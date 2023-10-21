Stars of overpacking: These zodiac signs just can’t travel light

Astrology and travel have a close connection. While some may find it hard to believe, an individual’s birth chart can provide insights into their inclination for travel or being more homebound. Zodiac signs, in their unique way, can shed light on a person’s love for either minimalist packing or the art of overpacking.

Astrocartography is an important practice of zodiac travel that reveals a person’s behaviour during a trip and uncovers their travel-related quirks and tendencies.

How Astrocartography reveals zodiac signs that overpack?

A birth chart is nothing but a snapshot of the celestial sky at the precise moment of a person’s birth. It serves as a unique astrological blueprint, and one’s life path can be understood by accurately analysing all the planetary and luminary positions on this chart. In Vedic astrology, for instance, the ninth house in the birth chart is associated with long-distance travel.

This connection is due to the influence of the planet Jupiter, which symbolises adventure, exploration and excitement. Jupiter is also related to personal growth, spiritual evolution and progress in general.

Some key positions examined in the birth chart include the luminaries, the sun and the moon, along with the planets Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and lunar south and north nodes. Analysing these positions can provide insights into an individual’s travel patterns and unique tendencies. It can reveal whether they are light or over-packers, whether they like outdoor activities or prefer the comfort of a hotel bed, or if they find relaxation in a spa.

Zodiacs who overpack – Are you one of them?

Taurus

Taurus is a fixed earth sign symbolised by a celestial bull. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and money, Taureans love indulgence of any and every kind. They like to chase luxury and are determined to work hard to afford it. They aim for the best travelling experience and like to prepare well for the same in advance. Their over-enthusiasm often leads to overpacking. Taureans have needs beyond the basics, and hence they tend to carry their entire world with them.

You’ll likely find a Tauras traveller with multiple skin and hair care products, random accessories, empty shopping bags to carry all the shopping, and loads of outfits with matching accessories. This is definitely amongst the most prominent zodiacs who overpack.

Libra

A Venusian zodiac sign, Libra is symbolised by a weighing scale. Librans appreciate beauty and harmony in all aspects of their life. Their constant quest for balance often leaves them indecisive, even when it comes to travel packing. They like to chase their artistic instincts and are driven by a touch of vanity. Librans are known to flaunt the latest styles and drop vacation looks on social media, seeking admiration and adoration from others.

As an intelligent air sign with a cardinal modality, Librans take initiative and are deeply involved in their travel plans. They tend to plan busy vacations and mostly pack a lot of specialised gear, clothes and accessories to go with their plans.

Leo

Leo, symbolised by the lion and ruled by the Sun, is a beacon of optimism and hope. They love to travel and leave no stone unturned in planning and executing a good vacation. But, they do have a tiny flaw. Their inherent confidence, at times bordering on overconfidence, can lead to procrastination. This overconfidence often causes them to delay packing until the last minute.

In the rush to catch their flight, Leos tend to pack a lot of unnecessary items that won’t be used during their trip. These lions are particularly proud of their mane, and their suitcase is often filled with a range of hair ornaments and accessories.

