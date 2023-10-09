Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of October 9 – October 15, 2023

The constantly changing energies in the cosmos make you fall in and out of love. Some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. Each day is a beginning. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and from their mates. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from October 9 – October 15, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
There is no fixed definition of love it is an interpersonal relationship, love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Passionate affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are added on for romantic love.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the family support and the right partner beside you.
Solar eclipse is falling 14 October, and it is a good day for self-improvement, doing charity, and to manifest love and bonhomie.
Love quote for the week – “Love does not consist of gazing at each other but in looking together in the same direction.” Take the guidance of the cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week.
October love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Couples: Aries sun sign natives need to deal with their mates with maturity and wisdom. The energies this week might make you sensitive and overemotional and you need to control the mawkishness and sensitivity. Try to stay calm and not overreact. It is always a better idea to share your insecurities and problems with your partner rather than bottle up. Family will be supportive.
Singles: Singles might be under-confident making new friends and the reason could be a past breakup or non-reciprocation from someone you were keen on. Whatever the reason, the advice is to achieve equilibrium in your thoughts before you start seeking new friendship. Natives in love will be very touchy and reactive resulting in tautness in their relationship. Introspect and discuss any insecurity you might be having with your mate.
2 /12
Couples: Taurus sun sign natives will share a fulfilling and satisfying relationship with their mates. You will be enjoying carnal pleasures and your bonhomie is all set to increase. You will be sharing a unique bonding with your mate, and you will be totally in love and appreciative of your mate. It is a good time to increase your family. You will be having a good rapport and harmony with the family members.
Singles: Singles will be having an exciting time socialising, meeting new and interesting people. There is a strong possibility of cupid striking you and a special friendship blossoming. Enjoy the magical moments and do not be in a rush to lose your single status. Natives in love will be falling deeper in love and will want to tie the knot. It is a good time for proposals and engagements.
3 /12
Couples: Gemini sun sign natives will share a splendid relationship with their mates. You will be committed, honest and loyal, and your partner is likely to appreciate and reciprocate your feelings. Your sex life will be very satisfying. The stork is likely to pay a visit if you are desirous of increasing your family. Your bonding is likely to strengthen with the family and you are likely to have a good time together and enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign are likely to fall in and out of love often and the advice is to try and focus on what you want in your love life. Before getting into a relationship, you need to be sure of what you are looking for in a mate. The possibility of an arranged match cannot be ruled out. Natives in love are likely to seek approval from the elders before they propose, and say I do.
4 /12
Couples: Cancer sun sign natives will be having a fun filled relationship with their partner and are likely to enjoy carnal bliss. Lack of commitment and immaturity towards certain issues might be unpleasant for your partner and cause friction. Family will enjoy a time filled with fun and frolic.
Singles: Singles will be enjoying their life with friends and family. You will not be ready for commitment, and it is fine as long as no feelings are hurt in the bargain. Natives in love will be yo-yoing with their decision and will not be able to make up their minds. Take your time be sure before any commitments are made.
5 /12
Couples: Leo sun sign natives will have an exciting love life this week. You will be full of excitement and energy and will be doing a lot of fun things together. Being childish and immature once in a while is great but this child like behaviour all the time can cause a rift with your mate. Your sex life will be satisfactory and stimulating and will blot out all the differences. Your family will love the attention and the fun and frolic they have with you.
Singles: Singles might not find time to socialise and meet people. Love and romance can wait for some time. A balance between what people need from you and what you need for yourself is the key to happiness in life. Natives in love need to prioritise between work, family, and romance – afterall – this is the summary of a successful relationship.
6 /12
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives might go through some insecurity and uncertainty in their relationships. Address the issues frankly and work together to find amicable solutions. Plan your expenses well. A relationship is successful only when both the partners work towards finding amicable solutions to problems they face as a team. Family might be supportive but some misunderstandings relating to property and inheritance might mar the domestic harmony.
Singles: Singles if facing a financial crunch should scale down on the socialising bit and concentrate on getting the finances on track. Natives in love might be facing some issues with their mates because of neglect. The best way is to be frank with your mate. Life is not just about sharing good times but also facing adversities together.
7 /12
Couples: Libra sun sign natives might be feeling dominated and suppressed. The advice is to give in only what you can handle. Some basic ground rules need to be set. Relationship is a two-way street where both the partners should cohabit amicably and give due respect to each other. Family life might be stressful due to a dominating and controlling member.
Singles: You need to set realistic expectations when it comes to choosing your mate. You cannot make a partner on order and each person has a mix of good and negative traits. Adaptability and compromise can help you develop a good rapport and move the relationship forward. Natives in love need to respect and value the partners’ opinion.
8 /12
Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will share a mental and intellectual bonding with their mate. You will be in a comfortable space. You and your mate will have a satisfactory and passionate time in between the sheets and your bonding is all set to grow and prosper. You are likely to share good bond with the family members.
Singles: Singles might find someone special at the workplace and bond well. The relationship is all set to bloom and grow. Natives in love will share a good understanding. You will be in no rush to lose your single status and will have a pleasant and pleasurable time with your mate.
9 /12
Couples: Natives of this sun sign will have a very satisfying love life this week. You are likely to be generous towards your partner and it will be reciprocated with appreciation and love. You will enjoy a fun-filled satisfactory love life. Familial bonds will be good.
Singles: Singles will finally start focusing on a special friendship and their bond will grow in leaps and bounds. A whirlwind romance is foretold. Give time and best effort and let it grow before rushing into commitments. Natives in love will have a satisfying and pleasurable week with their mate and might think of tying the knot.
10 /12
Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives are likely to be selfish this week. Your partner will be caring but demanding and this might cause a rift. Familial bonds might not be very smooth. You need to discard the ego and find amicable solutions to grow the bonds of love.
Singles: Singles might be in a confused state and dissatisfied with their love life. Relationships need the manure of understanding and patience to bloom. Do not be in a rush. Indulge in self-care and spend some time with the family. Natives in love will be all ready to tie the knot and the cards are favourable.
11 /12
Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives’ relationship card for the week shows their dominance and brashness. Try to be more caring and work on your sex life. Good sex is a solvent for all marital strife. To love and care for your family members and being respectful towards the elders, invokes positive energies.
Singles: Singles might be dealing with lots of issues and not in the frame of mind for a relationship. Matters of heart should be addressed only when the heart tells you to. Enjoy your single status and let cupid play its role. Natives in love might be little brash towards their partners.
12 /12
Couples: Pisces sun sign natives will enjoy a healthy and robust relationship. Your bonding with your partner will be at the pinnacle. Enjoy these moments. You are likely to have a good time in between the sheets increasing your bonhomie. You will be enjoying a good and strong familial bond.
Singles: Singles will be enjoying cosmic favours in their love life. You will be in a very happy state of mind meeting a lot of interesting and like-minded people. You might be spoilt for choices and confused. Natives in love will be happy and totally in love.
.