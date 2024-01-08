Here’s your luckiest day of 2024, based on your zodiac sign

Ready to witness what the cosmic realm has in store for you in 2024? While you’ll all have your spotlight moments to shine in 2024 (whether it’s your birthday, wedding anniversary, and job promotions) however, there’s an additional day worth saving on your calendar – powered by your zodiac sign. In 2024, vibes are shifting, bad cycles are ending and joyful new beginnings are making way. Each zodiac sign will have to work hard to reap the awards the universe is sending their way, but there’s one day when the luck of each sign will be paramount. It’s a day when all your manifestations, dreams and goals are most likely to fructify and if not, at least come closer to fruition. Keen to know more about your celestial blessings this year? Check out your luckiest day of 2024, based on your zodiac sign.

From a host of auspicious days like the annual Lion’s Gate Portal on August 8 (8/8) or November 11 (11/11) associated with massive positivity and great fortune to unlucky days like Friday the 13th – no two days carry the same energy. So when the stars shine bright on you, you better grab that chance to unlock your best version. According to astrologer Maria Sofia Marmanides (via Well+Good), each sign will benefit from the cosmic changes at one point or another this year. Here are Maria’s predictions about the luckiest day of the year for each zodiac sign, based on the nature and timing of various auspicious planetary aspects. Keep reading!

Here’s each zodiac sign’s luckiest day of 2024

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Luckiest day: August 14

You will reap the benefits of 2024 months after your zodiac cycle ends. Aries, get ready to take on the world with your infectious energy on August 14, the day your ruling planet Mars collides with the luck-bearer Jupiter. When Jupiter is your confidante, it’ll be easier to get whatever your heart desires on this day. This date is the chance to reintroduce yourself to the world – embark on that dream trip, launch a business or propose your long-term partner. Cosmos have your back!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Luckiest day: May 22

Taurus, blessings and abundance are soaring in your life since the Jupiter retrograde ended on December 30, 2023. This powerful energy will continue in the first half of the year, reaching its peak on May 22. On this day, Jupiter and Venus (the planets of abundance and love respectively) will unite for a cosmic blessing. This astrological alignment promises joy and revelry, bringing all your dreams to life. Lay out your artistic side and see what wonders you come up with.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Luckiest day: June 4

Geminis, Jupiter is entering your sign during your season. Great, right? On June 4, your ruling planet Mercury unites with Jupiter to deliver an indestructible energy that can be life-changing. Your powers of persuasion are going to be at an all-time high, so exploit it well. A plethora of opportunities are opening up for you and things might get overwhelming. So, it’s important to remind yourself of your future goals and vision and tread cautiously. Most of the changes in 2024 will be internal, whether it’s ideas, desires or realisations. This is the time to take the leap of faith!

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Luckiest day: June 17

It’s time to open the gates of love as Venus is entering your sign on June 17. It’s the time to embrace self-love to the fullest. Leave behind longing attachments for more fulfilling relationships, and look for acts of compassion and warmth. You’ll finally taste the joys of letting go to integrate new experiences in life. This is the time to expand your relationships. Reconnect with your family and friends by planning a special outing, sending surprise gifts or treating them to a salon or spa session. June 17 is all about you and your loved ones.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Luckiest day: August 4

While your planetary ruler, the Sun, is always shining bright on you during your zodiac time duration, August 4 will multiply the goodness with the entry of a new moon. This day is perfect to embark on any kind of venture – professional, familial, romantic. This new moon forms a strong sextile to Jupiter, which means there will be extra energy and luck in any new plans you want to put into motion and your imagination will expand. 2024 is the year to build your reputation.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Luckiest day: September 24

With your inherent perfectionist nature, you like to create your own luck, but the month of September brings an extra ounce of fortune from the stars. At this time, Mercury will come out of its retrograde shadow, getting in sync with the powerful Pluto and innovative Uranus to shower you with big, unexpected changes. Utilise this time to inculcate healthy habits, routines, and mindsets so that the universe reciprocates them with recognition and rewards. September 24 will particularly be auspicious in matters of business, transitioning you into better negotiators and communicators.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Luckiest day: June 3

Libras, this year is enthralling you all with a series of eclipses, giving you the main character energy throughout 2024. June 3 is the time to shine bright as a diamond as your planetary ruler Venus collides with the Sun in a powerful astrological setting called cazimi. The love planet, with the power of solar energy, will make all your dreamy romantic escapades come true. You might find someone who brings out your best version and for those in relationships, things are set to spice up.

If you’ve had a messy and turbulent life till now, consider your zodiac sign’s luckiest day as a point of transition. Continue to stay consistent with your efforts and build for your future.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22)

Luckiest day: April 20

2024 brings extra luck in the relationship department as the lucky Jupiter meets the planet of fresh inspiration, Uranus, on April 20. Scorpios, you not only have the best marriage aspects but also the potential to make loads of money in the second half of 2024. It is the time to be in your ‘lover boy/ girl’ era with a side hustle to keep you afloat.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Luckiest day: May 18

Taste luck from May 18 and beyond as your planetary ruler Jupiter aligns with the Sun. Springtime is the luckiest for you, with your curiosity taking you to places you’ve never explored before. There’ll be a Midas Touch to whatever you do, and people will be drawn to your charm a lot more. The commitment aspects also broaden starting May 18 and through the entire 12 months. Fitness and health will also be at their peak for you to uncover your adventurous side with luck by your side.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Luckiest day: July 11

2024 is all about rewriting your fate, Capricorns! Your planetary guide Saturn will help you fructify all your ambitions with the help of the Sun. On July 11, there is more alignment between what you believe you deserve (Sun) and what you’re willing to put in to achieve it (Saturn). Get ready to receive good news, especially in romantic aspects as your irresistible charm will attract the right people.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Luckiest day: January 21

Your lucky day is right around the corner after the commencement of your zodiac season. Just as the Sun marks the start of your time frame, the transformative Pluto will enter a day later and propel you to fame and success. January 21 is the ideal day to make all wishes and watch out for hints from the universe that you’re on the right path. It’s time to practice unconditional self-love, asserting your true value and worth.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Luckiest day: May 22

When your ruling planet Jupiter forms a powerful pact with Pluto and a positive sextile with the dreamy Neptune, it results in your cosmically blessed day aka May 22. The cosmic energies will favour your creativity and intuition, boosting the inner workings of your mind. This is also the best time to seek closure with a person or situation from your past. Open your eyes to the bigger picture and reach for your dreams.

Are you ready to reap the joys of your zodiac sign’s luckiest day?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which zodiac sign has good luck in 2024?

Aries, Taurus and Gemini are some of the zodiacs that will enjoy massive luck in 2024.

What are the luckiest days in 2024?

In astrology, August 8 (8/8) and November 11 (11/11) are considered to be the luckiest days.