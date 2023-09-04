Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 4 – September 10, 2023

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. It has pictures on them representing different parts of life which the mystic and clairvoyant with their expertise use to foretell what the future holds. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from September 4 – September 10, 2023.
Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effects is a specialised job done by an occultist. The universe is vast. It includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and the earth. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gains the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies, and the native’s energies to find solutions. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – September 4 – September 10, 2023.
Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That’s why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play. Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from September 4 – September 10.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for September 4 – September 10
1 /12
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups Reversed indicates monotony at work. Do not dwell on the missed opportunities. Businesspeople will feel stagnation in their field of work and will want a change. Be proactive to grab the opportunities that come your way. Financially, you will be comfortable and, in a mood, to make some wise investments.
Health
Queen of Swords Reversed is your health card advising you to focus on your health. This card can indicate fertility issues and pregnant natives need to be extra cautious.
Relationships
The Moon indicates misunderstanding and miscommunication. At times, this card indicates cheating and infidelity. You need to be honest and communicative in your relationships. There might be some undercurrents with family members. Address them frankly and do not brush them aside.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Two of Wands indicates a good week in your career. You might be getting a lucrative option in your job. Work-related travel will be fruitful. Businesses will flourish and you might get opportunities you have been waiting for to expand and grow. Financially, you will be comfortable. Good monetary gains are expected.
Health
Nine of Pentacles is the health card indicating robust health. You will be very relaxed mentally and comfortable physically. Do not lax in your health goals.
Relationships
Two of Swords Reversed indicates some emotional struggle. It is advised to address and be frank with your partner about your insecurities. This card can also indicate harbouring past grudges which is the biggest deterrent in any relationship. Be kind towards the family as it is love and caring which can ease all friction.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Justice Reversed advises you to accept your mistakes relating to your work. Accepting your peccadillo will help you to overcome and fix things in a better way. Justice card is said to be the daughter of truth and if you are honest you will be suitably rewarded. This card discourages unnecessary indulgence of money.
Health
Queen of Wands indicates good health. This card is a positive indicator of fertility and pregnancy. It’s a good card to get if you are recuperating.
Relationships
Seven of Pentacles Reversed indicates some strife and the reason lies in not spending enough time with each other. This card can sometime indicate friction because of overspending. Familial bonds will be routine. No major ups and downs are indicated.
4 /12
Career and Finance
Knight of Pentacles Reversed card indicates a lot of ideas but a lack of drive for action. This card also indicates too much workload hampering your performance. You need to take things easy and relax and that might enhance your productivity. Financially, this is not a good time.
Health
Hanged Man is the health indicating neglect towards your health. Try not to ignore any physical symptoms. You should eat and exercise right, and not skip taking your prescribed medicines.
Relationships
Empress Reversed is the relationship card indicating lack of confidence in a relationship. Your partner might be controlling thus causing anxiousness. Elders in the family might be overbearing so you need to tackle this gently and lovingly.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Chariot Reversed indicates shying away from responsibility and a period of inaction. Whatever the reason might be, it is better to take a sabbatical than underperform. It can be detrimental and perilous for your career. Finances will be fine if you are not careless with your money. Take adequate precautions toward expenses and savings.
Health
Queen of Wands is the health card indicating a good and stable health. You are enthusiastic and full of vitality and your endeavour should be to work towards maintaining it.
Relationships
Four of Wands is the relationship card indicating peace and harmony with your partner and family. Some celebration or pleasure trip will strengthen your bonds and make all your relationships pleasurable. Enjoy and maximise the favours of the cosmos.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Four of Cups Reversed indicates a time for reflection and alone time to focus on what you want and how you want to shape your career. Your inactivity in your job is about to alter and new avenues will open. Businesspeople will need to work harder to keep abreast with their commitments. Your ability to manage your finances is admirable.
Health
Nine of Pentacles indicates that your efforts towards keeping your health in check will bear fruit. Recuperation from an injury or surgery will be speedy. This card indicates pregnancy and fertility. Therefore, it’s a good omen if wanting to have a baby.
