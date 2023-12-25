Brown to Pink: These are the unlucky and lucky colours for Capricorns

Our universe would be rather boring without the myriad of colours — from the gorgeous, yellow sunrises and the verdant greens of the trees to the deep blue night skies. Such is the significance of colours that astrology, too, includes their impact on zodiac signs. A practice perfected over centuries of learning from the surroundings, astrology imbibes colour therapy, which suggests lucky and unlucky colours for the zodiac signs and their effects. Here is everything to know about Capricorn lucky colours.

Capricorn zodiac traits influencing their lucky colour palate

Capricorn is the last of earth signs represented by a celestial sea goat. The Cap season begins on 22 December and ends on 19 January. This is considered the most serious sign on the zodiac wheel because it is ruled by the planet Saturn, known for discipline and karma. Capricorns are always bound by duty and stand out for their ambition, resilience and perseverance to scale new heights in their professional life.

They seldom let their hair down and hail discipline as supreme. The sea goat on the zodiac is of cardinal modality. This means they like to take the lead in any situation and are branded bosses of the zodiac. Driven yet calculative, calm but ambitious, the Capricorn personality emphasises balanced and earthy tones such as green, brown and beige.

Capricorn lucky colours

Brown

Brown depicts the earth sign’s inner need to find balance and stability in their personal and professional life. The colour could be perceived as boring but not for these hardworking sea goats. They have a grounded and practical nature, and any shade of brown best brings out these personality traits. Hence, this is one of the most lucky colours for Capricorn.

Navy blue

Another important trait of Capricorns is their innate intelligence and profound inner wisdom, which shines through their actions. With their feet well-rooted in the practical world, Capricorns are shrewd with worldly knowledge, which enables them to survive well. Dark tones of blue or navy blue best complement this quality.

Dark green/emerald green

Besides being ambitious, Caps are also pretty nurturing and ambitious towards the growth of their loved ones along with themselves. The dark greens depict growth, abundance and prosperity. Having green and darker shades of this hue spells good luck for this cardinal earth sign.

Unlucky colours for Capricorn

Pink

Pink signifies femininity and a certain softness — qualities that a true blue Cap cannot relate to. This hue brings out a frivolous side in the naturally serious Capricorn, which does not work in its favour. Hence, pink is to be avoided by this diligent sign at all costs.

Yellow

A warm tone suitable for those with an ultra-optimistic and sunny disposition. Yellow is suitable for a zodiac which is more easy-going than the fastidious Capricorn. The vibe of this colour clashes with their inner sensibilities, bringing out negative influences.

Purple

Dark, brooding and intense, purple has its fanbase. Though considered a royal colour, it is not recommended for this earth sign because it might make the natives depressed and steer them away from their goals in life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What colours are good for Capricorn?

Brown, green and blue are good for Capricorn.

-What is the lucky colour for Capricorn rising?

Royal blue and navy blue are lucky for Capricorn rising.

-What is Capricorn’s power colour?

Brown, green and blue are the lucky colours of Capricorn.

-Which colour is not good for Capricorn?

Red, yellow, pink and purple are unlucky colours for Capricorn.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)