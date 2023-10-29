November horoscope 2023: What’s in store for the 12 zodiac signs?

The monthly predictions here are related to the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. The Sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. It is not only vital for astronomical purposes but also holds great importance as per Vedic astrology. Know how to make the best of this month by reading our monthly November 2023 horoscope.
The hurly burly of the planets this month is all set to reinvigorate the lives of some zodiac and create mayhem in some. The planet of discipline and hard work-Saturn is becoming progressive from 4 November rewarding the hard work of many. However, people having done inappropriate deeds might face the wrath of this planet of justice and this will affect the monthly horoscope 2023 for some zodiacs.
Jupiter retrograde in Aries will create new opportunities as it will no longer be in the axis of the nodes since Rahu, the planet of uncertainty, and suddenness has moved to Pisces. The king of the solar system – Sun will move to Scorpio on 17 November, out from debilitation creating new energies and growth. Combust Mars will move to his own house Scorpio and thus there will be a positive transit on 16 November. Mercury will move to Scorpio on 6 November and to Sagittarius on 27 November, thereafter. Venus will enter Earthy Virgo on 3 November making natives more practical and they are likely to re-examine their romantic decisions.
The monthly horoscope predictions here are related to the sun signs and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. Everyone needs to brace oneself to accept the offerings of the universe with positivity this November 2023.
Here’s the November 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aries October Horoscope
- Taurus November Horoscope
- Gemini November Horoscope
- Cancer November Horoscope
- Leo November Horoscope
- Virgo November Horoscope
- Libra November Horoscope
- Scorpio November Horoscope
- Sagittarius November Horoscope
- Capricorn November Horoscope
- Aquarius November Horoscope
- Pisces November Horoscope
1 /12
Career and Finance
Aries sun sign natives will get mixed results in their careers. In the beginning of the month, you might have to face some challenges in your job, thereafter, things will ease out and you will be in a comfortable position. A successful work trip abroad will help you win accolades from your superiors and admiration from your colleagues. Businesses will be slow at the beginning, but it will pick up as the month progresses. Financial gains are indicated.
Health
You are likely to enjoy good health this month provided you pay heed to your routine. Be regular with your exercises and be mindful of indulgences. Keep yourself well hydrated.
Relationships
Your compatibility with your mate is all set to improve in the first half of the month but later some misunderstandings might spoil the domestic harmony. Some family issues might linger and cause undue stress.
Remedy: Keep a pot/bowl of water in the north direction of your home.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Taurus sun sign natives will have a good start to November career wise. You will be a winner at work. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated, and you will be rewarded for your good work. Businesspeople will be enthusiastic and get good results but as the month progresses you will have to slog a lot and might have some disagreements with your colleagues. Finances will be good, but you need to stay alert towards unforeseen expenses later in the month.
Health
Health will remain average. Be mindful as some extra expenses towards your well-being are indicated towards the end of the month.
Relationships
Taurians will enjoy good communication and camaraderie with their partners, and you are all set to enjoy marital bliss and domestic harmony. Later in the month, you are likely to have some misunderstandings and small tiffs might become ugly. The advice is to be more cautious and adaptable this November.
Remedy: Be respectful and kind to women in the family.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Gemini sun sign natives are all set for new job opportunities and there are chances of a promotion. Your work will be satisfying, and you may get overseas opportunities during this month. Businesses will bloom a partnership or collaboration is a big possibility. Your competitors will be in awe of you and your work will be appreciated and rewarded. Financially, a good month is indicated. Some past investment might yield very good returns.
Health
You will be full of positive energy and will be following a good health regime. Elders of your family might encounter some health problems in the second fortnight.
Relationships
You will enjoy matrimonial bonhomie. A trip together is set to increase your bonding and understanding. Children or youngsters in the family will do exceedingly well and give you a lot of joy. Take care of the elders in the family.
Remedy: Light a green candle every Wednesday to manifest good career prospects this month.
4 /12
Career and Finance
Cancer sun sign natives will have an average start to this month and will face work pressure and obstacles. You might be up for a promotion this month. Businesspeople need to be alert as you might lose out to your competitors towards the end of the month. Finances will be not so great.
Natives might experience some tooth and eye issues. Work towards your health and well-being. It should never take a back seat.
Relationships
Time and patience are the best warriors to combat this will see a turn of events toward the second fortnight and things will normalise. Work towards improving your relationship with the family members. As the month progresses, you will enjoy good familial bonds.
Remedy: Drink water from a silver container for peace and prosperity.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Leo sun sign natives are likely to enjoy a favourable November professionally. A promotion is very much on the cards boosting your confidence and morale. The advice is to enjoy the cosmic favours by being humble and grounded. Be considerate and compassionate towards your juniors and respectful towards your seniors. Financially, it is a good month. You are likely to reap the fruits of your hard work and enjoy the abundance of money. Invest wisely and handle your finances judiciously in the second half of the month.
Health
Natives are likely to enjoy good health and feel energetic and robust. Utilise your energies in positive activities. In the latter half of the month some stomach related problems might slow you down.
Relationships
You will enjoy a good relationship with your partner and any ill will from the past will be forgotten. A great time in between the sheets is time indicated for Leo natives. You will have an enjoyable time with family and friends. The bonds with the family members are all set to strengthen and your bonding with the youngsters will assume new dimensions.
