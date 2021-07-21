8 must-have beauty products to add to your collection this July 2021

Shimmery colours, fresh scents, and hydrating serums dominate our editors’ beauty shelves this summer. Here are eight must-have beauty products to add to your collection this month.

NARS

NARS Orgasm on the Beach cheek palette

SHOP HERE

As if the seductive shade of the original Orgasm palette weren’t enough, NARS has launched a special-edition Orgasm on the Beach Collection to stimulate all the senses this summer. The new cheek palette now features six sun-kissed shades inspired by the peachy-pink tones of the original Orgasm blush, specially formulated to achieve maximum colour clarity.

Christian Louboutin Beauty

Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette

SHOP HERE

The Abracadabra La Palette collection is a new offering from Christian Louboutin, which first captured the beauty world’s attention with the launch of a signature red nail polish in 2014. The six new palettes come in carefully selected shades for all complexions, in silky-soft textures that glide effortlessly on with a single stroke. Designed like the brand’s red or black signature clutch with bold studded spikes, the refillable palettes include three eyeshadow palettes and three highlighter and blush palettes. Use the Rose Pigalle eye palette with the So Delikate highlighter and blush palette for an all-over rosy-cheeked, shimmery look that will have heads turning this summer. Available at Lane Crawford.

Amen

Amen Candle, available at Net-a-Porter

SHOP HERE

The candles in Amen’s Limited-edition capsule are lovingly hand-poured using natural vegetable wax from Grasse, housed in reusable porcelain vessels crafted in Limoges, and innovatively delivered in carbon-negative, biodegradable packaging made from mushrooms. Available at Net-a-Porter.

Dr Barbara Sturm

The Good C

SHOP HERE

The Good C is Dr Barbara Sturm’s brand-new serum formulation that puts the brightening benefits of Vitamin C in three skin-friendly varieties. The silky serum contains 5 percent Vitamin C, which is the optimal concentration that’s easily absorbed and gentle to use. Find it now at Joyce Beauty.

Sarah Chapman

Sarah Chapman Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask, available at Joyce Beauty.

SHOP HERE

Sarah Chapman’s latest skincare line, Skinesis, which is absolutely loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, is now available at Joyce Beauty. The Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask targets puffy eyes, sagging lids, and dark circles, and is a triple-action mask infused with potent actives to deliver quick, long-lasting results.

Hermès

Hermès Twilly Eau Ginger

SHOP HERE

Twilly Eau Ginger is the third scent to join the Twilly d’Hermès family and, like her older sisters, is full of character and whimsy, a bright scent that exudes sunshine and joyful energy. The scent by perfumer Christine Nagel brings together vibrant peony, vivid candied ginger, and supple cedar, and comes in a bottle topped with a bright Hermès silk ribbon.

Loewe

Loewe Solo Ella

SHOP HERE

Fruity fresh and floral describe the latest Loewe Solo Ella fragrance, exclusively available at Sephora Hong Kong. The scent, in a beautiful bright orange bottle, combines notes of orange with green apple, with white flowers and white woods at the base.

Dior Beauty

Dior Beauty purse sprays

SHOP HERE

Maison Christian Dior has launched a collection of Dior purse sprays that will be extremely handy with the arrival of the hot and sweaty summer season. The 15ml bottles, sheathed in a variety of coloured leather cases, come in eight delicious scents.

See the original post here.