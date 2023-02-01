Lucky birthstone for January born according to Chinese zodiac

Gemstones and crystals play a pertinent role in Chinese zodiac as it is widely believed that their healing properties ward off evil and help regain balance in life. A lucky birthstone corresponds to each month, endowed with powers to enhance your personality and bring fortune, good health and relief from personal ordeals.

For centuries, people have used gemstones to cleanse their aura and release physical, mental, and spiritual impediments. Therefore, what works best is adorning personalised gemstone jewellery. Each stone comes with its vibration, which uplifts the mood and leaves one in a tranquil state, healing the body from within.

Garnet is the lucky stone for those born in January. One of the most valued precious stones, the exquisite garnet comes in beautiful hues and colours (although it’s dominated by red). Here’s everything you need to know about your lucky stone, garnet, if you are a January baby.

January birthstone garnet: History and significance

The garnet mineral family comes in many colours, each having the same crystal structure but different chemical composition. However, the red garnet dominates the clan, symbolising love and friendship.

The word garnet comes from the medieval Latin granatus, which means pomegranate owing to its rich red tint. Garnet dates back to the Bronze Age, where it was found adorning the ancient Egyptian rulers, Pharaohs. They believed that garnet necklaces, rings and stones possessed magical powers.

Ancient Greeks and Romans held garnet in high regard, using its signet rings to wax-seal their documents. Its popularity continued through the Victorian Age.

Today, garnet has become an ideal choice for earrings, brooches, pendants and even engagement rings, thanks to its sheen and beauty.

Image credit: shanecompany/ Instagram

Properties and benefits of garnet

Garnet has various metaphysical properties, from helping heal broken bonds of love to warding off diseases. Take a look at some of them.

Stone of health: In earlier times, the garnet gemstone was considered extremely powerful and placed in wounds to catalyse healing. Garnet also keeps diseases at bay.

Karma stone: For ardent believers of karma, the stone attracts good luck if you commit good deeds while wearing it. However, it is also believed to impart bad luck to those doing wrong deeds.

Harbinger of love: Legend has it that the stone was given to a loved one embarking on travel, as it aids in mending fractured love bonds. Garnet effectively supports the entire blood circulation system, from the heart to the thinnest capillaries, thereby reducing stress, melancholy and depression.

Professional success: The stone benefits business ventures by attracting people to the wearer. It also imbues confidence, which is beneficial for your professional endeavours.

Offers protection and strength: Called the stone of fearlessness, garnet shields the wearer from mental insanity, evil sports and disasters. It also helps one reach their higher self by stimulating creativity and spirituality and heightening the senses.

Stimulating effect: Much like its rich blood colour, garnet aids in improving the circulatory system and soothing the heart. Red garnet further improves reproductive health and increases vigour.

Types of garnet

Tsavorite: The green stone of kindness is known to help one find inner beauty and destiny. It works as a stress reliever. Rhodolite garnet: Called the stone of inspiration, rhodolite boosts compassion and kindness. It also fosters positive energy. Malaia garnet: If you want to enhance intimacy and affection, malaia is the stone for you. It encourages family relations and friendships. Colour change garnet: Undoubtedly, the most intriguing is the ‘colour change garnet’ that goes from green to red under different lights. This rare beauty is quite the catch among gem collectors. Hessonite garnet: Having earthier hues, the colour of this stone ranges from orange to red. Almandine g arnet: The striking red gemstone, at times exhibiting purple or brown tones, is the most common among the garnet family. It increases strength, libido and endurance. Demantoid garnet: Typically, of a lighter green colour, this garnet stone is very expensive due to its rarity. It helps with eyesight and blocked arteries and boosts respiration.

Image credit: Etsy Hong Kong’s website

There are several online platforms as well as offline stores in Hong Kong if you plan to buy garnet jewellery. Blue Nile, Bee’s Diamonds and Etsy are some of the online stores you can visit to start the search for your timeless garnet piece.

(Hero image credits: jan.leslie/ Instagram)

(Feature image credits: Etsy Hong Kong’s website)