Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of 11 December – 17 December 2023

Being in love is a special type of feeling which makes our life brighter. Love is a source of strength and unity for each human being. Love Tarot card readings were the first readings by the cards to come into being. Will your love life be positive or not? Will the people today in our lives be our soulmates? All aspects of the relationship, the compatibility, the efforts, the problems, all of us are plagued by so many questions regarding our love life and each one of us is ever so keen to find the answers. Read the love horoscope prediction for the second week of December 2023 to know what it’ll be like for all zodiac signs.

Keeping a balance between your dreams and the reality will define the success of your relationship. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the family support and the right partner besides you.

Love quote for the week – ‘Love is the wind, you cannot see it, but you can feel it’.

December love life horoscope 2023 weekly prediction

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Some stress and conflict are indicated amongst Aries sun sign natives and their partners. You need to be honest with your partner. Communicate your feelings frankly and look for solution instead of brushing the problems under the carpet. An open and honest dialogue can not only clear all misunderstandings but strengthen the bonds of love between you and your partner. Misunderstandings with the family members will be cleared with little patience and effort.

Singles: Singles might be confused regarding the choice of their partner. The advice is to just socialise and mix around with like-minded people and let cupid do his job thereafter. Natives in love might be having some adjustment issues with their partners. Remember adjustment and compromise are prerequisites of a healthy relationship.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Miscommunication leading to insecurity in relationships for Taurus natives is foretold by the cards. Do not harbour any grudges from the past. Focus on the present and focus on improving your relationship. Try to pay attention towards your sex life. It defines the quality of your love life.

Singles: Singles need to be careful of the liaisons they make, says the love predictions for week 2 of December. Be vigilant towards the intentions of your date. Maybe a background check will be beneficial. Natives in love might be insecure and uncertain about their relationship. Be sure about your feelings and be alert as this card sometimes denotes infidelity and fraud.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini sun sign natives are likely to have a stressful week in their love life. Your busy schedule might not permit you to spend enough time with your partner. Lack of time and decrease in libido might make your partner feel neglected. Family will be understanding and will respect your commitments towards work.

Singles: Gemini singles might go through some ups and downs in their relationships. You need to introspect as high expectations lead to frustrations. No one is perfect and acceptance of imperfections is the key to good relationships. Couples will be struggling to adjust to each other’s moods and fancies. The advice is not to rush into something you might regret later. An arrange marriage is a big possibility.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer natives might have it rough in their relationship this week. Nothing can be worse than being in a toxic relationship, but it is advised to give your relationship a second chance. Counselling and sorting out things might put the relationship back on track. With family and friends, it is best to be communicative and share your insecurities.

Singles: Love prediction for this December week for Cancerian natives suggest that singles will have a good time socialising and mixing with like-minded people and will be in no hurry for commitments. Take your time as haste is waste and you need to be mentally and physically prepared for permanency in relationships. Natives in love will be unsure and the advice is to not get pressurised into any commitment you do not want to make.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Some discord is indicated in relationship amongst partners of Leo sun sign natives. You need to work on your relationship. A frank communication, more affection and sensuality are required in your relationship. Family will be caring and will want more time from you pay more attention to the emotional needs of the family members.

Singles: Do not look to change people but change yourself if you want affability in relationships. If you are breaking up often, you need to work towards acceptance of human imperfections. Natives in love will be yo-yoing between yes and no and the advice is to be sure before you say I do.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo natives might be going through dominance from their partners. At times, the energies make you behave in a particular manner and if this is temporary phase show patience but be careful lest it becomes a habit. Set the ground rules where self-esteem is not compromised. Respect each other and give space.

Singles: Singles might be lonely in the absence of a partner, but the advice is not to rush into something you will regret later according to the love prediction this week. It is better to be single than to have a toxic relationship. In the meantime, work towards self-care or some hobby or take up a course to keep yourself positively occupied. Natives in love will be in no hurry to tie the knot but will enjoy their time together with their mate.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Libra natives will share a good relationship and bond with their partners. You are likely to grow and strengthen your bonds of bonhomie with each other. You need to work on your sex appetite and improve your carnal pleasures. Familial bonds will be pleasurable and youngsters in the family will be a source of joy.

Singles: Singles are advised to be more mature and not take things for granted. You might find someone you bond well with this week and your relationship might grow. Natives in love will be content with their mates and will be ready to tie the knot. It is a good time to propose.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives might have to cope with unfulfilled desires and emotional neglect, you need to work on spending more time with your partner and work towards a better sex life, it is the barometer for marital bliss. Pregnant women need to be over cautious and couples might face some fertility issues. Family members might be wanting more attention from you, spend time with them besides being your duty it attracts positivity.

Singles: Singles will be lonely and might be repentant of some past mistakes towards their liaisons. You cannot change the past so focus on a better present and future. Learn from the past mistakes rather than dwelling on them. Natives in love might be pressurised for commitment but the advice is to be sure about your feelings.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius natives are all set to improve their relationship and strengthen their bonds of love and friendship. Your understanding and camaraderie with your partner will improve and you will experience marital bliss. You will enjoy a good in between the sheets. Family ties will strengthen, and you will share a good bond with all the members of the family.

Singles: Singles will be in luck on the romantic front. They are likely to meet their soulmate. The relationship is all set to grow and prosper. Natives in love will be content and satisfied with their partners.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn natives need to be forewarned as there are indications of ego clashes and imbalance in your relationship and it oscillates from best to worse. You need to work on it. Set some rules and work toward amicability. Familial bonds will be good.

Singles: Singles need to lower their expectations with respect to their choice of partner if they are looking for permanency. No one is perfect and a people cannot be tailor made. Natives in love need to be more adjusting and compromising towards each other if they want their bonds of love to grow.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives might suddenly feel indifferent and detached with their partners creating stress in the relationship. The Tarot advice is to give space to each other. Try different things and work on your bonding. Good sex can really work as a catalyst to enhance your relationship. Familial bonds will be marred by some difference of opinions amongst members.

Singles: Singles might have some difference of opinion with their partners, says your love prediction for this week in December 2023. Dissolve the strife and move ahead. Natives in love might go through some ups and downs in their relationship. Give space and do not nitpick.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces sun sign natives will share good relationship with their partners. Although you will enjoy harmony on the domestic front, but the advice is not to give in all the time. Family will bond very well, and all members will have a great time together.

Singles: Singles are likely to find someone with whom they will bond well and their relationship is all set to grow and progress. Enjoy these pleasurable moments and do not be in a rush for permanency. Natives in love will enjoy a harmonious relationship with their partners. It is a good time for nuptials.

