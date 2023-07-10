Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 10 – July 16, 2023

“Your partner should not be just someone you can live with, but someone you cannot live without.” There is no fixed definition of love it is an interpersonal relationship, love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Passionate affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are forms of romantic love. With the help of our weekly love horoscope (2023) from July 10 -16, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

The celestial lovers Mars and Venus are together this week in the zodiac of Leo owned by Sun. Leo occupies the 5th house of the natural zodiac and this is also the house of love and romance. The three planets represent love, passion, and libido. This transit will make you fall in love, improve your relationship with your partner and will give you direction in your love life this week of July 10 -16, 2023.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner.

Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egoism and possessiveness. How will each zodiac fare in their love life this week as prophesised by the tarot cards? Let’s know what July 2023 weekly love horoscope holds for each zodiac sign.

July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction