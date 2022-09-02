Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this September 2022.
The arrival of autumn marks countless beauty launches — trust me, handpicking just eight products was not easy. This month’s new beauty releases include, but are not limited to, Estée Lauder’s crazy powerful free radical-fighting eye cream; a matte lipstick in 15 unique shades by NARS; Jurlique’s hand cream in collaboration with Japanese artist Raku Inoue; another attractive new fragrance from Serge Lutens; and Versace’s summer-inspired Dylan Turquoise, completing its Blue fragrance family. Read on for more.
New-in Beauty Launches for September 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Give your tired eyes a break with what Estée Lauder calls the new generation of eye care aka its brand new Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme. It’s created with exclusive FR-Defense technology, which for us laymen simply means it’s able to help our skin resist the production of free radicals in response to — get this — environmental assaults. If it really does as it claims, then hey, for me it’s totally worth the price point.
2 /8
Turn up the intensity with NARS’ all-new matte lipstick, which claims to last 10 hours with its dynamic blend of pure pigments and colour-locking ingredients. A lineup of 15 transfer-resistant shades, from TOO HOT TO HOLD (Maple Red) to DRAGON GIRL 132 (Vivid Siren Red), means you can be soft, sultry and everything in between.
The latest in nutrient-powered hair hydration comes from Aveda in the form of its Nutriplenish Styling Treatment Foam. A superfood complex, including omega-5-rich organic pomegranate seed oil, mango butter and coconut oil, helps moisturise and condition even the frizziest of hair types. I mean, this is definitely someone we — or maybe just I — need in Hong Kong.
Covid has us swabbing alcohol on our palms day and night, and I worry its effects are irreversible. But wait — Jurlique is here to help. Give yourself — I quote — “soft, supple and beautifully fragranced hands” with its new Limited Edition Five Roses Hand Cream, infused with handpicked farm-grown roses from the Adelaide Hills. What’s most special about the cream is that it features beautifully designed packaging by botanical artist Raku Inoue, who creates art from the natural beauty that surrounds him.
Petal soft lips are what you’ll get when you swipe on Laura Mercier’s new release, the Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon. Infused with a blend of natural ingredients, the two-in-one lip balm provides not only 24-hour hydration and a balmy, cushiony feel, but also a sheer, blurred finish that you can build up should you want to go bolder. 20 colours are available for all occasions.
Serge Lutens is back, this time with a slightly more affordable fragrance. Priced at HK$1,680, Poivre noir is a sharp and delicately spicy scent, with dominant notes of Madagascar black pepper, cedar wood and nutmeg. Its luxurious art deco-inspired bottle makes it a signature gift for yourself or for a loved one.
After years in the making, founder Kilian Hennessy’s personally made cologne is making its debut. Kologne is defined by its citrus notes of green mandarin and bitter orange, leading into a heart of rosemary, mint and neroli. Captured in a vivid blue bottle with art deco design undertones, Kologne promises to be both an armour and a source of personal power for its wearer, as its tagline “shield of protection” suggests.
Rounding up this month’s new fragrance releases is Versace’s Dylan Turquoise, locked in a frosted blue glass with pale gold details and an aluminium cap. Its launch marks the completion of the family of Dylan Blue pour Femme and pour Homme fragrances, with its floral lemony scent and exotic undertones of guava. It’s a must-buy for me, not only for its attractive scent, but also because it’s endorsed by superstars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, hah.