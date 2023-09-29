Find out which zodiac sign is the worst kisser according to astrology!

‘That was a bad kiss’ – said no one (out loud) ever! While everyone knows how to kiss, some are better kissers and well, the rest? Much worse. When it comes to puckering up, everyone has a unique style that makes or breaks that one special moment. You’ve to kiss a lot of frogs, not only to find your perfect fit but to also master the art of kissing. Fortunately, it’s a fun practice but still, some folks can’t seem to get it right. Whether it’s because of an overzealous tongue, excessive biting, impulsive pecking or just a foul breath – there are many factors that make a kiss way too taxing! If you’re someone who can’t seem to get that one kiss right, no matter how hard you try, maybe it’s time to question your stars. Your zodiac sign might just be the worst kisser in astrology.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Capricorns, why are you so serious all the time? Always over-analyzing and trying to perfect everything, Capricorns lack the magic that comes with going with the flow. Their kisses aren’t that bad, but it’ll seem like the sign’s trying too hard and well, that isn’t at all attractive!

Additionally, the sign will definitely not put their heart and soul into a kiss if it’s with someone they don’t feel an emotional connection with. They’re difficult lovers! So if you’ve had a bad experience with a Capricorn, it might be because you didn’t appeal to them as much. Having said that, this sign really needs to allow itself to be sensuous and relaxed and not make kissing a big project.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Known for their explosive temper and impatience, Aries isn’t the best at acing a passionate makeout. They’d rather hook up under a tight deadline than build up a magical moment through a memorable kiss. Ruled by the warrior planet Mars, they operate with ferocity and not finesse. While these fiery rams don’t lack any good kissing techniques, their voracity leaves their partner startled rather than sensually aroused. So if you like a carnal approach to kissing, go ahead and pick an Aries. But don’t count on them to know the art and calligraphy of it!

New York Post cited one of the best examples to show the animalistic nature of Aries when it comes to kissing. The publication mentioned Daniel Radcliffe’s description of his on-screen kiss with Harry Potter co-star and Aries-born Emma Watson.

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Daniel said he was ‘ambushed’ by the Brit actress during the intimate scene. He added, “It was full on, it was incredible, I was not expecting that. I always thought it was going to be this soft sensual sort of moment and suddenly there was this vigorous kissing happening to me. She is a bit of an animal.”

Well, we can’t blame Emma, can we?

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

While Geminis can be really great kissers, the problem arises when they lose control of all their senses during the act. Geminis are a lot of fun and tend to let loose easily, which is why a good kiss can also turn into a messy (read filthy) one if they don’t draw a line. Despite being spontaneous in their make-outs and having ace linguistic abilities to flirt their way into setting the mood, Geminis ought to learn when to slow down.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

This earth sign is a born perfection – a trait which might work really well for all other aspects of their life, BARRING kissing! In this quest to do it right, Virgos forget to take into account whether the other person is even enjoying the moment or not. They’ll seek your advice on how to make a kiss more memorable, rather than relaxing and living in the moment. They can turn a potentially sensual kiss into an awkward one. Kissing isn’t rocket science, Virgos! Sit back and let things unfurl naturally.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Aquarians are infamous for kissing in the same, mundane manner and honestly, there’s nothing to look forward to if you can’t spice things up every now and then. While this sign knows how to turn on the charm, is a sensual kisser who likes getting a little wild but they always overdo the deed which makes them lose their charm.

Aquarians also have a reputation for being considerate and kind, someone who can’t let go of their inhibitions and have a hard time letting down their guard. The sign just needs to ease out a little, let the spontaneity flow and before you know it, they’ll have become expert kissers!

(Hero image credit: StockSnap/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)