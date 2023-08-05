Aries to Taurus: 7 most immature zodiac signs and their maturity levels

When it comes to maturity, age is not the only deciding factor. While some young people can appear to have old souls, some remain eternally juvenile: impish in their demeanour and innocently impulsive. Astrologers believe your birth chart also has a role to play as some zodiac signs are more immature than others.

Besides helping us predict the future, the 12 sun signs govern over a few other aspects by determining typical personality traits. This can help one decode their maturity level by mapping out their astrological DNA. Before you find out which are the most immature zodiac signs, delve deeper into the factors that influence the characteristics of each sun sign.

Why are a few zodiac signs deemed immature in comparison to others?

A zodiac sign’s core characteristics are dependent on three main factors: their natural element, modality and ruling planet. All three components play a vital role in determining how the zodiacs perceive themselves and the world around them. Moreover, their interpersonal relationships are dependent on these influences.

For example, the fire and air signs are known for their temperamental nature and hence, could be perceived as childish at times. Whereas, the earth element signs are more grounded in their approach and are known as the stabilisers of the zodiac system. They can generally contain their tempers, with the exception of Taurus. Another constituent that also contributes to the maturity level of the zodiac is their sequence on the zodiac wheel.

The early signs are supposed to be the more immature ones. As we move forward from Aries to Pisces, the signs are believed to absorb wisdom from the previous zodiacs. Hence the last sign on the chart, Pisces, is considered the wisest, most mature and calm among all the 12 sun signs.

Ranking the most immature zodiac signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, is considered the baby of the zodiac wheel and the most immature sign of the lot. The core nature of those born under the sign is impulsive, energetic and eternally optimistic. Their element is fire and the ruling planet is Mars, which is known for its red-hot temper, anger and propensity to fight. They are naturally aggressive go-getters with their professional and personal ambitions.

Moreover, their modality is cardinal, which means they like to take initiative in every aspect of life, are highly reactive and are known for their temper tantrums. They are often accused of acting before thinking, which makes them immature.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Gemini, the third sign on the chart, is an air sign of mutable modality. Breezy and floaty, the sign symbolised by the twins is often perceived as flaky. Usually full of ideas and brimming with curiosity, the twins are ruled by the planet Mercury, which represents communication. They like to flit around like social butterflies and sometimes have difficulty committing to a singular objective. Their nature is cheerful, optimistic and amiable. Hence, they could be considered as someone with a bit of childish and immature nature.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

This fire sign is symbolised by the archer and ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter. They love to move around and feel stuck if confined physically, mentally or emotionally. They are also of mutable modality and very much open to change, making them appear non-committal. Direct with their words, they are also accused of being brutally honest often, which makes them fall further on the maturity charts.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Yet another fire sign, Leo is ruled by the sun and symbolised by the Lion. Those born under this sign are charismatic and magnetic but also crave attention from others. Infamous for their narcissistic tendencies, they are known to surround themselves with a fan-following and can get pretty upset if they fail to garner a group of admirers. They are of fixed modality and hence, have good leadership qualities but are unwilling followers because of their dominating demeanour. A constant need to validate themselves makes them perceived as immature.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

This air sign is symbolised by the weighing scale and is of cardinal modality. Ruled by the planet of love, beauty and money, Venus, this sign craves everything shiny, bright and stunning. Sometimes, this might make them appear shallow. Intelligent and highly social, they seek validation constantly from others and their decisions are often influenced by this trait. Because they want to balance everything, they often have a non-committal approach towards life. These elements make Librans a bit immature and indecisive.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The last air sign of the zodiac, Aquarius likes to put forth a mature front but there is a petulant child hidden under this seemingly sorted exterior. Because they are ruled by the planet Uranus, they are very novel in their approach. This might not bode well with the other zodiacs. Their modality is fixed and like to stick to their own opinions, wanting to be right about everything always. This sign symbolised by the water carrier is lauded for its humanitarian tendencies but is perceived as immature for losing control of their emotions from time to time.

Taurus (20 April– 20 May)

The one sign which is highly unlikely to fall under the category of the most immature zodiac is Taurus. Being a fixed earth sign, it is usually pretty stable in its approach. Despite this, those belonging to this sign can often show their immature side.

Firstly, it is ruled by the planet Venus, which symbolises beauty and money. It is possible that this sign — symbolised by the celestial bull — can sometimes get blinded by luxury and opulence. Secondly, the bull is known to be very stubborn and can display a terrible temper if one gets on its bad side.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio /Pexels)