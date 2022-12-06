2023 yearly horoscope: New Year predictions for all the 12 zodiac signs

The New Year 2023 brings new beginnings based on planetary events and transits. Planetary transits are the motion of the planets through the zodiac in respect to your birth chart, which influence your life in specific ways as they travel through the signs and constellations. The yearly horoscope for all zodiac signs are also affected by these transits.
Each planet has its own speed of movement around the Sun and the time and effect of transit differs from planet to planet. The result of planetary transits can be felt in life and their influence enables the astrologer to predict the destinies of individuals, families, and nations to some extent and offer plausible guidance by finding constructive and positive solutions.
Jupiter is a benefic planet and stays in one house for approximately one year while Saturn creates challenges, and its transition time is approximately two and a half years. On the other hand, Rahu shows illusion and Ketu shows detachment and they take one and a half years to change house approximately. Transit of Mars, Venus, Sun and Moon further narrow down the event as they are fast moving, and the transit period is between two and a quarter day to forty-five days approximately.
2023 is going to be a crucial year astrologically as all the slow-moving planets will change houses. Jupiter, the most benefic planet will move to Aries on April 23 from its own sign Pisces, a watery sign to a fiery and friendly sign. Saturn can transform an ordinary being to a king, and vice versa. Thus, the most dreaded of planets which causes obstacles and hindrances will move from earthy Capricorn to Aquarius, an airy sign both owned by Saturn. Rahu will move to watery Pisces and Ketu to earthy Virgo from fiery and airy signs of Aries and Libra. These transits will influence each zodiac differently, read on to know what the horoscope of 2023 holds for you.
Yearly horoscope: 2023 predictions for all zodiac signs
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Career and Finance: The beginning of the year will get some uncertainty and confusion but in the latter half you shall attain success be it a job or business. During this period you will complete all your tasks before the designated time which will improve your reputation at the workplace. Your confidence will increase and your work will be acknowledged and honoured. Financial gains and gains in luxury items including property are indicated.
Relationships: Be careful about what you say to others at the beginning of the year but as the year progresses, your relationships will become smooth. If you are unmarried, then this year you might tie the knot. You will have full support of the family members.
Health: It is not a favourable time for your health till August 2023. Try to avoid stress, eat healthy and exercise.
Best Months: September and October.
2 /12
Career and Finance: 2023 will begin well. some anxieties relating to finances is indicated in the second quarter. Hard work is the mantra but towards the end of the year, things will start working your way. Work-related travel indicated. If wanting to settle abroad, there’s a high possibility. Be careful about your finances in the second quarter.
Relationships: It is a good time for love and romance in the first quarter. Communication breakdowns could cause arguments and stressed relationships. Keep your communication transparent.
Health: Your health will be fine in the first quarter but may decline. You must fully take care of your health after April.
Best Months: February and October
3 /12
Career and Finance: This year will be auspicious for the natives of Gemini. All the problems in your work will be removed. Luck will favour you. Finances will improve and you will enjoy your work. If wanting to buy property, there’s a possibility you might end up buying one.
Relationships: The family life will be full of happiness with harmony and peace. There are chances of someone in the family getting married. Be mindful in May. Barring that, you will enjoy happy times with family for the rest of the year. It is a good time for love and romance.
Health: The year might start with fragile health but February onwards, health will be fine. A few small issues might linger and irritate you.
Best months: February, March, April, and November
4 /12
Career and Finance: It’s a great year for you, Cancerians. Financial gains and promotions are indicated. During the last quarter of 2023, expect to soar to high in your career and enjoy financial prosperity. You may expect a little ups and downs in the second quarter. It’s a very good year for admissions and studies. Acquisition of property is indicated but avoid the second quarter for this purpose.
Relationships: Few ups and downs in relationship with loved ones is indicated. If wanting to propose, do so after October. Avoid using harsh words.
Health: Exert caution in terms of health, particularly in the second quarter. Get regular checkups, eat and exercise. October onwards, health will be okay.
Best months: November and December
5 /12
Career and Finance: Leo natives will get numerous opportunities this year. Financially, June will be very prosperous. There will be gain of power and position and you will annihilate all enemies. But you have to be cautious and not to upset your mentor/boss in any way. Avoid investments after October.