Relationships
Ace of Wands indicates a good and stable relationship. You will be content and satisfied with the way things have moved in your partnership. You will be passionate and loving towards your partner. If desirous to expand your family, a good time is indicated. Family will be loving and supportive, and this will be a satisfying week emotionally.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Strength card indicates that your strength is your ability, but this card warns you to control your emotions. Tame your desires, rage, and the tendency to be overemotional, and you will excel. Businesses will grow. You just need to keep your emotions at bay. Financially, it is a good week, but you need to control your expenses.
Health
Two of Pentacles Reversed indicates that you are juggling too many things at one time and harming your health. You need to strike a balance. Get proper sleep, eat healthy, and indulge in a lot of physical exercise.
Relationships
Page of Swords indicates pointless arguments with your partner. Ignore minor things in a relationship and focus on the larger picture. You might have some differences with the family members, give it time to settle down.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Death card indicates nothing ominous. It indicates that nothing is constant in life and the only constant is change. Take the right steps towards improving your career and do not hesitate to come out of the comfort zone. Businesspeople might also face a lot of changes. Financially some losses or big expenses are indicated.
Health
The Hierophant is the health card warning you not to overindulge yourself in any way. Try to build your immunity and focus on your well-being. Include meditation besides your exercising regime to relax and calm your mind.
Relationships
King of Pentacles Reversed indicates some instability in your relationship. This can be a temporary phase. Use your best weapons – time and patience. Elders in the family might be very egoistic and dominating. Try to handle them with patience and let this phase pass.
9 /12
Career and Finance
The Star indicates all things good professionally. A promotion or a lucrative job change is in the offing. You need to continue your hard work, discipline, and commitment and the results will be good. Businesses are likely to grow and yield profits. A good inflow of money is indicated, and your investments of the past are likely to yield you good results.
Health
The Hermit is the health card warning you to not push yourself too much. You need adequate rest, healthy food, and a focussed exercising regime to keep fit. Practice meditation for your mental health.
Relationships
Ace of Pentacles Reversed indicates lack of time and attention in a relationship. Resolve the issues together with honesty and frankness. Small issues can snowball into big problems if not addressed on time.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Three of Wands indicate opportunities, and in a career reading, it shows choices and opportunities for your profession. Natives in business will have new projects and your business is all set to grow in leaps and bounds. Good monetary gains are indicated you will get good returns on your investments.
Health
Magician is the health card showing good and robust health. You will achieve all your health goals. If you are working on losing weight or body building, you will succeed in your endeavours.
Relationships
Queen of Wands Reversed indicate a selfish attitude towards your partner and family. You prioritise your needs, and the partner’s opinions seem inconsequential. You will have the same attitude with family causing friction in relationships. You need to be adaptable and spend time and effort to improve your bonhomie with your near and dear ones.
11 /12
Career and Finance
King of Cups Reversed indicates underperformance from your side. You need to take a break to refresh yourself and get your creativity back. Patience and time are the best warriors you have for the week. Business natives might lack creativity and the work might suffer. Your finances will be good, but it is a bad time to invest. Managing your money will be difficult and some losses are indicated.
Health
Sun Reversed is the health card for Capricorns. Although, this card does not indicate bad health, but it does indicate a negative attitude. At times, this card indicates problems with pregnancy and miscarriage.
Relationships
King of Wands is the relationship card showing maturity and stability in relationships. This card indicates an exciting and fun-filled relationship. You will connect well with family members and have an excellent familial bond.
12 /12
Career and Finance
Knight of Pentacles indicates hard work and commitment. Your superiors will be appreciative of your hard work, and you will be suitably rewarded. Business will grow and good profits will be seen. Your finances will be good but invest after proper consultation.
Health
Eight of Swords is the health card for the week showing some anxiety-related problem. This card can indicate eye problems at times.
Relationships
Five of Pentacles Reversed is the relationship card showing improvement in your relationship. You will be respecting each other more and the discord of the past will go away. Familial bonds will be good the advice is to not to let the past mar your present relationships.