The Glow Up: SSTH’s sleep restoration massage, LifeHub’s infrared sauna and more

From a lymphatic drainage massage that’ll restore your sleep schedule to a full-spectrum infrared sauna to help you slim down, here are five new beauty treatments to try.

Hong Kong is the place to be for the beauty obsessed. If you know where to look, there is a whole world of non-invasive treatments beyond the typical manicure or eyelash extensions. In this column, I take one for the team and try out every type of treatment you could possibly think of — plus those that you can’t even begin to imagine. From acupressure methods that help to restore your face’s symmetry to breast massages that claim to make your boobs bigger, all of these treatments have been tried and tested by yours truly, and certified (1) safe and (2) effective. Read on for ways to treat yo’ self and glow up this May 2023.

The best beauty treatments to try this month:

SSTH

The treatment: NMN Restoration Sleep Mode Body Treatment

Sink back into relaxation with the NMN Restoration Sleep Mode Body Treatment. Based on TCM principles, this full-body spa begins with a detoxifying body scrub using Himalayan pink salt, enhanced by the properties of the parlour’s homemade NMN oil. Once the body is clean and relaxed, lymphatic drainage massage techniques are applied to increase blood circulation, restore energy and equilibrium, allowing the body to decompress and calming the spirit.

SSTH, 5/F, Hon Kwok Jordan Centre, 7 Hillwood Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 6661 2404

LifeHub

The treatment: Infrared Sauna

Sat goodbye to traditional saunas! LifeHub’s full-spectrum Infrared Sauna promises additional benefits in a fraction of the time. The treatment works by emitting natural thermal wavelengths to heat up the body’s core temperature and initiate healing, energy production, cell rejuvenation and detoxification. Much like sunlight, but without damaging UV rays, this sauna encompasses near, mid and far wavelengths that provide regenerative benefits from the upper skin levels down to the tissues.

LifeHub, 2-3/F, The Loop, 33 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3622 3452

M Plus Salon

The treatment: Oribe Scalp Care & Styling Experience

Get a “head” start on your all-day shopping spree at M Plus Salon. The Oribe Scalp Care & Styling Experience includes a consultation with the salon’s professional hair stylists on the latest hair trends and the most fitting rejuvenation treatments for your hair type, a scalp treatment to clean out all the impurities in your hair, as well as a blowout so you can go about your day looking your best.

M Plus Salon’s treatments, including the Oribe Scalp Care & Styling Experience, is part of Lee Gardens’ Spring Up Beauty shopping promotion. Shoppers can receive e-coupons worth up to HK$2,700 upon a spending of designated amounts at Lee Gardens. Find out here.

M Plus Salon, 311-315, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2890 2666

EstheClinic

The treatment: AquaPure

AquaPure combines hydradermabrasion, a chemical peel, automated painless extractions and a special infusion of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid in a multi-step facial treatment. With the help of medical grade patented technology, dead skin cells and impurities are removed and the skin is hydrated with antioxidants and peptides. This all sounds very technical, but trust me — the treatment is noninvasive, requires no downtime and leaves you glowing every time.

EstheClinic, Shop F, G/F, King’s Hill, 38 Western Street, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 2612 1388

Weirdo Beauty

The treatment: BTL Vanquish Me

Summer is approaching, bringing out the best and worst in us. Instead of trying the next crash diet, go for a session or two of BTL Vanquish Me. One of the many slimming treatments offered at Weirdo Beauty’s new space in Causeway Bay, BTL uses a second generation of contactless technology for fat cell disruption. You can target your arms or legs, but I like to work on my tummy as the machine is known for being able to treat the largest surface area compared to other devices. The best thing about this treatment is that it leaves no unevenness or lines of demarcation, meaning you can tell people you achieved it all by going to the gym.

Weirdo Beauty, 2701, 27/F, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3188 2198

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Weirdo Beauty)