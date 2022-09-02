facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches
Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches
Beauty & Grooming
02 Sep 2022 10:55 AM

Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches
Beauty & Grooming
Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this September 2022.

The arrival of autumn marks countless beauty launches — trust me, handpicking just eight products was not easy. This month’s new beauty releases include, but are not limited to, Estée Lauder’s crazy powerful free radical-fighting eye cream; a matte lipstick in 15 unique shades by NARS; Jurlique’s hand cream in collaboration with Japanese artist Raku Inoue; another attractive new fragrance from Serge Lutens; and Versace’s summer-inspired Dylan Turquoise, completing its Blue fragrance family. Read on for more.

New-in Beauty Launches for September 2022:

You may also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme

1 /8

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme

Give your tired eyes a break with what Estée Lauder calls the new generation of eye care aka its brand new Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme. It’s created with exclusive FR-Defense technology, which for us laymen simply means it’s able to help our skin resist the production of free radicals in response to — get this — environmental assaults. If it really does as it claims, then hey, for me it’s totally worth the price point.

Price
HK$560/15ml
Get it here
NARS' Powermatte Lip

2 /8

NARS' Powermatte Lip

Turn up the intensity with NARS’ all-new matte lipstick, which claims to last 10 hours with its dynamic blend of pure pigments and colour-locking ingredients. A lineup of 15 transfer-resistant shades, from TOO HOT TO HOLD (Maple Red) to DRAGON GIRL 132 (Vivid Siren Red), means you can be soft, sultry and everything in between.

Price
HK$280
Get it here
Aveda's Nutriplenish Styling Treatment Foam

3 /8

Aveda's Nutriplenish Styling Treatment Foam

The latest in nutrient-powered hair hydration comes from Aveda in the form of its Nutriplenish Styling Treatment Foam. A superfood complex, including omega-5-rich organic pomegranate seed oil, mango butter and coconut oil, helps moisturise and condition even the frizziest of hair types. I mean, this is definitely someone we — or maybe just I — need in Hong Kong.

Price
HK$390/200ml
Get it here
Jurlique's Limited Edition Five Roses Hand Cream

4 /8

Jurlique's Limited Edition Five Roses Hand Cream

Covid has us swabbing alcohol on our palms day and night, and I worry its effects are irreversible. But wait — Jurlique is here to help. Give yourself  — I quote — “soft, supple and beautifully fragranced hands” with its new Limited Edition Five Roses Hand Cream, infused with handpicked farm-grown roses from the Adelaide Hills. What’s most special about the cream is that it features beautifully designed packaging by botanical artist Raku Inoue, who creates art from the natural beauty that surrounds him.

Price
HK$290/75ml
Get it here
Laura Mercier's Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon

5 /8

Laura Mercier's Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon

Petal soft lips are what you’ll get when you swipe on Laura Mercier’s new release, the Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon. Infused with a blend of natural ingredients, the two-in-one lip balm provides not only 24-hour hydration and a balmy, cushiony feel, but also a sheer, blurred finish that you can build up should you want to go bolder. 20 colours are available for all occasions.

Price
HK$280
Get it here
Serge Lutens' Poivre noir

6 /8

Serge Lutens' Poivre noir

Serge Lutens is back, this time with a slightly more affordable fragrance. Priced at HK$1,680, Poivre noir is a sharp and delicately spicy scent, with dominant notes of Madagascar black pepper, cedar wood and nutmeg. Its luxurious art deco-inspired bottle makes it a signature gift for yourself or for a loved one.

Price
HK$1,680/100ml
Get it here
Kilian Paris' Kologne

7 /8

Kilian Paris' Kologne

After years in the making, founder Kilian Hennessy’s personally made cologne is making its debut. Kologne is defined by its citrus notes of green mandarin and bitter orange, leading into a heart of rosemary, mint and neroli. Captured in a vivid blue bottle with art deco design undertones, Kologne promises to be both an armour and a source of personal power for its wearer, as its tagline “shield of protection” suggests.

Price
HK$2,200/50ml
Get it here
Versace's Dylan Turquoise

8 /8

Versace's Dylan Turquoise

Rounding up this month’s new fragrance releases is Versace’s Dylan Turquoise, locked in a frosted blue glass with pale gold details and an aluminium cap. Its launch marks the completion of the family of Dylan Blue pour Femme and pour Homme fragrances, with its floral lemony scent and exotic undertones of guava. It’s a must-buy for me, not only for its attractive scent, but also because it’s endorsed by superstars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, hah.

Price
HK$880/100ml
Get it here
Lead and featured images courtesy of Kilian Paris
Skincare Beauty Hong Kong Estee Lauder Versace Jurlique NARS Aveda Laura Mercier Serge Lutens Beauty Sweep new beauty products Kilian Paris
Charmaine Ng
Editor
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.