Who is your ultimate travel partner as per zodiac for a romantic holiday?

An individual’s personality can come undone while travelling, with all quirks exposed and whims magnified in front of our fellow companions. However, taking holidays together can also be one of the truest forms of intimacy that help couples understand each other better. But before you want to pick a destination from your bucket list to travel to with your BAE, a quick compatibility check for an ideal travel partner as per the zodiac can be helpful.

It is interesting to get some insights from an astrological point of view to ascertain whether your partner is the type of person you would most enjoy a trip with or if you need to keep a few expectations in check before embarking on an adventure with them.

Alternatively, if you are single and looking to mingle, you could check your travel compatibility as per zodiac signs for the next person you date. Who knows, you could find your soulmate who loves jet-setting to exotic locales or shares your love for slow travel while making unforgettable memories that would last you both a lifetime.

Why choose travel partners as per zodiac signs?

Your zodiac sign tells a lot about personality, from a border disposition. Even though it is rather usual to divide all human beings into just 12 sun signs, it will still give you a perspective on the kind of traveller your lover is and the places that you could explore with them, keeping your common interests in mind.

For instance, the fire sign of Sagittarius is a born explorer. So when they pair with an emotional Cancer who essentially is a homebody, there could be a few challenges if they happen to travel together. Thus, the modalities, elements and planets influencing all the zodiacs determine their mood and attitude towards travel. Here is a guide to elucidate this phenomenon further.

Destinations to explore with compatible travel partners as per your zodiac sign

Aries and Sagittarius: Andaman Islands

These fire signs have a lot in common, including their zodiac element. Both of them are ambitious, spontaneous and adventurous from the word go. While Aries is a cardinal sign ruled by the planet of drive, Mars, Sagittarius is a mutable sign ruled by the planet of travel, Jupiter. Both these signs pair up incredibly well romantically and can embark on a fun-filled journey together and never get bored with each other.

The less-explored islands of Andaman seem perfect for this pair to keep them stimulated and excited as they indulge in some deep-sea diving and sunbathing on its sparkling beaches.

Book your stay here

Taurus and Cancer: Gstaad

The earth sign of Taurus is ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus. Hence, they love everything opulent and are known to enjoy an indulgent day at the spa more than any activity while on a vacation or otherwise. The emotional water sign Cancer, ruled by the moon, ascertains a lot of importance to family. They are a perfect travel love match as both love the indoors more than exploring the outside world.

The elegant, expensive and uber-luxurious Alpine village of Gstaad in Switzerland serves as a perfect spot for this cosy couple. Dotted by charming chalets, this zodiac couple can relax by a fireplace while gazing at the snow-capped Alps through the window and enjoying the choicest collection of cheese and wine this plush old town has to offer.

Book your stay here

Gemini and Aquarius: Paris

This mutable air sign ruled by the planet Mercury is denoted by the symbol of The Twins and sometimes struggles with dual mindsets. They are open to new ideas and are not restricted to being in one place. They get along very well with fellow air sign Aquarius, ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation. Together, they are an intelligent couple who would appreciate exploring the art and history of a place.

An ideal date for this couple would be at a museum during the day and catching opera in the evening. A culturally rich, fashion-forward and historic city like Paris is the best destination for this slightly nerdy couple.

Book your stay here

Cancer and Virgo: Milan

This cardinal water sign of the zodiac is all heart and emotions. They are seldom the adventurous or go-getters and prefer comfort over everything else. This sentiment is resonated by the mutable earth sign Virgo denoted by the planet Mercury. The Cancerian fondness for slow travel is much appreciated by the detail-oriented Virgos who do not like action-packed holidays.

This stylish and charming city of Milan hits the sweet spot for this romantic zodiac pair, as they can meander along its beautiful old streets or soak in the Italian culture at quaint local restaurants or rustic homestays.

Book your stay here

Leo and Sagittarius: Los Angeles

Leo is a dynamic fire sign ruled by the Sun. They have a limitless supply of positive energy and are eager to embark on any adventure without fear. This spirit is shared by the most travel-loving sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius.

