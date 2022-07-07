Beauty Sweep: Dolce & Gabbana Velvetskin Foundation, a HK$12k perfume from Serge Lutens and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this July 2022.

Summer’s officially here, baby. And along with it comes a slew of just-in beauty products to shield you from the unforgiving sun and soothe your sweat-soaked skin. July’s new beauty launches include a multifunctional foundation from Dolce & Gabbana, a revamped anti-frizz hair care line from Aveda, a Paris Rose Garden-inspired makeup collection from Laura Mercier and perfume releases from both Narciso Rodriguez and Serge Lutens, among others. My personal favourite is the HK$12k numbered-edition bottle designed by Monsieur Lutens himself — unfortunately, it’s out of my budget, but perhaps it’s within yours? Either way, check out these new numbers, they won’t disappoint.

New-in Beauty Launches for July 2022: