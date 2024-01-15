Unluckiest dates for marriage in 2024 you must avoid at all costs

Planning your marriage is a rather complicated business. The moment your partner puts a ring on your finger, there’s a lot that comes into play – from clothes and venue to invites, photographers, food and the list goes on. However, it all starts with the most important decision – locking your D-day. Finding a date that’s convenient for both partners, something that does not clash with any major event/ festival or maybe a sentimental day like your parents or grandparents’ wedding anniversary is no easy feat. The cosmos is another major contributing factor in deciding your wedding day. After all, who doesn’t want to start their married life on a happy, harmonious and lucky note? If you’re planning to say ‘I do’ in 2024, let’s familiarise you with some of the unluckiest dates for marriage to avoid at all costs.

A lot of couples choose to avoid having their nuptials on certain dates of the year owing to their astrological beliefs. Our guide will make you aware of the tumultuous days coming up in 2024 so that you’re not blindsided by the negative energy that can affect your marital ties.

Unluckiest dates for marriage in 2024

Friday the 13th

September 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Many people across the globe consider Friday the 13th to be extremely unlucky. According to the Bible, Judas (the man who is said to have betrayed Jesus) was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. The Bible also states that a series of unfortunate events happened on Fridays. Therefore, it created inhibitions in many people’s minds. Another theory which makes 13 ‘cursed’ is the number’s placement. It’s the number after 12, which many people see as the symbol of completion (12 months are in a year, 12 inches in a foot, and 12 pairs of ribs in a body). So, in a sense, 13 makes people think about the unknown and beyond the normal realm.

Ides of March (March 15)

March 15, 2024

The Ides of March or Idus Martiae is the date of Julius Caesar’s assassination in 44 BC. William Shakespeare dramatised the event in his play about Caeser, with his famous quote reading, “Beware the ides of March”. Since then, March 15, the middle or ‘ides” of the month has been an unlucky date for those who believe in superstitions.

Leap Day

February 29, 2024

This myth dates back to ancient Greeks and Italians, who believed that marrying on a leap day would lead to bad luck. While the Greeks believed that most leap-day marriages would lead to divorce, for Italians, the leap year was reportedly when women were ‘erratic’. Also, why would you want to celebrate your marriage anniversary on a day which only comes around every few years?

December 7,f 2024

The unluckiest date for marriage in 2024 is December 7, a day of indecision and uncertainty. According to Hitched, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says that Sagittarius season isn’t a good time for weddings. “Sagittarius is a festive sign, all about the party, so the event would be memorable, but it’s a sign that prefers freedom over commitment…. anyway.”

According to Honigman, there’s a jumble of misfortune on December 7. The planet of communication, Mercury, is in retrograde, which can make your wedding planning a nightmare. Additionally, the Moon is in Aquarius, “a faithful sign, but not a very romantic one,” Honigman says.

Luckiest wedding dates in 2024

While we’ve told you the dates to steer clear of, let’s take a look at the most auspicious occasions in 2024 to exchange your vows. All of these don’t occur during Mercury retrograde. Additionally, there isn’t any Venus retrograde in 2024 so there’s less chance to fall into cosmic chaos. Here are the top three dates worth considering:

21st June, 2024

Inbaal Honigman states that this date is celebrated throughout the globe with traditional fertility customs, feasts and proposals. In 2024, the heavens are aligning for a summer solstice. The sun is in the realm of romantic Cancer, there’s a full moon in the wealthy Capricorn, while both Mercury (the planet of communication) and Venus (the planet of love) are in Cancer as well. All the planets with the exception of Pluto will go directly into the sky. “Everything is pointing towards a lifelong, blessed and fertile union,” Inbaal says.

10th March, 2024

Romance is in abundance on March 10. On this day, the sun and the moon are both in the romantic, sensitive and intuitive Pisces. Even Mercury will be in Pisces on March 10. This is the day of the Pisces new moon, which comes once a year. So, if you have the opportunity and chance, grab it. According to Inbaal, “every single planet happens to be going direct on that day, not even one retrograde.” This implies things will go as planned, all plans sailing smoothly.

6th June, 2024

This day marks a new moon in Gemini, which means turning over a new leaf. This could mean your long romance culminating in marriage, maybe a second marriage for someone or tying the knot with someone you left and now reunited with. On this day, the sun, the moon as well as Mercury, Venus and Jupiter are in Gemini – making it one of the luckiest marriage dates of 2024.

Here are some other lucky dates to plan your big day on:

January 2, 20, 25, 27 and 28

February 9 and 24

March 1, 2, 15 and 30

April 2, 20 and 24

May 3, 9 and 31

June 1, 14, 19 and 30

July 1, 11, 21 and 28

August 1, 2 and 21

September 1, 19 and 27

October 2,12 and 26

November 1, 2, 14, 16 and 27

December 1, 9 and 17

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the unlucky month for weddings?

May has been historically regarded as an unlucky month to get married.

Which day is not good for marriage?

Friday the 13th, the Ides of March as well as Leap Day aren’t considered lucky for marriage.