Los Angeles is an ultra-glamorous city, which, in addition to being home to Hollywood, is also an American-Mexican cultural hub of the world. Travellers can choose from indulging in a myriad of experiences right from bustling food trucks to eating at old museums and walking at the famous Venice Broadwalk. LA is perfect for this zodiac couple who love to wear their hearts on their sleeves and seldom say no to any new experience.

Book your stay here

Virgo and Pisces: Morocco

This earth sign is denoted by the symbol of the Virgin who loves to plan everything to the T. Their organisational skills are unmatched, and they hate surprises of any kind. Their practical approach bodes well with the free-spirited, artistic and meditative water sign Pisces. They are an excellent example of how opposites attract. Somehow, they find a perfect balance despite their corresponding natures.

The old city of Morocco in Africa gives its travellers an array of experiences to choose from. If planned well, one can get to experience everything from its wildlife, old markers plus its interesting terrain, making it a perfect destination for a road trip.

Book your stay here

Libra and Aries: Las Vegas

Libra, the cardinal air sign, is ruled by the planet of love and luxury, Venus. Their passion and love for thrill and excitement are adequately matched by the fiery Aries. They are most likely to have a whirlwind romance, and what better place to express this passionate love than the vibrant city of Las Vegas?

From casinos to canyons — the sky is the limit for this wild and free couple to explore the party capital of the world.

Book your stay here

Scorpio and Cancer: Mykonos

Scorpio is one of the most mysterious and emotionally intuitive signs of the zodiac. This water sign is ruled by the planet of destruction, Pluto. Even though they are not everyone’s cup of tea, they are widely misunderstood, thanks to their intense nature. Fellow water sign Cancer, denoted by the crab, is inherently empathetic and kind; hence, totally gets the unconventional nature of Scorpio. Together, they make an amorous and intense pair.

The Greek party city of Mykonos offers this couple the freedom to be themselves and indulge in its breathtakingly romantic beaches and awe-inspiring architecture, free dining options and other luxurious indoor and outdoor experiences.

Book your stay here

Sagittarius and Gemini: Cappadocia

If there were a word to describe Sagittarius when it comes to travelling, it would be a nomad. This is a mutable sign, which means that they do not like to stay rooted in one place. An adventurer at heart, this sign is denoted by an archer. Their enthusiasm is shared either by a fellow fire sign Aries or the air sign Gemini, which shares the same mutable modality.

A Sag and a Gemini can get in touch with their quirky side and explore someplace as exciting as the beautiful rocky terrain of Cappadocia of Turkey. The colourful hot air balloons in the azure sky of this naturally rocky landscape will beautifully capture their romance!

Book your stay here

Capricorn and Virgo: Mount Fuji

Ruled by the planet of discipline and strict timelines, Saturn, this earth sign is extremely goal-oriented. Capricorn, denoted by a sea goat, loves a challenge, and what better destination than Japan’s Mount Fuji, which stands tall at 3,776 metres, would work for this zodiac? Their romantic partner for this ambitious trek would best be the equally practical, fastidious and organised fellow earth sign, Virgo.

Book your stay here

Aquarius and Gemini: London

Aquarius is one of the most progressive signs of the zodiac and is touted to be self-reflective and find themselves easily taking up a cause for a greater good. This intelligent zodiac sign meets its perfect romantic match in Gemini. Together, they form a cerebral couple ready to nerd it out on museum dates and art exhibitions.

What better place than a cultural and historical mecca like London to satisfy and stimulate their brains?

Book your stay here

Pisces and Capricorn: Bali

Sometimes criticised for being cut off from reality, the last sign of the zodiac is a mutable water sign denoted by two fish and is known for its dreamy deposition. They are calm, composed and highly non-confrontational. Not a fan of adrenaline rush or crazy adventures, they generally prefer some place calm and peaceful. A seemingly unlikely match, the earth sign of Capricorn is known to be romantically in tune with the mystical fish. The earth sign’s love for routine and the Piscean fluidity, when in sync, can create wonders.

Hence, the naturally bountiful Bali in Indonesia is a perfect getaway for this couple with opposite characteristics. Bali offers something to everyone. While it houses the best spiritual retreats in the tropical paradise for Pisces, it also has a variety of activities right from temple hopping, wildlife spotting at zoos and sanctuaries, bird watching and hiking for the ambitious Capricorn.

Book your stay here

(Hero and featured image credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels)

This article first appeared here.