween is a powerful time as it is believed that the veil that divides the living from the dead is lifted. During this time, we receive wisdom from our ancestors, as well as, their blessings. However, it is also a very karmic time as All Hallow’s Eve is traditionally a harvest festival. As ye sow, so shall ye reap! The fact that we’re smack dab in the middle of eclipse season, also makes it a time of intense ‘karmic fast-tracking’. However, worry not, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead.
November horoscope for the week ahead
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
This is a powerful time for you to start letting go of the past and all the things that are binding you. If something – or someone – is preventing you from being the best that you can be, then it’s clearly a sign that they do not belong in your life. There are far too many crazy things happening in the world – the last thing you need is holding on to all that brings you down. Yes, it may be hard, especially if you’ve grown incredibly accustomed to it. However, the sooner you let it go – the freer you’ll be – and you’ll have plenty of room in your life for healthier influences that’ll enable you to evolve into a better version of yourself.
2 /12
It’s so important that you remember that happiness lies in our own hands, as well as we deserve happiness and joy – just like everyone else does. There’s no nobility in putting our needs on hold for the sake of others. It’s not selfish – it’s an act of self-love to put ourselves first. Ponder about what you consider happiness to be. Is it your own concept of it, or is it something you picked up from family, siblings, friends, or society as a whole? If it is solely your own view of happiness – great. If it isn’t, then perhaps it’s time to take an introspective journey and discover what is it that truly makes you happy, and what you can do to achieve it.
3 /12
This is the perfect time to lay down plans for the future – short, as well as long term ones. Yes, sometimes it can be more fun to just wing it and ‘go with the flow’. However, is it worth attracting chaos within your life just because you find planning and strategising of any kind tediously boring? Yes, life can be unpredictable – and yes, when wo/man plans, god/dess laughs. Nevertheless, it’s always to have a crystal-clear vision of what you wish to achieve. Even if you don’t have all the details of the path ahead nailed down – trust that ‘The Universe’ will put all the pieces together.
4 /12
You are far more powerful than you think you are. Yes, sometimes it can be so incredibly overwhelming (physically and emotionally) to keep it together. However, do realise that you have been blessed with incredible strength to stay afloat even in the most turbulent times. Do not lose faith in that power that’s within you. Yes, there are many obstacles in the path – however, those hurdles are the means through which, ‘The Universe’ allows us to tap into our strengths – especially those that have been buried deep beneath layers of doubt and exhaustion. There are powerful mystical forces in the cosmos that are willing to help you out. All you gotta do is ask, and they will!
5 /12
Sometimes the best thing you can do is sit and wait. If the road ahead is unclear, and all the details of your path are cloudy – then just wait and trust that everything will fall into place. Only make a move when you feel absolutely sure and ready! If you’re feeling pressured to take action immediately, then that’s a major red flag. Those that are forcing us to make a decision have more to gain from the situation than we ourselves do. Why sacrifice our own peace of mind for the sake of another’s selfish motives? Heavy is the head that wears the crown but remember you’re the king/queen of the zodiacal jungle – you do not need to succumb to the pestering of hyenas and jackals.
6 /12
Take a break, Virgo! There’s no point working yourself to the bone if it’s going to be at the cost of your very peace of mind. Yes, you have an incredible load of responsibilities. However, carrying a load that’s too mighty for us can cause us to breakdown. Taking a break can be incredibly therapeutic. From a good night’s rest, to a walk in the park – to even a short trip somewhere far from the chaos of life – not only will your body get the rest it needs, but your mind shall be at peace, and your senses shall be refreshed. When you get back to the grind, you’ll be filled with pep and have new and brilliant ideas that’ll make things more effective and efficient in your life!
7 /12
This week, dear Libra, it would be wise to ask yourself what exactly are you chasing – and why are you doing so? Are these things (or people) that will truly uplift your life or are they things other people have made you feel are important for you, but are actually causing you to burnout in the process of their pursuit? You must remember that the ego is what makes us believe we need to prove ourselves by chasing things that’ll eventually debilitate us. Our heart will always guide us to what’s truly uplifting for us. The trick is to learn how to differentiate between both voices. The heart’s voice is one that’ll never gaslight or guilt you into doing things.
8 /12
It’s okay to be happy, Scorpio. It is, after all, your season, and thus you have every right to be joyful. Yes, there is a lot of chaos in the world around us, as well as the world that’s within us. However, that doesn’t mean that we have to be forever consumed by it. The fact that you’re still breathing in itself is a reason to celebrate – especially since the past few years have been filled with such heavy amounts of grief and sorrow. Thus, this week – allow yourself the permission to be happy. You can do that, and you have every right to do so! Take all the help you need to not just manifest, but to revel in that happiness – be it from friends and loved ones, or even qualified and trained professionals. Remember, happiness only multiplies when you have people to share it with.
9 /12
There is no need to suffer alone, Sagittarius. There is no nobility in taking on pain by doing things the hard way. After all, you’re so good at bringing much needed joy and optimism in the lives of others – why deny yourself the pleasure of your usually sunny disposition? There are many who truly wish you happiness and are rooting for you to succeed. You’ll be surprised how willingly they’ll come to you in your hour of need. All you need to do is ask. Beyond your loved ones, you must remember that you have an entire divine army of angels, guides, and guardians in the cosmos, who are eagerly awaiting your signal to come into your life and manifest miracles in subtle and obvious ways.
10 /12
Yes, there’s no point in crying over spilled milk, Capricorn. However, it’s important that we allow ourselves to process and make peace with the past – no matter how recent or distant it may be. It’s all the more important that we acknowledge all that has happened and seek a sense of closure. If need be, seek the help of your loved ones, or even qualified professionals to help you make peace with the past. No matter how much you’ve lost, you must remember that you have a lot in the present. Honour that is currently with you and express gratitude for them. You have every right to live a beautiful life without the burden of the past weighing you down.
There is no need to suffer alone, Sagittarius. There is no nobility in taking on pain by doing things the hard way. After all, you’re so good at bringing much needed joy and optimism in the lives of others – why deny yourself the pleasure of your usually sunny disposition? There are many who truly wish you happiness and are rooting for you to succeed. You’ll be surprised how willingly they’ll come to you in your hour of need. All you need to do is ask. Beyond your loved ones, you must remember that you have an entire divine army of angels, guides, and guardians in the cosmos, who are eagerly awaiting your signal to come into your life and manifest miracles in subtle and obvious ways.
11 /12
Sometimes, the wisest thing to do is keep your cards close to your chest. Not everyone deserves to know everything going on with you. Channel your inner Mona Lisa and mystify them with your smile that knows all but reveals nothing. Secrets have a magical power that enable us to manifest our desires far easier than openly declaring them to the world around us. Once they do manifest, you can have a good laugh when you see their stumped and bewildered expressions when they realise you’ve achieved things, they deemed incredibly impossible.
12 /12
While the rest of the world is caught up in the ever-changing tides of time; this week, Dear Pisces, you are blessed with the ability to flow through life with ease. Your angels, guides, and guardians are giving you the power to find sure footing in grounds that many find incredibly shaky. Of course, the desire to help those who are drowning may be great. However, just remember you’ll be able to do more good to others, and the world at large, once you yourself are safely protected. There’s nothing selfish about self-preservation. Trust that ‘The Universe’ is keeping you safe and rejoice as you make it to the shore through these choppy waters.