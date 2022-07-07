Beauty Sweep: Dolce & Gabbana Velvetskin Foundation, a HK$12k perfume from Serge Lutens and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this July 2022.
Summer’s officially here, baby. And along with it comes a slew of just-in beauty products to shield you from the unforgiving sun and soothe your sweat-soaked skin. July’s new beauty launches include a multifunctional foundation from Dolce & Gabbana, a revamped anti-frizz hair care line from Aveda, a Paris Rose Garden-inspired makeup collection from Laura Mercier and perfume releases from both Narciso Rodriguez and Serge Lutens, among others. My personal favourite is the HK$12k numbered-edition bottle designed by Monsieur Lutens himself — unfortunately, it’s out of my budget, but perhaps it’s within yours? Either way, check out these new numbers, they won’t disappoint.
New-in Beauty Launches for July 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Forget y2k — we want 2015 back! Rising from a market trending with dewy foundations, Dolce & Gabbana is giving matte a second run. A lightweight and creamy formula that promises a soft matte finish, the luxury brand’s new Velvetskin Natural Matte Foundation is both sweat-resistant and transfer-proof to keep your complexion free of excess oil and shine. It’s also infused with SPF30 and Vitamin E for convenience’s sake. Comes in 24 shades to match your tan as summer progresses.
Narciso Rodriguez has added to its signature NARCISO fragrance collection, which before today included the trio of the eau de parfum poudrée, eau de parfum ambrée and eau de parfum rouge. Now, the new eau de parfum cristal rounds up the set with its delicate but memorably feminine scent — notes of upcycled rose and white florals, unfurling to a drydown of an elegant woody and amber musc. Bottle it up in a pretty pink-tinted glass cube, and we have ourselves a bestseller.
Collectors, ready yourselves. Serge Lutens has a new, limited-edition hand-graved bottle up for grabs. Designed by Monsieur Lutens himself, The lost of the night finds inspiration from the Art Deco art style and features an intricate engraving of an owl, marked out in sharp, precise lines. With only 15 pieces available worldwide, each bottle is emblemed with the brand initials and a unique number at the bottom. Exclusively available at K11 MUSEA boutique on 18 July.
Just in time to help us fight the frizz this summer, Aveda has reintroduced its Smooth Infusion collection with new and improved formulas. Tapping into the principles of green chemistry and botanical technology, the hair care specialist has added a Plant Polymer Shield and Botanical Smoothing Oil Blend to each of the products in its collection. No worries if you don’t know what that means. Just understand that from the Anti-Frizz Shampoo down to the Style-Prep Smoother, Aveda promises to help you combat texture and frizz for up to 72 hours — even in the humid Hong Kong weather.
If travelling is still a no-go for you (is it just me, or is it impossible to book a quarantine hotel?), then just close your eyes and imagine yourself in a Rose Garden in Paris with Laura Mercier’s new launch. Adding to its iconic RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadows, the beauty brand has released a blush in three shades, a sheer lipstick in three shades and a highlighting powder to complete the RoseGlow collection. Add everything to cart!
Augustinus Bader is welcoming its newest TFC8-powered innovation to its line of science-backed cult skincare. Ever the overachiever, The Light Cream is a mattifying daily moisturiser that does it all — hydrates, balances, renews and protects your skin, all the while improving the complexion’s appearance and preventing unwanted shine. Ideal for normal to oily skin types in humid, congested climates (hello, Hong Kong!), it almost sounds too good to be true.