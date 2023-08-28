Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of August 28 – September 3, 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer, and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from August 28 – September 3, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from August 28 – September 3, 2023, will help you navigate better.
Each transit brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people will look forward to harmony and security. People in love want to grow and strengthen their relationship, and singles are hopeful about finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families. Let us find out what the energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.
August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: The cards foretell a healthy and mature relationship for Aries natives this week. You might not be in a romantic mood and this might hurt your partner. It is better to communicate your reservations to your mate and family. Every healthy relationship needs space from time to time and it is important to maintain your individuality. Family will feel neglected but will understand. The advice is not to withdraw suddenly but express your need to spend some time alone. You also need to respect others need for alone time.
Singles: Singles will be looking for an independent partner who respects their space. Couples might be feeling claustrophobic. Give time and space to each other and let the relationship mature. The cards also indicate some family opposition towards the choice of your partner.
Couples: Taurus sun sign natives need to work towards improving their relationship. Work towards improving your understanding of each other and your sex life. Families might be over demanding and want more time from you. Pay extra care and attention towards the youngsters in the family.
Singles: Singles will be keen to find a partner but will be uncertain about their choice. You need to focus on what you are looking for in a mate. Couples might be having doubts about their relationship.
Couples: Gemini natives might see a discord among themselves. Work towards solving it amicably Ego is the worst enemy in a relationship. Attain peace yourself first and then work towards building a secure relationship. Work towards being more understanding towards the family members.
Singles: Do not try to be over enthusiastic to just get into a relationship. You need to relax and let love bloom naturally. Be patient. Remember haste is waste. Natives in relationship need to maintain a balance in the relationship.
Couples: Cancer sun sign natives will enjoy a harmonious relationship with their mates. You bonds of love and trust are all slated to strengthen. You will share a great camaraderie with your mate and a good time in between the sheets. If wanting to have a baby this is good time for conception. Good familial bonds are indicated this week. You will bond well with the youngsters and elders will bask in your attention.
Singles: Singles will be in luck as someone special with traditional values is likely to enter your life and the relationship will progress in a healthy manner. Natives in love will want to move towards permanency and will be all set to tie the knot.
Couples: Natives of Leo sun sign might face a few bumps in their romantic endeavours this week and the reason for this disharmony will be the dominance and egoistic behaviour of your partner. At times, the energies affect a person negatively. You need to have patience but be careful lest this becomes a habit. Nurture your familial bonds as they are likely to stand by your side through thick and thin.
Singles: Singles will be in pursuit to find the right partner for themselves. Things happen when they are meant to happen. Do not be overanxious, enjoy your friendship, and wait for the cupid to strike. Natives in love might put off their mates with jealousy and dominance. Matters of the heart are to be dealt with tender care and trust.
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will be lucky this week in their relationship. Peace, contentment and a passionate and satisfying sex life – you will have it all. Couples wanting to have children will have the stork paying the visit soon. Your bonding with the family will be excellent and you will enjoy camaraderie with all the family members.
Singles: Singles are likely to find their soulmate and their relationship will progress well. Make the best of the positive energies this week. Natives in love will be satisfied with their partners and ready for commitment. It’s a good time to propose.
Couples: Libra natives need to pay attention to their partners. Neglect can shrivel up the love, prioritise your time and give due attention when needed. Work towards a better sex life and exhibit more warmth towards your partner. Family will be wanting more time from you, and you need to strike a balance.
Singles: Singles might meet someone and be in awe of the person’s status. Be careful not to get dominated and compromise to an extent that the relationship becomes claustrophobic later. Natives in love might be facing trust issues.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign will have a good week in terms of relationships. All the disagreements of the past will be sorted out and you will be moving ahead with renewed gusto. With family, let bygones be bygones. Focus on present and move ahead with a positivity and amicability in your relationship.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign are likely to find someone they would develop a special bond with, but the advice is to be free from past baggage before getting into a new relationship. Natives in love might be in a dilemma regarding their mates. Take your time to decide and be honest to yourself.
Couples: The natives of Sagittarius sun sign with enjoy a smooth and harmonious relationship with their partners this week. Your work commitments might be the only stress factor in your relationship. You need to get a balance between your work and personal life. Family will be loving and caring and you need to find time to reciprocate their sentiments.
Singles: Singles will have a lucky week in terms of love and romance. You are likely to meet a lot of interesting people and have a ball. Do not be in a rush to lose your single status. Natives in love will be eager to tie the knot and the energies are very favourable for it.
Couples: The natives of Capricorn sun sign will act in a selfish manner and will be very self-centred causing some disagreements and problems. You need to consider and give importance to the opinions and desires of your partner. If you want harmony in relationship you need to work on your attitude.
Singles: Singles will be in no mood to get serious in a relationship and will just want fun and frolic which is fine but be frank and honest with your mate. Natives in love will be wanting more time to be sure. Do not get pressurised as one wrong decision can break many hearts.
Couples: Aquarius natives will have some disagreements with their partner. You need to be patient and gentle in your approach. You should visit a counsellor if you want to save your relationship. Familial bonds will be average as there will not be much interaction and communication with the family members.
Singles: Singles will be all out for enjoyment and merrymaking and will be happy with one night stands. Each one is responsible for their life and is free to lead it the way they want. Natives in love might not be happy with their relationship.
Couples: The natives of Pisces sun sign will experience contentment and stability in their relationship. It’s a good time to start planning for a family if you so desire. You will enjoy good family time with all the members of the family.
Singles: Singles will be getting all the opportunities to lose your single status soon. You will be finding joy and experiencing the pleasure of a special relationship. It might lead to permanency subsequently. Couples will be happy and satisfied with their mates and would like to tie the knot.