Relationships: Your romantic relationship will flourish and any disagreements between lovers will be sorted. After the first quarter, your relations with family and friends will also be cordial and you will enjoy peace and harmony.
Health: Health will be average, some stomach related problems might surface. Be mindful of unhealthy eating and drinking. October onwards, good health is indicated.
Best months: June and December.
6 /12
Career and Finance: The second quarter needs special attention as certain financial losses are indicated, try to maintain status quo in your career and investments. In the last quarter, some oversees assignment is indicated. You will score over your opponents. There are good chances of inheritance coming your way.
Relationships: After January 17, be careful when dealing with your family as chances of relationships going sour are high. Try not to be egoistic with near and dear ones. If wanting to propose, you should wait till after October.
Health: Health of your partner might be a cause of concern. Try to stay calm and relax. Drive carefully and do not try to be very adventurous.
Best months: February and March
7 /12
Career and finance: After January 17, there will be opportunities for business advancement in addition to an increase in your financial status. Your fortune will be greatly enhanced specially after October, whatever you choose to do will be right and you will win accolades for your work.
Relationships: April 22 onwards, there are high chances of getting married. If married, relationships will get stronger. Other relationships will be filled with delight and harmony.
Health: You will start taking care of your health more seriously and as a result your health will improve and stay good for the rest of the year.
Best months: November and December.
8 /12
Career and finance: If appearing for a competitive exam, you will come out with flying colours. You will travel frequently this year, and success and happiness relating to work will be achieved. If expecting to be honoured or facilitated, you can’t ask for a better placement of stars. You will achieve great success via your own efforts.
Relationships: You will enjoy good relationships with all. Marriage is a possibility. Your love and understanding within the family will increase. Be careful in the second quarter and try not to upset your loved ones.
Health: You will enjoy good health. Your parents or some elder in the family might face some health issues though. You might feel anxious and sleep deprived but relax and stay calm.
Best months: October and November
9 /12
Career and Finance: This year gets some special achievements in some important areas of your life. There will be changes in the life of the natives for the better. Your colleagues will be supportive and you will get success in your field of work. In the second quarter, take all work-related decisions carefully and avoid unnecessary expenses.
Relationships: You will have good relationships this month. Also, it is a good month to nurture romantic interests. Siblings and friends will be supportive. You will enjoy peace and harmony.
Health: In the second quarter, you need to be careful about your health, especially stomach related issues, ulcers and malfunction of digestive system. Eat healthy and exercise.
Best months: May to October
10 /12
Career and finance: There will be chances of an increase in income and accumulation of wealth. There will be a possibility of getting a promotion in the job in the month of May. Students will fare quite well. You need to be cautious in the second quarter. It is advised not to change your job during this time and avoid investment. Last quarter of the year will be favourable to buy and invest in land and property.
Relationships: You will have a lot of fun with friends and siblings. You will enjoy harmony in family life and relationships. Second quarter might see some misunderstandings cropping up, however, you need to be careful and not use harsh words. There’s a possibility of marriage and romance.
Health: Your health will be average this year. Some heart related problem may show up but the last quarter will be good health wise. Your mother’s health might cause some concern.
Best months: November and December
11 /12
Career and Finance: Start to the year 2023 will be good you’ll stay committed to your work. March and April are good months financially. Come September and your career will flourish. In November and December with regards to work, you’ll be under a lot of pressure and you’ll be concentrating entirely on addressing financial situations.
Relationships: Aquarius sign individuals will experience compatibility in their romantic partnerships at the start of the year. Happiness will be experienced during the months of January and February, but the relationship will become tense in March and April only to smoothen and may result in marriage later in the year.
Health: Eye problem is indicated. You need to take care. There are also chances of broken bones and arthritic problems.
Best months: May and September
12 /12
Career and Finance: Pisces natives will get good results in their careers. The beginning of the year will be favourable. There will be appreciation in your work field and an appraisal for your work. Students are likely to do well. The second and third quarter might be stressful. Financially, it is a good time.
Relationships: Children or youngsters in the family will be a source of pleasure. Romantic relationships might face some upheavals which will get sorted out towards the end of the year.
Health: Health might require attention for the whole year. Insomnia might be a cause of concern and pain in the limbs might be worrying. You need to be cautious and avoid overindulgence.
Best months: May and September