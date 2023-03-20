Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of March 20 – March 26, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at this week’s March horoscope.

Pisces season comes to an end, and we begin an astrological new year with the zodiac sign Aries. Not only that, but the moon also ends it’s mostly cycle this week, and begins a new one. This is powerful because it’s a double cosmic cycle that’s starting anew – giving us all the opportunity to take advantage of all the new beginnings, but also the power to cleanse and let go of the past and all that doesn’t serve our highest best. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

March horoscope for the week ahead