Taylor Swift’s birth chart: A look at the feisty popstar’s astrological alignment

A megastar and an icon for women around the world, this self-made millionaire is a force to reckon with. Her influence in shaping pop culture in the last decade is undeniable and so is her ever-growing fan following — from millennials to Gen Z. She made headlines with the 2023 The Eras Tour, which is reportedly on its way to becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time. But what makes her so admirable and successful? Let us look at Taylor Swift’s birth chart, which highlights the brilliant star alignment that contributed to her being a 12-time Grammy winner and more.

Taylor Swift’s big three

Besides one’s sun sign, their moon sign and rising or ascendant sign equally contribute to the making of their overall persona. Taylor Swift was born on 13 December 1989 in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Her sun sign is Sagittarius, the last fire sign and the most adventurous of the zodiacs. Their ruling planet, Jupiter, which aids overall progress, instils optimism and a general winning attitude towards life.

One thing that typical Sags hate is being stuck in a life situation that no longer serves them. They are also bitten by the wanderlust bug ever so often. Hardcore honesty is another character trait displayed by individuals born under this sun sign. These qualities are often spotted in the pop star, too.

Some of the biggest tracks by Swift revolve around the themes of love and heartbreak. This could be attributed to her moon sign being Cancer. The water sign dictates the matters of the heart and represents the deepest and darkest facets of one’s persona. It is even ruled by the moon, which makes them emotional and empathetic. They are givers who have difficulty moving on from their partner post-breakup. Hence, ‘Swifties’ (the global fan community of the singer) hunt for Easter eggs about her real-life past relationships through her songs.

Taylor Swift’s birth chart reveals the secret to her earthy yet fluid personality

The “Fearless” singer has a Scorpio stellium in her birth chart, which shapes the way she is perceived by the world. Stellium in astrology means having two or more planets in one house in the birth chart. Her moon, Jupiter and Chiron (essentially a comet but a minor planet in astrology symbolising healing of wounds) form a fixed stellium in the eighth house of her chart, which is the emotional water sign of Cancer.

Interestingly, this country music artist is also influenced by a Capricorn stellium with planets Mercury, Uranus and Neptune in the second house of her career and income. The earth sign of Capricorn is disciplined, career-oriented and ambitious. Hence, it is blessed with success on the work front. While Mercury aids communication, Uranus is the planet that symbolises futuristic thinking, and Neptune aids creative energy.

Naturally, this star performer displays a perfect semblance of intense emotional intuitiveness of the water sign of Scorpio and the resilient steadfastness of Capricorn.

The ‘Begin Again’ singer’s planetary positions and their influence

Besides the stelliums, the positioning of key planets, such as Mars, Mercury and Venus, influence one’s overall personality and can help predict the life path of a person. Swift’s Mercury is in the earth sign of Capricorn, Mars is in Scorpio, and Venus is in Aquarius. While both Mercury and Mars form a stellium with other planets, the planet dictating love and relationships, Venus states that Swift is freedom-seeking and progressive when it comes to dating.

The air sign Aquarius represents revolution, selflessness and a general giving nature. The singer’s love life is deeply dominated by these attributes.

A deeper look into her love and compatibility

Swift’s astrological placements indicate that she is a very romantic and committed partner, who seeks emotional and intellectual compatibility with her partner. The Scorpio and Aquarius influence states that she craves a deep and brilliant connection with her partner. It is also indicated that she requires a high level of spiritual fulfilment from her partners and anything mediocre bores or disappoints her.

A perfect match for this megastar would be someone who has balanced influences of air, water and earth signs in their birth chart; someone who is not afraid to wear their heart on their sleeve would keep Swift interested, inspired and stimulated, yet ground her sensibilities.

The last word

Swift’s career and emotional life are and will be ruled by her ability to reinvent, transform and rise like a phoenix. She has a perfect balance of fire (Sagittarius sun sign), water (Cancer and Scorpio influences), earth (Capricorn) and air (Aquarius) influences. She is predicted to continue belting out hits and garner love from her fans while looking for meaningful connections in her personal life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Taylor Swift a Capricorn or Scorpio rising?

Since Taylor Swift’s exact time of birth is not confirmed, she is either a Capricorn or a Scorpio rising.

– What is the moon sign of Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift’s moon sign is Cancer.

– What is Taylor Swift’s Mercury sign?

The star musician’s Mercury is in the earth sign of Capricorn.

