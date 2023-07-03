Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 3 – July 9, 2023

Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. It can be both positive and negative. It can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness and obsessiveness. With the help of our weekly love horoscope (2023), you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

The planets in our solar system hold unique energies that impact on our lives. The transit of these planets alters the energies and trigger various events which are reflected in the cards. On 1 July, Mars changes the zodiac sign leaving Cancer, a watery sign, to enter the fiery sign of Leo. Venus, the planet of love, will join its celestial lover on 7 June igniting passion and enhancing the love and romance between couples in general.

The practitioners of cartonomy with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gain insight into the future by drawing out, reading and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. How will each zodiac fare in their love life this week as prophesised by the tarot cards? Let’s know what July 2023 weekly love horoscope holds for each zodiac sign.

July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction