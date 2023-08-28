Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of August 28 – September 3, 2023

Everything that exits has energies, the energy of the cosmos has a different effect on each person, and the clairvoyant utilises all these energies along with their own to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets, sense your fears and thus provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from August 28 – September 3, 2023.
Tarot is form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them, each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present and future. Tarot card readings offer us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – August 28 – September 3, 2023.
Each zodiac is differently affected by the changing energies, utilise the guidance offered by the cards this week to make the best of this week. Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs help you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week, from August 28 – September 3, 2023..
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for August 28 – September 3
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups card generally indicates dissatisfaction. It may mean a transfer of or a change in job. Businesspeople will also be changing their way of working or the nature of business. Financially, it shows unfulfilled desires, but it does not indicate a lack of money.
Health
Two of Swords indicates some emotional discomforts which might cause you stress. This card suggests balance and the best way to do that is to be positively occupied and indulge in meditating and exercising.
Relationships
Queen of Swords is the relationship card indicating a loving relationship with no mushy endearments and gestures. You value space and cannot handle too much of emotions. Partners need to understand this and give respect and space in relationships. Do not nit-pick your family members.
Career and Finance
Ace of Cups card indicates a good week for Taurus natives. This will be a week of new possibilities. You will be appreciated for your unique ideas and creativity. Your colleagues will look up to you. Businesspeople will be increasing and expanding their work with new ideas. Your finances will be good.
Health
Nine of Cups card indicates wellness but to enjoy it you need to work towards maintaining a healthy regimen.
Relationships
Ace of Wands Reversed is the relationship card that indicates some doubts and uncertainties in a relationship. This card shows lack of libido and an unexciting sex life. You need to work towards improving it. Be loving and caring and nurture your relationships. Do not neglect your family, especially the children.
Career and Finance
Five of Swords Reversed foretells peace at workplace. Some issues which were a cause of concern will resolve. Businesspeople will overcome the obstacles they were facing, and the creases will be smoothened out. Anxiety in financial dealings will be relieved. The advice is to be careful with your money.
Health
The Hanged Man shows neglect towards one’s health. A thorough health check-up is advised.
Relationships
Temperance Reversed card indicates some discord. Be receptive to the opinions of your partner and drop your ego. Be understanding towards the elders in the family.
Career and Finance
Ace of Swords Reversed indicates some misunderstanding among co-workers. This signifies new problems and failures therefore it is advised not to start anything new at work. Businesspeople need to be alert and manage their staff well. Your finances will be okay.
Health
The Emperor indicates vitality and robust health, but it can also indicate you are pushing yourself too hard to achieve the targets you have set for yourself. The advice is not to push yourself very hard as overdoing might harm you more than benefit you.
Relationships
The Hierophant is the relationship card indicating security and peace in relationships. Your bonds are slated to grow. You will respect your elders and care for the youngsters in the family and the familial bonds will grow stronger and harmonious.
Career and Finance
The Star card indicates new opportunities of growth in your career. You will be at your creative best and will be noticed. New prospects will open for you. Businesses are all set to grow and expand. Just believe in yourself and keep working towards your goals. Your hard work will yield rich dividends and you will be comfortable with your money. It’s a good time to invest and grow your assets.
Health
Ten of Wands Reversed card suggests that you might be struggling to maintain good health. You need to be active and concentrate on maintaining a healthy regimen.
King of Pentacles Reversed is the relationship card that suggests a dominating and egoistic behaviour. Ignoring the issues might worsen the situation manifolds between you and your partner. Try to find amicable solutions. You need to give more respect and care about your family members.
Career and Finance
Knight of Wands Reversed card indicates a confused state of mind regarding your profession. You might want a change, but you are not sure about how. You need to exercise patience. Your finances will remain okay, but the expenses might escalate a lot. Be judicious with your money.
Health
King of Cups card indicates fitness and well-being. You need to be kind to yourself and look after your health.
Relationships
The Sun card indicates all things good in a relationship. You will enjoy peace and contentment and have a good time in between the sheets. Couples wanting to have children will have the stork paying the visit soon. Your bonding with the family will be excellent.
Career and Finance
Ten of Cups Reversed indicates a lack of support at work. Your colleagues might not be cooperative. You will want to advance in your job and increase your income but do not be obsessed with it. Businesspeople will be trying new ways to expand their work. Gains are expected.
Health
Ten of Wands card indicates a struggle in keeping pace with your health goals. The advice is to prioritise your health. Let work be a part of your life and not your entire life.
Relationships
Knight of Pentacles Reversed card indicates a lack of dedication towards each other. You need to prioritise your relationship and add spice and care. You need to improve your sex life and your love life will automatically become better. It is said sex is love misspelt. Family will feel neglected but will stand by you.
Career and Finance
Temperance card indicates attainment of your professional goals. Your dedication and commitment will win you accolades and you will be suitably rewarded. Businesses will be good. Financially, it’s a good time. You need to invest wisely.
Health
Three of Wands card indicates you will be hale and hearty. You should be putting more efforts to maintain your good health.
Relationships
Six of Swords card indicates improvement in your relationship. You might have found new ways to add excitement in your relationship. A holiday together is needed to bridge the gaps and come closer. You will enjoy a good time with your family.
Career and Finance
Five of Wands indicates stiff competition at work. You will have to work harder to achieve your targets. Your fighting spirit and commitment is commendable, and you will be able to overcome all the obstacles. Businesspeople will have to be accommodating and acquiescent in the business deals.
Health
Queen of Cups suggests you need to spend more time and effort towards self-care. This card indicates good health but warns you to nurture it.
Relationships
Page of Pentacles indicates a smooth and harmonious relationship. You need a balance between your work commitments and domestic front. Be more caring and loving towards your partner and family.
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups is a moving away card and could mean a change of place or a job change. It could also mean dissatisfaction at work. Businesspeople might be regretting some decisions taken relating to work. Financially, this card indicates a good social standing.
Health
The Chariot card suggests you will be energetic and robust. The advice is to keep following your health goals.
Relationships
Queen of Wands Reversed card shows a self-centred attitude. You should consider the desires and opinions of your partner. Family members might be upset and aloof with you. Bridge the gaps and make the relationship amicable.
Career and Finance
Seven of Pentacles indicates good opportunities and accolades. You will enjoy your success. You will be getting good returns from your investments. This is a good time to invest.
Health
Three of Cups Reversed suggests over-indulgence. The advice is to take out time for self and concentrate on healthy habits before things go out of hand.
Relationships
World Reversed is the card that indicates boredom and stagnation in a relationship. You need to be more loving and caring and rekindle the spark. You might have some strife with the family members.
Career and Finance
Page of Wands card suggests exciting new projects coming your way. You will be at your creative best. You might be travelling a lot for work. You will enjoy success to the fullest. Financially, a very comfortable time is indicated.
Health
Queen of Pentacles Reversed card suggests you are neglecting your health. You need to spend some time exercising, meditating, and self-caring.
Relationships
Six of Wands card indicates good relationships. Misunderstandings, if any from the past, will clear and there will be harmony at home.