Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo: Richest zodiac signs that handle money with maturity and care

Do you feel yourself turning to that one person in your family or friends circle for financial advice? Do they invariably make intelligent decisions about money and its management without being too frugal or stingy? They probably display an inherent financial literacy and maturity that influences their major life decisions as well. This is reflected in the zodiacs too. Find out more about the richest zodiac signs who save money.

Indicators of good financial health, according to astrology

Every individual has a specific birth chart that is drawn after carefully calculating their birth time, year and place. This is their unique astrological DNA, based on the planetary positions at the exact moment they were born. All birth charts are divided into 12 houses for every sector — such as education, health, career, love life, family, travel and finances — determining and predicting the journey of one’s life.

The second and 11th house is for money in the birth chart, with the second house indicating your income and attitude about money. So, things such as your spending habits and the way you manage money are decided by this house. The 11th house, on the other hand, indicates financial development in life, in the form of huge profits in business, promotions and pay hikes.

Other houses that focus on money are eight and nine. While the eighth house indicates family inheritance and wealth, house number nine decides whether you have the support of god to get rich in this lifetime.

Planets Jupiter and Venus are associated with money, and zodiacs with their influence have a mature understanding of their financials.

When it comes to a zodiac sign, there is no denying that earth star signs are invariably good with money as they have the attributes of being grounded, stable, hard-working and practical. These are essential qualities to earn money, become wealthy and stay rich. Pisces is among the least successful star signs in this regard.

Here are the common zodiac signs who are good at money management

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Capricorn, represented by a celestial sea goat, is the last earth sign on the zodiac wheel. Hence, it is power-packed with all the intensity of earth signs and known for being very disciplined. It is ruled by the planet of rules and regulations, Saturn, and Capricorns like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are among the world’s richest people. This sign is also one of the most career-oriented and rarely strays from a long-term focus professionally. Capricorns, therefore, are the most common zodiac sign to get rich.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Again an earth star sign, Taureans are symbolised by a bull and ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus. Though they are extremely indulgent and love to splurge on items and luxury experiences, they are also known to be single-minded about their pursuit of money and wealth. They go in for quality and not quantity; so, they do not spend a large sum of money easily. But when they do it, it is a well-thought-out decision, and they usually spend it on something exquisite.

Steadfast, determined and mentally strong, they are very stable with their finances and are deemed a successful star sign.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Scorpio, symbolised by a scorpion, is known to have a calm mind and clarity concerning their finances, despite being a water sign. Generally, water signs are known to be fluid with their approach and are deeply emotional. Scorpio has a bad reputation among the zodiacs for being intense, dark and slightly vengeful. But when it comes to saving money, they are pretty stable. Dominated by the planet of destruction, rebirth, transformation and progress, Pluto, they are of fixed modality. Scorpios have deep personalities and are great thinkers, which reflect in all the financial decisions they make.

Virgo (23 October – 21 November)

The first earth sign of the zodiac, Virgo is symbolised by the Virgin or the Maiden and is known as the perfectionist for being fastidious, detail-oriented and highly focussed. Ruled by Mercury, Virgos are determined and very goal-oriented, just like fellow earth sign Capricorn. They are experts in living judiciously and are not considered spendthrifts.

Another important trait of their personality is that they hate impulsiveness of any kind and refrain from spending unnecessarily and spontaneously. They also are great planners and are always prepared for any kind of adversity as they have funds stashed away for rainy days.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

An air sign, Libra is ruled by the planet of money and beauty, Venus, and is symbolised by the weighing scale. The main characteristic of this seventh astrological sign is a need to balance everything, whether it is their personal and professional life, their indulgences or their savings. They are intelligent and creative, and find it easy to acquire wealth in their lifetime. Because of a well-evaluated and mature approach towards money, they also excel in keeping it safe. Hence, Librans are one of the richest zodiac signs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which zodiac sign is money minded?

Virgo is one of the most money-minded zodiac signs.

– What zodiac sign is all about money?

Earth signs Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn are zodiacs that save money.

– What zodiac loves money?

Taurus and Libra are both ruled by the planet of love and money and love luxury and wealth.

– What signs are money hungry?

Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo are relatively more money-hungry than the others.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Jason Leung/Unsplash)