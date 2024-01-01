Your ultimate New Year’s resolution for 2024, based on your zodiac sign

We’re in 2024 already, and many of you must be parading around with your ‘New Year, new me’ mottos. From leaving behind toxic relationships and fake friendships to overcoming people-pleasing behaviour, self-doubts and excuses – we’re all striving for another chance to get it right. The promise of a fresh start and the idea of turning into better versions of us sure sounds enticing! So, before we start flipping pages on the clean and new calenders of 2024, have you thought about your New Year resolution? If not, why not tailor your goals to what the cosmos have planned for you?

Trust astrology to be your personal guide in navigating your perfect New Year intention and making your wishes come true for real this time. It’ll be interesting to know which New Year resolution is most compatible with your zodiac sign – whether it’s practising mindfulness, forgiveness or just finding a work-life balance. Whatever hopes you have for the future, try to actually stick to them after the momentum of early January wears off. Here’s a guide to New Year’s resolutions for 2024, powered by your zodiac sign.

New Year’s resolutions for 2024, based on your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Go a little easy on yourself, find pleasure in patience

As an Aries, you will have to control their impulses and manage their emotions and thoughts effectively. While your competitive drive is truly impressive, there’s no point in beating yourself to the point of burnout. Whether it’s engaging in mindful practices like yoga or meditation, taking a long walk or a short run or enrolling in a dance class – finding outlets to keep your sanity intact should be your New Year’s resolution in 2024.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Don’t be afraid to take risks, let bygones be bygones

Taurus‘ ruling planet Venus will be in the spotlight in 2024, so it’s time for you to let your true self shine. This year is not about worrying or holding back, but rather embracing your adventurous side. It’s time to dive into activities you always wanted to try, going places and meeting new people. Venturing into the unknown might be strange in the beginning but can lead you to a fantastic new life you’ve always dreamt of. Forgive and leave behind people who no longer feed the soul. Trust us, letting go is the best thing you can do for yourself. The surge of optimism and generosity in 2024 will fuel your life.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Disconnect to connect, get in touch with yourself

For Geminis, New Year’s is all about restoration and rejuvenation. It’s time to go on a social media detox and spend time with the people who you actually care about. The transition from reel to real is much needed. 2024 is a time of self-introspection and self-enhancement. Get in touch with yourself by meditating, journaling, travelling, and finding a supportive social circle to feel happier. Venture outdoors with an aim or agenda, establish a routine where you can sneak in some tranquil moments for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Stop suffering because of past wounds, start loving yourself

Being the nurturer and mother of the zodiac, Cancerians always end up giving all of themselves to the world without loving themselves first. In 2024, you must stop putting yourself in the line of fire for those who’ll just bleed you dry. Stop manifesting doom and premeditate negative outcomes because no one can control the uncontrollable/uncertain world.

Normalise going out and asking for help when suffering. It’s time for you to master your mind, be the captain of your life and believe that the best-case scenario is probable and possible. 2024 is a chance to reinvent yourself and write your own narrative. Leave behind past wounds, hurts and disappointments in 2023.

Leo (July 23 to August 23)

Be a guiding light for others, pursue your dream career goal

Like the Sun that guides Leos, you have the potential to be a guiding light and mentor to others. You can spur liveliness and growth in others and guide people to become a better version of themselves. Don’t shy away from unfurling your outgoing nature and spread your light in 2024, injecting your infectious energy into any situation. Leos make for great volunteers!

You should realise your potential to make big moves and pursue your dream goals. Embrace 2024 to be a golden opportunity and climb new heights of professional success. Chase your way to a well-deserved promotion, salary increment or make the shift to entrepreneurship.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Expand your knowledge, prioritise your well-being

Realise that you are worthy of love and don’t have to labour and toil your way into getting someone’s affection. Your go-getter personality has to take a backseat and you should tread mindfully while taking care of their health. Press a pause button on your sacrificial tendencies and commit to taking care of yourself. Learn a new language, trot the globe, practice a new sport or explore different cultures – embrace all the adventures that await. In 2024, you should feel fantastic about yourself and your well-being. Don’t forfeit your responsibility to yourself.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Find beauty in imperfection, let life flow through you

Repressing your wild side and hiding your natural animal instincts to maintain a social facade won’t serve you in the long run. Libras fear letting the hard truths and raw emotions fall out, always running away from the ugly reality and acceptance. Realise that absolute acceptance is the first step in letting go of what no longer serves you, and in 2024, you should let their true self out and just trust the process.

Doing things that align with your true selves and not hiding away from who you are is what 2024 should be about. Embracing your imperfections will help you build strong and meaningful connections!

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Explore your creative side, focus on your relationships

Scorpios are the most passionate zodiac sign, and it’s high time you start unfurling their creative zeal. It’s time to try out the projects that’ll rejuvenate your mind, body and soul as 2024 is bringing a major influx of creativity. Teaming up with people who have shared interests or just taking time off work to paint, draw, dance, cook or write will reap great personal and professional results.

Secondly, 2024 is the time to pour all the attention and affection into relationships. Whether it’s friendships, corporate connections or potential love interests – building connections will enrich your life.

Saggitarius (November 22 to December 21)

Master the art of time management, take baby steps to better health

Sagittarians are fueled by ambition, and once they set their eyes on something, they don’t mind bending or breaking the rules to achieve it. In 2024, it’s time to channel this overpowering energy into building a healthy routine by getting serious about fitness. Start slow with something as easy as making your bed and build it from there. Inculcating these small changes will boost your productivity and strengthen your willpower. Drink more water, eat your greens or go for that early morning walk in the park, just get started!

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Bring your ideas to life, celebrate your achievements

Capricorns are always hard on themselves, always pushing themselves the extra mile to achieve personal and professional goals. The Saturn-ruled sign embodies responsibility, which, at times, makes it very hard for you to feel satisfied with your achievements.

2024 is the year for Capricorns to celebrate even small victories and give yourself a pat on the back. Always abiding by the “If you rest, you rot” policy, you should now realise the importance of unwinding. 2024 is also about putting yourself out there and letting the wings of your imagination soar uninhibited.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Prioritise your family, venture on solo trips

While the air sign craves solitude, it’s time for you to immerse in the realm of family and housing. Slow down, focus on yourself and build a safe nest with your loved ones. Make it a point to plan at least one outing every week with your family/ friends. With this, you will settle your long-standing family issues, leading to contentment and stability.

With the free-thinking Uranus ruling Aquarius, you must undertake a journey to self-discovery by travelling solo. Explore the local wonders or take a big leap and tick off the bucket list by going to an international dream destination. Aquarians, this is your sign to pack your bags and hit the road!

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Speak your mind, learn the art of saying ‘no’

Being a mutable water sign, Pisces is always there to surrender and sacrifice for the ones they love. 2024 signals an end to this self-sacrificial nature and the start of self-preservation. Not being swayed by sweet talk, not being gullible as well as starting small by saying ‘no’ will go a long way. Pisceans, talk to that long-lost friend, get therapy, speak up at work or deepen your connection with your siblings — this New Year’s resolution is all about following what your heart says. The afterglow of saying ‘no’ is real and should be your New Year’s resolution!

This 2024, let’s hope we stick to our New Year resolutions!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which zodiac sign will be lucky in 2024?

Aries, Taurus as well as Gemini will be lucky in 2024.

What is the New Year resolution for Scorpio?

In 2024, Scorpios should explore their creative side as well as focus on their relationships.

(Hero image credit: Tim Mossholder/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: Nik/ Unsplash)