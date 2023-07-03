Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 3 – July 9, 2023

Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. It can be both positive and negative. It can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness and obsessiveness. With the help of our weekly love horoscope (2023), you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
The planets in our solar system hold unique energies that impact on our lives. The transit of these planets alters the energies and trigger various events which are reflected in the cards. On 1 July, Mars changes the zodiac sign leaving Cancer, a watery sign, to enter the fiery sign of Leo. Venus, the planet of love, will join its celestial lover on 7 June igniting passion and enhancing the love and romance between couples in general.
The practitioners of cartonomy with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gain insight into the future by drawing out, reading and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. How will each zodiac fare in their love life this week as prophesised by the tarot cards? Let’s know what July 2023 weekly love horoscope holds for each zodiac sign.
July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: The cards for Aries sun sign natives are positive for couples this week. Aries natives will have a good time with their partners. They will be passionate and enjoy their sex lives. It’s a good time to plan a family if the couples so desire. A holiday together will be a good time to strengthen the bonds of love.
Singles: Singles will meet new and interesting people and will be spoilt for choice. You can enjoy your single status and take your own sweet time to make up your mind for permanency. Couples will feel satisfied and blessed with their partners and might like to tie the knot.
Couples: Taurus sun sign natives will have to set realistic expectations of their partners if they want to enjoy peace and harmony. Acceptance is important and understanding is the first step towards it. Proper communication is important and if your relationship has been acrimonious in the past, you should heal it with romantic overtures.
Singles: Singles might feel lonely and anxious and might reconnect with an old flame. Do so only if you can overcome the reasons of your past break up and not because of the fear of being alone. Natives in relationships might be confused in their romantic endeavours. It is advised to go slow.
Couples: Gemini sun sign natives will be in a confused state of mind and will be nursing some grudges from the past. If you want to have peace and harmony the rule is forget and forgive. Start fresh on a clean slate as there is no perfect relationship. You might have some differences with the family. Communicate openly and sort out amicably.
Singles: Singles will be confused and feel anxious about the single status but do not rush in to something which doesn’t seem right. Natives in relationship might have major difference of opinions only move ahead if some understanding is reached and amicable solutions are found. A compromised relationship does not last for long.
Couples: For natives of cancer sun sign, peace and harmony are indicated with their partners. The cards indicate that you will be at your best and your partner will be appreciative of your efforts towards the relationship. Effort is required from both the partners and is directly proportionate to the results you get.
Singles: Singles are likely to meet new and interesting people and the relationship will grow positively. Do not be in a rush to lose your single status. Natives in relationship might like to tie the knot and this is a good week to propose and commit.
Couples: It’s not a very good week for Leo natives. You might be feeling claustrophobic in your relationship, and you need to find amicable solutions. You can involve some well meaning people to sort out issues between you and your partner. Family might not be very supportive this week.
Singles: Singles should not be anxious of their single status. They should enjoy with friends and family and spend time on their grooming and well being. People in relationship need to introspect and see how to deal with their mates.
Couples: Virgo natives generally hate strife. The cards foretell disharmony and restlessness. Do not give in too much and do not keep giving in. The advice is to set some ground rules and work towards harmony.
Singles: Singles might find it difficult to find someone they can gel with and might feel disheartened. You need to have patience and not be in a rush there are many more interesting things in life focus on them for the time being. People in relationships might not be having a harmonious time and will have second thoughts about their relationship.
Couples: Libra sun sign individuals might face some domestic disharmony and this is likely to be because of work and other commitments. You need to organise and plan better and optimise the time spent together. Quality over quantity will work well to ease out the stress and you can together work towards harmony.
Singles: Singles are likely to find no time to meet new people and they might feel unhappy about it. It is advised that you first get over with your commitments and then indulge in socialising. For people in relationship, this is a testing time. Your partner needs to be cooperative and honour your commitments.
Couples: Your partner will be appreciative of you, and you will love this attention. From your side, you need to be loving and caring. It’s a good time to strengthen your bonds and increase the bonhomie. Family might be demanding, and small issues might bother you. Children might be a cause of stress.
Singles: Singles are likely to meet someone interesting and love at first sight is likely to happen. Do not rush things and enjoy the vim and vigour. People in relationship should get the ring ready. It’s a good time for proposals and commitments.
Couples: Natives of Sagittarius sun sign people will enjoy security and stability in their relationship. This is a good time to strengthen the bonds of love. If wanting to increase the family, the cards foretell a positive outcome.
Singles: Singles are likely to find their soulmates. Do not rush into things. Give enough time to yourself and your mate to be sure. Natives in relationship will enjoy a blissful relationship and might move towards permanency.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign need to be more open and frank in their relationship. Do not bottle up your feelings. A good communication can iron out a lot of creases in the relationship. Respect each other’s interests and desires. That’s the only way to move ahead.
Singles: Single natives of this sun sign should just enjoy platonic relationships and try and not look for someone. The cards foretell this is not the perfect time to find a compatible mate. Natives in relationship should not compromise their self esteem for fear of breakup. Set some basic rules from the beginning.
Couples: Aquarian sun sign natives will face upheavals in their relationships this week. You need to introspect and eliminate factors which cause toxicity in your connection. Keep your ego low and be open to change. Find solutions to the problems you are facing amicably. Do not dig up the past.
Singles: Singles will be hesitant to get into a new relationship as the bitterness of the past will linger for some time. Try to learn from your past and foster inner strength. Natives in relationships might find it hard to keep the relationship going.
Couples: Piscean natives are forewarned not to use harsh words with your partner. Avoid hurtful exchange of words. Take a break from each other and plan a holiday with friends or family. All problems have solutions. You just need to find them. Try not to dwell on the negatives of your partner and focus on the positives.
Singles: Natives of this sun sign might feel lonely and lost this week. Enjoy your single status and have fun with friends or go for a holiday with family. Friends can make you forget your woes and family love offers emotional support. People of this sun sign in relationship might find it tough to get along with their mates. The advice is to just wait for some more time to see how things progress.