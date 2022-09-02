Beauty Sweep: Kilian Paris’ first cologne, Jurlique x Raku Inoue and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this September 2022.

The arrival of autumn marks countless beauty launches — trust me, handpicking just eight products was not easy. This month’s new beauty releases include, but are not limited to, Estée Lauder’s crazy powerful free radical-fighting eye cream; a matte lipstick in 15 unique shades by NARS; Jurlique’s hand cream in collaboration with Japanese artist Raku Inoue; another attractive new fragrance from Serge Lutens; and Versace’s summer-inspired Dylan Turquoise, completing its Blue fragrance family. Read on for more.

New-in Beauty Launches for September 2022: