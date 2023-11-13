Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of November 13 – November 19, 2023

Each week or rather each day brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keeps changing with the motion of the planets. Know your relationship horoscope for 13 November – 19 November. Understand your partner better with the help of our love and sex horoscope this week.

Love quote for the week – “Love is the beginning and end of everything.” Take the guidance of the Tarot cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week. Know this week’s love, sex, and relationship horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs.

November love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Aries sun sign couples will be content with their partner and enjoy a satisfying relationship. Any past misunderstandings will disappear and relationship issues if any will come to light and get sorted out amicably. You will enjoy intimacy and a passionate time with your mate. You are going to have a harmonious familial bond and a good time with your friends.

Singles: Singles are likely to form a special bond with someone and will bask in the glory of newfound love. Do not rush into any commitments. Let the relationship develop and grow. Natives in love will be at peace and happy with their mates. It’s a good time to move towards permanency.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Natives of the Taurus sun sign will reap the benefits of caring and loving relationships. Your bonhomie with your mate will be exceptional and you will enjoy carnal pleasures. Family bonds will strengthen, and some occasions celebrated together will give you joy and delight.

Singles: Singles are likely to form an attachment with someone older and might try to withhold their feelings. Remember bonding and vibes are more important in a relationship. Age is just a number. Natives in love will be happy in their relationships and will be in no hurry to tie the knot.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini natives need to connect better with their mates. Lack of communication can be detrimental and disastrous for relationships. Work towards sharing and spending a good time with your mate. Family might feel neglected and left out. Clear out the misunderstandings if any.

Singles: Singles might get in and out of relationships frequently. Wait for the cupid to strike and let love take its own course. Natives in love will be oscillating between yes and no. Do not be pushed into making any commitments. Take your time.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer sun sign natives might not have a good week according to our love, sex, and relationship horoscope predictions. You might feel insecure and de-spirited. You need to address your insecurities and find an amicable solution. Some romantic gestures and words might help improve your bonhomie with your mate. Work towards strengthening the familial bonds.

Singles: Singles might not be able to find someone of their choice and might feel lonely and low. Utilise this time for self-care and devote time towards your family. Natives in love might not be sure of their love and might want to be alone. You need to introspect and see what you want. Carrying on with uncertainty is the biggest red flag in a relationship.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo sun sign natives should add spice to their routine life. Break the monotony of the routine and reignite your passion. Some romantic gestures can turn around a dull relationship. No matter how busy you are, small overtures and loving words can keep the relationship alive. Family will be demanding. Focus on spending some extra quality time with your near and dear ones.

Singles: Singles might feel lonely without a mate but do not get into something merely to kill loneliness. Focus on your hobbies, family, and self-care. Natives in love might be going through some problems in their relationship. Work on sorting our things amicably.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo natives will be overburdened with work, pressure, and family commitments and this might cause some friction with your mate as per our love, sex, and relationship horoscope predictions. You need to share the burden with your partner rather than deal alone with it. Responsibilities of the family might keep you on your toes.

Singles: Singles will socialise but will not be able to find the significant other. Focus on work and other activities let things take their course. It’s a good time to focus on work. Natives in love might be too occupied with various commitments. To add to your woes, you might have to deal with a complaining partner. You will have to make your mate understand and reset the equations.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: The love, sex, and relationship horoscope for Libra sun sign natives this week isn’t a promising one. They might go through some loss or sadness in their relationship. In some cases, a breakup cannot be ruled out. Healing comes with time, but you need to let go. If the relationship sours and causes you more stress than pleasure, you need to work very hard to salvage and restart amicably or else just move ahead. Family might be going through a tough time and might need your support and attention.

Singles: Singles might be in and out of relationships and stressed out and lonely. Be mindful of your actions and speech. It requires a lot of effort to make a relationship strong, affable, and amiable. Natives in love might be having a tough time in dealing with their partner and your relationship might be heading towards a breakup.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives need to be frank and honest with their partners. Lack of communication can be detrimental to relationships. Do not get manipulated by your mate in any way. Try to be more assertive towards your needs and desires. Family will be a little distant this week.

Singles: Singles will be having a good time with friends and your platonic relationships will flourish. You will be in no hurry to find the special someone at the moment. Let things take their own course. Natives in love will be yo-yoing in their relationships. The advice is to be sure before you commit.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius sun sign natives will lack understanding and love in their relationship. It can also indicate infidelity and cheating. It is best to sort out things. Family might be distant and not very cooperative. You need to make an effort to increase the bonhomie with all the members.

Singles: Singles might face non-reciprocation of love from the person they are attracted to. Know that love is a two-way street. Natives in love might feel neglected. Do not make too much of it. It might be just a passing phase.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Natives of the Capricorn sun sign will see improved relationships. If you have had some turbulence in the recent past, it is likely to get sorted. Some strife among family members cannot be ruled out. The advice is to be cautious of what you say to your near and dear ones.

Singles: Singles might be recuperating from a bad relationship and the advice is to heal completely before seeking love again. Natives in love might be having second thoughts, and you need to introspect and be sure as to what you want.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius natives might deal with some dissension with their mates. A relationship can be beautiful if couples give space and respect to each other. Do not nit-pick your partner and if something really bothers you about your mate, communicate and discuss openly. Family will feel distant and alienated.

Singles: Difference of opinion between two individuals is the most normal thing. You must have an open mind to the opinions of others. Respect is the greatest expression of love and is as important as bonhomie and passion. Relationships require a lot of effort to sustain and survive.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces natives will not have a bad relationship this week but there’ll be something lacking and amiss in your connection with each other. You need to break the routine and add excitement. You need to do fun things together, and work towards improving your sex life. Family bonds will be fine.

Singles: Singles are likely to meet a lot of people and enjoy socially. Nothing lovey-dovey is indicated as per the love, sex, and relationship horoscope. Things happen when they are supposed to happen so relax and enjoy what is served on your plate. Natives in love will face some hardships in their relationship.

Hero and featured image credit: Shutterstock