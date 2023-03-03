Every Chinese zodiac has a power colour, here’s yours!

Colours can elevate our mood and help exude a positive aura. They are endowed with lucky meanings and so, it’s essential to embrace colours that fall in harmony with our Chinese zodiac sign. If we choose the right tones and shades based on our sign, the chances of attracting good energy increase manifold.

Each Chinese zodiac sign has its set of lucky colours. So, making the best use of the colours can steer our path to success. Wearing our power colour can help bring the best in us whether it’s an outfit for a job interview or dressing to impress a potential love interest.

In a conversation with Reader’s Digest, astrologer Guadalupe Terrones echoes a similar sentiment about power colours. According to Terrones, they “help amplify your inherent nature and grant you the confidence to express it more freely.”

While red, yellow and green are the most auspicious colours in China, there’s a wide palette that caters to each zodiac sign. Not sure which is your Chinese zodiac lucky colour? Read on to update your wardrobe and home based on your lucky colour.

(Hero and feature image credit: Alexander Grey/ Pexels)