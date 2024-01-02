LSA Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of January 1 – January 7, 2024

New Year is the time to make new resolutions based on the experiences of the year gone by. Good communication and expressing love and appreciation are two virtues to adopt this year for affability in relationships. Read the January weekly love horoscope to know what it’ll be like for all zodiac signs. Love quote for the week – ‘One word frees us of all the weigh and pain of life: That word is love’.

January 2024 weekly love horoscope

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Aries natives will enjoy a fulfilling week with their partners. You are likely to bond well and a holiday together is likely to strengthen the bonds of love and camaraderie amongst partners. Work towards improving and strengthening bonds with the family members.

Singles: Singles are likely to have a good social life and are likely to find someone you gel well with. Savour the sweet taste of being in love and do not rush into any commitments. Natives in love will be ready to tie the knot and this is a good time to go ahead.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Taurus sun sign natives should work towards strengthening your love bonds and have some fun and adventure together lest the relationship becomes drab and boring. You will enjoy good bonding with the elders in the family, but you need to pay extra attention to the children and youngsters.

Singles: Singles need to have realistic views for finding their significant other. Natives in love might be in two minds regarding their decision. You need to be comfortable and secure with your partner before you think of permanency.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini sun sign natives might not have a very relaxed time with their partners this week. Some extra dominance can cause imbalance in your relationship. For harmony and peace, communication is necessary. Mutual respect and support are required to get things on track. Family might be a little exasperated with your nit picking. Maintain a healthy distance amongst the members.

Singles: Singles will want to find someone to share their loneliness and with whom they bond well. Do not fret too much. Things happen when they are destined to. Socialise more to increase the chances of meeting like-minded people. Natives in love will not be sure of their feelings and will want more time to decide.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer sun sign natives will share a good bond with their partner and enjoy carnal pleasures. Your understanding is all set to increase. You will enjoy with your family and friends. Some celebration together will strengthen the ties. Domestic harmony and peace are indicated.

Singles: Singles will have a good time socialising and will be spoilt for choice. They will be in no hurry for commitments which is fine as long as no one is hurt. Couples will be falling deeper in love and will be ready to tie the knot. It is a good time to propose.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo sun sign natives will be celebrating some auspicious occasion with their partner. This is a good time for romance and you should make the best of this time. A holiday together will be memorable increasing your bonhomie. Family will be caring and supportive and enjoy the pleasurable time spent together.

Singles: Singles will be in luck as they will meet a lot of like-minded of the opposite sex. It is a good time for love and romance. Natives in love will have it very good and might consider marriage. Your proposal will be eagerly accepted.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will have a peaceful week with their beloved. Any past strife will be dissolved in this period, and you will enjoy a good bonhomie and a good time in between the sheets is indicated. Your relationship will grow and become stronger.

Singles: Singles will be successful in finding their soulmate and the relationship will culminate into a whirlwind romance. Take your time and do not rush into marriage. Remember marrying in haste might make you repent at leisure, therefore be sure. Natives in love will fall deeper in love and will be extremely attached to their partners and be ready for a journey together for lifetime.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Libra sun sign natives need to keep a balance in their relationship, according to January weekly horoscope. Blowing hot and cold might upset the relationship. Give your partner their share of love, respect, and time. Value their opinion and develop better understanding. Give each member their due consideration. You might be emotionally charged, so do not let your state of mind reflect in your actions and spoil your equations.

Singles: Singles might have to cope with some emotional upheaval and are advised to get over all such issues before getting into a relationship. Natives in love need to find a balance in their equation. When you fall in love, you are willing to walk the extra mile for your partner but later it might hurt you.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will face disharmony and strife with their partners. You need to forget all the grudges of the past and start on a clean slate if you have to move ahead with your partner. Family ties will be jittery and you will have to clear a lot of issues and start fresh. Holding grudges is the biggest deterrent in a relationship.

Singles: Singles might be dealing with a breakup and might be hurting. Time and patience are the biggest healers in matters of the heart. Focus on being positive. Natives in love might be jittery and unsure. Being unhappy alone is better than being unhappy with someone.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius natives might have some disagreements with their partner and the advice is to have an honest communication. Take your partners viewpoint into consideration besides your own and focus on intimacy. Family members might be upset on some issues. Have a frank discussion and resolve the issues.

Singles: Singles will be in and out of relationships and you need to introspect and see what is causing this instability. You need to be adaptable if you want success in your relationship. Natives in love might not be sure about moving towards permanency. The advice is giving time and be sure.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives will be going through a dull a monotonous time with their partners you need to spice up things break the routines and schedules. Plan an outing with the family and add excitement for the young and old members.

Singles: Singles will be lonely and will not be able to find someone of their choice. This can be disheartening but things happen when they are supposed to therefore make the best of your single hood. Natives in love might find their relationship unexciting. Plan an outing together to ignite the spark.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives will have ego issues with their partners. You need to work on changing a few habits which are spoiling the domestic harmony. With family, try not to be brash and hurtful. Be loving and caring and focus on giving due love to youngsters and respect to elders.

Singles: Singles need to be forthright and not give wrong impressions to attract the significant other. A weak foundation will not last for a long time. Do not dissimulate. Be what you are. Natives in love need to be more open and truthful with their mates. Your partner for life should know all about you whether it is good or bad.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces natives will have a stable relationship. It can also be a warning to be stable and not to overreact in any situation. Maturity and stability is good in a relationship but do not forget to add fun and adventure. Family stability and harmony is indicated, and you will enjoy good ties with the elders.

Singles: Singles need to let down their guard and enjoy life. Fun and frolic are the vitamins of life and life is too short to take it seriously all the time. Natives in love will be in love and that can also get boring. Add some spice and variety in life and you will see love blooming like never before.

