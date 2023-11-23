November Beaver Moon: Meaning and effects of the full moon on zodiac signs

As stargazers marvel at the full moon reaching peak illumination, it also serves as an opportunity for the zodiac signs to discover how the celestial body impacts their lives and what the future holds. The November full moon, called the Beaver Moon, is such a unique cosmic event that holds immense value both astronomically and astrologically.

Every lunar cycle marks the culmination of goals set since the new moon. Similarly, the full moon in November, which reaches its zenith on the 27th of the month, symbolises a point of assessing all events and actions while making the zodiacs want to socialise more. Though full moon energy is usually about taking action, astrologically, Beaver Moon hints at watching your pace and taking a step back before starting a new endeavour.

Signifying the beginning of winter, the Beaver Moon 2023 will rise in the house of Gemini. This means the air sign might make you want to let go of all unnecessary baggage and spark your curiosity.

Meaning of Beaver Moon

For ages, the almanac has christened every full moon with Native American and European folklore. The November full moon is named after the semiaquatic rodents found abundantly across the US and Canada. Beavers begin to make their lodges and stuff them with food during this time, heralding winter.

Other names of Beaver Moon

The winter moon has many other monikers derived from seasonal changes during the time. According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Beaver Moon is also known as Frost Moon in Assiniboine in the Northern Plains and Creek in the Southeast. It is the Moon of Much White Frost On Grass to the Algonquin people.

While it is the Freezing Moon for the Anishinaabe (Chippewa, Ojibwe) and Passamaquoddy, the Comanche people call it the Heading To Winter Moon.

The rustic image of animals foraging for the long winter hibernation gives rise to the Tlingit name of Digging (or Scratching) Moon. For the Cheyenne of the Great Plains, it is the Deer Rutting Moon, referring to deer seeking mates.

Other names include Turkey Moon in The Great Lakes region and Fledgling Hawk Moon to the Hopi of the Southwest.

Beaver Moon 2023: House and time

The Beaver Moon 2023 rises in the Gemini constellation and reaches peak illumination on 27 November at 4:16 am EST (2:47 am IST). From Earth, the satellite will appear as a full moon on the previous night as well. So stargazers can equip themselves on the night of 26 November, post sunset, as well.

Forbes states that the November full moon will appear on the eastern horizon and will make a vibrant display of lights and colours on the horizon. According to EarthSky, full moons take place opposite the Sun and rise when the Sun sets.

Astrological significance of Beaver Moon

As full moons signify endings, the Beaver Moon has its effects on the 12 zodiac signs and urges us to review all the events and experiences we have had over the lunar cycle. According to Popsugar, this is the season to see what brings positive energy and distance ourselves from the negativity. “Gemini is naturally restless, so combine that with the restful vibe of the frost moon, and you’ll understand the need to slow down during the full moon,” mentions the publication.

Socialising to hone your skills might feel natural, but it is also important to give yourself some space and not overburden your calendar.

Impact of Beaver Moon on the 12 zodiac signs

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Things might seem a bit chaotic for this fire sign. During this lunar cycle, you might want to undertake some important tasks or find yourself having a busy time for pressing jobs and travelling. It is important to take time out for yourself amid all the hectic schedules.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Symbolised by the bull, this earth sign will be evaluating finances. The November full moon might bring closure to some important money matters, be it a raise, a new job or other incentives. On the contrary, there might be some big expenses. So, planning financial goals is crucial.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

The Beaver Moon will have maximum impact on this air sign. For Gemini, this is a crucial period as major turning points, in both personal and financial aspects, can be around the corner. Try to spend time with family and friends. Additionally, prepare to embrace new opportunities.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

For Cancer, the full moon can bring a period to take a break from work and focus on emotional and physical well-being. This is the time to step back from your usual routine and follow your dreams, analyse your thoughts and meditate.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This might be the best time to socialise and be on top of all guest lists for Leos denoted by the lion. Since you might be amid several events, it is important to keep a healthy circle of friends. While you are busy making new contacts and friends, do remember to hang out with people close to you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

For Virgo, this lunation is all about putting in extra effort and excelling at work. The zodiac might find themselves neck-deep in work which can affect family dynamics. On the other hand, it can translate into a raise, but there are chances of things going south.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

For Libra, this lunation can be an exciting phase of trying out new things or making a paradigm shift. You might be stimulated to go beyond your current limitations and take on other things, be it in terms of academics or travelling.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

For Scorpio, the full Beaver Moon in November is a time to address things that have long held you back. This is also the time to take stock of your finances and check your spending habits. It can also be the time to start a new relationship or connect with your sensitive side.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

This lunar cycle is about deepening relationships and bonds. Whether it is in business or love, Sagittarius will seek to strike meaningful partnerships and grow together. It is also important to find the right match, or else you might end on two different paths.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This lunation is all about getting busy with some new hobbies, exploring new skills and upgrading your current profile. Amid all the rush, do remember to take some time off and recharge yourself. Focusing on physical and mental health is equally important.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

A single Aquarius can expect a budding romance, while those already in a committed relationship can plan something memorable for their partners. This can also be the time to focus on expanding the family and spending quality time with near and dear ones.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

For this water sign, the Beaver Moon may usher in a period of spending time with your family. ‘Tis the time to spread festive cheer with your close ones and address any family pending matter.

When will the next Beaver Moon occur?

The next full moon is expected to take place on 15 November 2024.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Ganapathy Kumar/ @gkumar2175/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is a full Beaver Moon?

The full moon occurring in November is termed Beaver Moon. In 2023, it will reach its highest illumination on 27 November at 4:16 am ET (2:47 am IST).

-What is the mythology behind Beaver Moon?

The almanac names full moons according to traditions or environmental activities in North America and Europe. The full moon in November gets its name after the furry rodents that begin to build their nests during this time ahead of the long winter.

-What is the Beaver Moon good for?

The Beaver Moon marks a time of introspection, spending quality time with near and dear ones and taking on new activities. It is the best time to socialise, make new relations and focus on one’s well-being.

-How does Beaver Moon affect people?

The Beaver Moon has different effects on the 12 zodiac signs. While some may feel the urge to slow down and take stock of things, some might want to socialise more and take up new activities.