Remedy: Light a red candle every Sunday and manifest positivity.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Virgo sun sign natives will have an average start in their career. There will be opportunities, but they might just fizzle out before you utilise them and this might exasperate you. Businesspeople will lose out to their competitors but as the month progresses things will start to get better. Monetary inflow will be average.
Health
You might face some digestive issues and some hereditary disease might surface. Be conscious about your eating habits and pay heed to exercising regularly. You are likely to enjoy good health post 16 November.
Relationships
Virgo natives will enjoy domestic peace and harmony in the first two weeks of the month. However, later in the month some misunderstandings might crop up causing an upheaval in the relationship. Family will be feeling neglected and might demand attention.
Remedy: Eating green leafy vegetables especially on Wednesday will benefit your career.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Libra sun sign natives will be in a commanding position in their careers. It is a good time to acquire some special skills which will benefit your career. Your colleagues will look up to you especially in the second half of the month. Businesses are all set to grow. Use and implement all your creative ideas and you will reap rich dividends. Money will be in abundance, but the advice is to spend less and save more.
Health
You will enjoy good health. If you want to lose weight or build your body, you will be successful.
Relationships
November might start with a lot of arguments and petty squabbles with your mate. Work towards amicability in relationships. You will enjoy with your family members, especially with the children and youngsters.
Remedy: Keep yourself well-groomed for domestic harmony.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Scorpio sun sign natives need to concentrate on their work and pay full attention towards all the details. Some omission on your part might put you in an uncomfortable situation. You might lack focus and concentration this month. Therefore, the advice is to be vigilant. Businesspeople might lose out to their competitors. Avoid any partnerships this month. Finances will be okay but some money might be siphoned towards unnecessary obligations and commitments.
Health
You will enjoy good health, but some members of the family might be hospitalised causing trauma and a drain in finances. You might suffer from insomnia later in the month.
Relationships
You will have a matter of fact and businesslike relationship with your partner you really need to add spice and fun in your drab relationship. Work towards betterment of your sex life also. Taking each other for granted creates unnecessary distance. Family will be requiring your support and care. You need to be alert to their needs.
Remedy: Light a red candle to manifest good luck.
9 /12
Career and Finance
Sagittarius sun sign natives will have stability and satisfaction in their career. New job opportunities will come your way and that may entail traveling abroad and settling down in a foreign country. Your superiors will be very happy with your stint, and you will receive high emoluments as rewards. Businesses are likely to increase, and some foreign collaboration is foretold.
Health
You will enjoy robust health. You might encounter sleeplessness later in the month though. Try to focus on physical workouts and practice meditation.
Relationships
Natives will enjoy a good rapport with their mates. You will get closer and your love for each other will grow. You will have a good sex life and it will be a perfect setting for a romantic holiday. Family will be caring and loving, and you will enjoy a good bonding with all the members.
Remedy: Light a yellow candle to manifest peace and positivity.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Capricorn sun sign natives will have some unexpected bumps in your career. Prepare and prevent rather than repair and repent is the advice. Think twice in all career matters. As the month progresses, things will settle down and you will be at peace with your work. Businesses will stabilise after in initial derailment. Finances will be average.
Health
Eye and teeth related issues might crop up but nothing major. Take care of all the aspects of your health.
Relationships
Relationships will be good but as the month advances some misunderstandings might spoil the domestic harmony. Share your problems and be frank and be communicative. Some property related issues might cause unpleasantness amongst family members nothing is worth a discord in the family. Try to look for amicable solutions.
Remedy: Some charity and donations are recommended for Capricorn sun sign people.
11 /12
Career and Finance
Aquarius sun sign people could face some challenges in work and will be working very hard. Job satisfaction might be lacking and the pressure might be too much. Work-related travel will be fruitless the advice is to postpone it for the time being. Businesspeople are advised to be cautious. Businesses in partnership are likely to suffer some losses. Financially things will get better after the first fortnight.
Health
Your health will be average in the beginning with but as the month progresses, the small ailments bothering you will disappear. You will be energetic.
Relationships
This will not be the best month for relationships. Some discord with your partner might disturb the domestic harmony. The advice is to keep a control on ego. Do not be harsh in communication. It is not what you say but how you say that matters. Work towards bettering your sex life as it can dissolve most marital discords. Give special attention to the children in the family.
Remedy: Try to remove negativity by lighting a black candle on Saturdays and manifest peace.
12 /12
Career and Finance
Pisces sun sign natives might not have a good start this month in their career. Uncooperative colleagues will cause a lot of stress and be a hindrance in your goals. Let time and patience help you tide over this phase. After the first half of November, things will improve, and your focus and hard work will reap rich dividends. Businesspeople need to bide their time this month work towards staying afloat. Plan your finances well this month as there are chances of losses and big unforeseen expenses.
Health
Piscean natives will see a few ups and downs in their health this month. Some skin allergies and joint pains will bother you but as the month advances, these ailments will settle down. Yoga and meditation might help to build your stamina and make you feel better.
Relationships
The harmony and peace might be missing in your relationship this month. Nothing major but there will be undercurrents and the bonhomie will be lacking. Improve your sex life and pay heed to the three golden words – acceptance, understanding, and appreciation.
Remedy: Look after the elderly and seek their blessings for a good career.