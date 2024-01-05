Know what the numbers have in store for you in January 2024

New Year is a fresh start with new hopes. Making resolutions to get rid of bad habits and embrace better ones. It is believed what a person does on the first day of the year foretells what he will do for the rest of the year. The flow of energies will influence people differently as the year number changes to 8 (2024). Know what January 2024 numerology predictions are.

Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.

Personal Year Number: To determine the numerology personal year number, add the Sun number and the current year (2023=7 for this year). For personal month number, add the current month number (12 for December) to the personal year number. Each year you will have a different personal year number. 1 is the universal month number for December 2023. (12+2023), 12 for December and 7 is the year number for 2023. 10=1. For your personal month number for December 2023, add your Sun number to 1 (universal month number for December 2023) and see what the numbers have in store for you this December.

January 2024 numerology predictions

Number 1

Number 1 people will be influenced by number 1, 8, and 9. You will have to work very hard, but you will be admired for your work and will be the favourite at work. Businesses will grow and increase with good profits coming in. You are likely to make some good investments this month. You are forewarned against arrogance. Look after your health, follow good and healthy eating, and exercising. Relationships will be average. You really need to exercise control over your anger and be caring towards your near and dear ones.

Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, and 28

Number 2

You will be influenced by number 2, 8, and 9 this month. January might see you struggling in your career. You might face some ups and downs at work. Businesspeople might encounter some obstacles leading to losses. Financially, an average month is indicated. Monetary inflow will be less than expected. Relationships will be good and family members will be supportive. You are likely to have a good time with your partner. For singles, marriage is a big possibility. You might face a few fluctuations in your health. It will be a good idea to get a health check-up done.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, and 29

Number 3

You will be influenced by numbers 3, 8, and 9 this month. Amicable solutions to some existing problems will be found at the place of work and you will achieve a lot this month. A promotion is on the cards for number 3 natives. Businesspeople will get new projects and will have their hands full this month with good growth and profits. Relationships will be good. Singles will be in luck and marriage is a big possibility. Health will be good and you will be full of energy and enthusiasm.

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, and 30

Number 4

Number 4 people will be influenced by numbers 4, 8, and 9 this January. You will have to work very hard to achieve your goals and targets. Colleagues might not be cooperative, and you might be blamed for the disharmony at work. Business natives might have some issues with their workers. Finances might be a cause of concern. You will have an average relationship with your partner, but family will be supportive and caring. Some health issues might cause restlessness.

Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22 and 31

Number 5

Number 5 natives will be influenced by numbers 5, 8, and 9. You will experience stability and growth at work and achieve your goals and targets. Businesses will do well, and work-related travel will be fruitful. Finances will be good, and you are likely to invest some money. The advice is to be safe and read all the documents properly. Health will be good you will be full of enthusiasm. Relationships will be good with your partner but with family members some communication gap might occur, says January 2024 numerology predictions.

Lucky dates: 5, 14, and 23

Number 6

Number 6 people will be influenced by number 6, 8, and 9. This month will be reasonably satisfying. A trip abroad will be beneficial and win you accolades. Businesspeople will collaborate with a foreign brand or get associated with them. Finances will be good but some delay in the inflow of money might be stressful. Relationships will be good and family will be happy and content with your attention and care. Singles will find their soulmates and enjoy a good bonhomie. On the health front, some skin problems and allergies might bother you this month.

Lucky dates: 6, 15, and 24

Number 7

Number 7 people will be influenced by numbers 7, 8, and 9. This month you will be appreciated for your work from your seniors. Your ideas will be put into being and you will be in the limelight. Businesspeople will win over their competitors and see growth. Finances will be good. It is a good time to invest your money for long-term gains. Relationships will be average. Health will be average, and you might suffer from headaches and insomnia.

Lucky dates: 7, 16, and 25

Number 8

Number 8 people will be influenced by numbers 8 and 9. Number 8 natives might have a slow start professionally. Some unexpected delays and obstacles might cause stress. You might get an opportunity to change your job. Do not be impulsive. Businesspeople might get a chance to change their line of work. Finances will be stable. Relationships will be average. Health will be robust, and you will be full of energy and vitality.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, and 26

Number 9

Number 9 people will be influenced by numbers 8 and 9. You will have to work very hard this month to achieve your goal and targets. You are likely to face some unforeseen obstacles causing delays and hindering your achievements. Businesses will face some ups and downs. Financially, it is not the best month for number 9 natives. You might have to use your savings to stay afloat. Relationships will be average, and your partner will be supportive. Some health issues might crop up and you might need medical attention, says January 2024 numerology predictions.

Lucky dates: 9, 18, and 27

