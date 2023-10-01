When romance doesn’t work, maybe superstition will. Tinder has released a series of lucky colours perfect for those looking for love.

According to Tinder data, members aged between 18-25 often choose their zodiac sign as the number one description on their profile page, and more than 41% also believe in manifestation, sharing their attraction goals they believe in on their personal profile page. Thai members also indicate that they are “Moo” (a term referring to someone who believes in fate or destiny) on their profile, up to three times more.

“Thais are familiar with the concept of lucky colours associated with specific days and believe that colours and birthdays hold personal significance. Moreover, there’s a belief that auspicious colours can influence different aspects of life, including dating and relationships,” says a specialist.

So get with the programme Dora, this swiper is swipin’. Here are the lucky colours you should wear to boost your dating life.

Lucky colours for those looking for love, according to Tinder

Monday-born: Yellow, white, cream, gold, purple, black, and dark grey

For the first date, colours that can help enhance your charisma are yellow, white, cream, and gold. If you’re looking to find blessing from a shrine, you should also consider wearing shades of purple, black, or dark grey to enhance your chances. For those in the dating phase, items in blue, navy, or turquoise can be beneficial in moving things to a more serious level. As for colour tones recommended for dating apps to increase your chances, consider yellow, white, cream, gold, purple, black, and dark grey.

Tuesday-born: Pink, coral, blush, maroon, and orange, or terracotta

The colours you should have on your first date to enhance your charm are red, pink, or coral, which can also be applied as lipstick. For those seeking romantic blessings, consider orange or terracotta. If you want to elevate your relationship status, it’s recommended to wear red, brown, maroon, and as for colour tones suggested for boosting your match rate on dating apps, you can go with pink, coral, blush, maroon, and orange, or terracotta.

Tinder also suggests being adventurous or even using their passport function, as Tuesday-borns are more likely to find love with foreigners.

Wednesday-born: Green tones, black tones, and grey

Attract your date’s interest on your first get-together by wearing green tones—both light and dark hues work. For those about to go to a shrine to seek blessings, black or grey will work great. Casual daters looking to take take it to the next level should opt for yellow, white, cream, or gold. Recommended colours for dating apps include green tones, black tones, and grey.

Thursday-born: Orange, terracotta, brick red, brown, and maroon

Orange, terracotta, and brick red are suitable for a first date to enhance your charm. Red, brown, and maroon can boost your strength when seeking blessings from shrines. For singles looking to change their status, consider dark to light green tones, all the way to teal. Change your profile photos in your dating apps to include orange, terracotta, brick red, as well as red, brown, and maroon to further enhance compatibility.

Friday-born: Blue, navy, turquoise, pink, and coral

Capture your soon-to-be-partner’s attention on the first date by wearing blue, navy, turquoise, pink, and coral. When seeking blessings at a shrine, orange or terracotta is the way to go. For those looking to get rid of their single status, it is advisable to wear orange, terracotta, and brick red. As for the recommended colours to increase your match potential on dating apps, consider blue, navy, turquoise, pink, and coral.

Saturday-born: Purple, black, dark grey, blue, navy, and sea-blue

Colours to enhance your charisma on a first date include purple and black. When seeking blessings at shrines, bust out some blue, navy, and turquoise from your wardrobe. For those who have moved on from past relationships and want to start fresh with someone new, consider carrying items in pink tones, coral, or shades of red. On dating apps, recommended colours to increase your match potential are purple, black, dark grey, as well as blue, navy, and sea-blue tones.

Tinder also advises Saturday-borns to be upfront about your wants, needs, and boundaries when talking to someone new.

Sunday-born: Red, brown, maroon, and various shades of green

The colours red, brown, and maroon can help enhance your charm and make you more noticeable on a first date. When seeking blessings at shrines, it’s best to focus on green tones. Wearing black and grey can increase things to the next level with you. The recommended colours to increase your match potential on dating apps are red, brown, maroon, and various shades of green.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mario Gogh/Unsplash]